National League
WokingWoking17:20SouthendSouthend United
Venue: The Laithwaite Community Stadium

Woking v Southend United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport27174655262955
2Chesterfield26159249232654
3Halifax26155641212050
4Bromley26155642281450
5Boreham Wood23147234151949
6Solihull Moors26137641231846
7Wrexham26137642261646
8Notts County25136647291845
9Grimsby271341039281143
10Dag & Red271331149371242
11Torquay26114113940-137
12Yeovil26106102627-136
13Southend26105112735-835
14Woking26102144040032
15Eastleigh2595112838-1032
16Aldershot2786133141-1030
17Barnet2686123150-1930
18Wealdstone2577112436-1228
19Altrincham2776143952-1327
20Maidenhead United2576122847-1927
21Weymouth2645172650-2417
22King's Lynn2543182450-2615
23Dover2714222060-40-5
View full National League table

