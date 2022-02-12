Barnet v Wealdstone

BarnetBarnet15:00WealdstoneWealdstone
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stockport
|27
|17
|4
|6
|55
|26
|29
|55
|2
|Chesterfield
|26
|15
|9
|2
|49
|23
|26
|54
|3
|Halifax
|26
|15
|5
|6
|41
|21
|20
|50
|4
|Bromley
|26
|15
|5
|6
|42
|28
|14
|50
|5
|Boreham Wood
|23
|14
|7
|2
|34
|15
|19
|49
|6
|Solihull Moors
|26
|13
|7
|6
|41
|23
|18
|46
|7
|Wrexham
|26
|13
|7
|6
|42
|26
|16
|46
|8
|Notts County
|25
|13
|6
|6
|47
|29
|18
|45
|9
|Grimsby
|27
|13
|4
|10
|39
|28
|11
|43
|10
|Dag & Red
|27
|13
|3
|11
|49
|37
|12
|42
|11
|Torquay
|26
|11
|4
|11
|39
|40
|-1
|37
|12
|Yeovil
|26
|10
|6
|10
|26
|27
|-1
|36
|13
|Southend
|26
|10
|5
|11
|27
|35
|-8
|35
|14
|Woking
|26
|10
|2
|14
|40
|40
|0
|32
|15
|Eastleigh
|25
|9
|5
|11
|28
|38
|-10
|32
|16
|Aldershot
|27
|8
|6
|13
|31
|41
|-10
|30
|17
|Barnet
|26
|8
|6
|12
|31
|50
|-19
|30
|18
|Wealdstone
|25
|7
|7
|11
|24
|36
|-12
|28
|19
|Altrincham
|27
|7
|6
|14
|39
|52
|-13
|27
|20
|Maidenhead United
|25
|7
|6
|12
|28
|47
|-19
|27
|21
|Weymouth
|26
|4
|5
|17
|26
|50
|-24
|17
|22
|King's Lynn
|25
|4
|3
|18
|24
|50
|-26
|15
|23
|Dover
|27
|1
|4
|22
|20
|60
|-40
|-5
How have Robbie Savage and a local businessman made Macclesfield FC competitive and sustainable?
Turn up the volume and let Martin take you to a happy place with his joyful music mix
Richard Osman is quizzed on his career and shares the tracks that have influenced his life
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.