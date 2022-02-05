Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga has been targeted with racist social media messages after Friday's FA Cup fourth-round defeat by Middlesbrough.

Elanga, 19, missed the crucial penalty as United lost 8-7 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

The abuse was highlighted by Aberdeen striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, who tweeted screenshots with the caption "so easy to predict".

The offensive messages were later removed.

Jadon Sancho scored the opening goal on his FA Cup debut to put United ahead after Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty.

Former United youngster Matt Crooks scored a controversial equaliser for Middlesbrough, tapping home from close range despite Duncan Watmore handling the ball in the build-up.

With the shootout tied after 14 penalties, Elanga struck his penalty over the crossbar.

The Swedish teenager was consoled by several players on the pitch - including Ronaldo, Phil Jones and captain Harry Maguire - and on social media following the miss.

After the game, Rashford was quick to send a message of support to Elanga on social media, tweeting: "Anthony Elanga. Get that head of yours up immediately."

United goalkeeper David de Gea, who was rested as Dean Henderson played, also offered support to Elanga.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the game, United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said Elanga was "shattered and absolutely disappointed".

He added: "We will try to encourage him again, be there for him and it can happen to more experienced players."