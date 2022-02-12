Scottish League Two
CowdenbeathCowdenbeathPForfarForfar AthleticP
Match postponed - Other

Cowdenbeath v Forfar Athletic

Live Text

  1. Post update

    This match has been postponed to play at a later date.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts22164250212952
2Forfar23126544261842
3Annan Athletic23115738281038
4Edinburgh City2310673233-136
5Stenhousemuir239593436-232
6Stranraer2586113240-830
7Stirling2375112832-426
8Elgin2467112335-1225
9Albion2264122537-1222
10Cowdenbeath2244141533-1816
View full Scottish League Two table

