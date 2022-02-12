Cowdenbeath v Forfar Athletic

This match has been postponed to play at a later date.
CowdenbeathCowdenbeathPForfarForfar AthleticPMatch postponed - Other
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|22
|16
|4
|2
|50
|21
|29
|52
|2
|Forfar
|23
|12
|6
|5
|44
|26
|18
|42
|3
|Annan Athletic
|23
|11
|5
|7
|38
|28
|10
|38
|4
|Edinburgh City
|23
|10
|6
|7
|32
|33
|-1
|36
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|23
|9
|5
|9
|34
|36
|-2
|32
|6
|Stranraer
|25
|8
|6
|11
|32
|40
|-8
|30
|7
|Stirling
|23
|7
|5
|11
|28
|32
|-4
|26
|8
|Elgin
|24
|6
|7
|11
|23
|35
|-12
|25
|9
|Albion
|22
|6
|4
|12
|25
|37
|-12
|22
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|22
|4
|4
|14
|15
|33
|-18
|16