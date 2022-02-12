National League
BarnetBarnet15:00WealdstoneWealdstone
Venue: The Hive Stadium

Barnet v Wealdstone

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport27174655262955
2Chesterfield26159249232654
3Halifax26155641212050
4Bromley26155642281450
5Boreham Wood23147234151949
6Solihull Moors26137641231846
7Wrexham26137642261646
8Notts County25136647291845
9Grimsby271341039281143
10Dag & Red271331149371242
11Torquay26114113940-137
12Yeovil26106102627-136
13Southend26105112735-835
14Woking26102144040032
15Eastleigh2595112838-1032
16Aldershot2786133141-1030
17Barnet2686123150-1930
18Wealdstone2577112436-1228
19Altrincham2776143952-1327
20Maidenhead United2576122847-1927
21Weymouth2645172650-2417
22King's Lynn2543182450-2615
23Dover2714222060-40-5
View full National League table

