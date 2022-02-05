Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The Firhill pitch failed an inspection on Saturday morning

Partick Thistle's Scottish Championship clash at home to Queen of the South has been postponed due a waterlogged pitch.

A victory could have taken the hosts into the league's play-off spots, while Allan Johnston's side were hoping to haul themselves off bottom place.

But an 11:30 GMT inspection ruled the pitch unplayable, with a rescheduled fixture date yet to be confirmed.

An inspection at Forthbank has also resulted in Cowdenbeath's League 2 trip to Stirling Albion being called off.