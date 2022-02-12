Match ends, Motherwell 2, Aberdeen 1.
Motherwell came from behind to beat Aberdeen for the third time this season and reach the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.
Christian Ramirez headed the visitors into an early lead and went close with a lob soon after.
But Kevin van Veen levelled with a deflected shot and Connor Shields netted on the stroke of half-time.
The home side had chances to extend their lead before Liam Kelly saved from Ramirez deep into stoppage time.
It was a great diving stop from Kelly, who had little to do for most of the second half, as space opened up for the Dons striker during a frantic finale.
However, extra-time would have been harsh on the hosts, who carried by far the greater threat after a shaky start.
Just three minutes had passed when Ramirez stole in between two defenders to power in a header from Ross McCrorie's cross.
It was the American's 15th goal of the season and he was almost celebrating number 16 moments later when his lob from the edge of the penalty area drifted just wide.
Joe Efford had found the net with a composed finish prior to the opening goal, with Motherwell boss Graham Alexander insistent that the offside decision was wrong.
With the howling wind and rain at their backs, the hosts soon took a grip on the game and Shields threatened with a header before Van Veen equalised.
Adam Montgomery's weak clearance was charged down and the Dutch striker snaffled up the loose ball to stride forward and unleash a shot from the right edge of the box, which took a deflection on its way inside the far post.
It was his fourth goal against the Dons this season, following two 2-0 league wins for the Steelmen.
Sean Goss rattled a shot into the side-netting and it was from the Motherwell midfielder's free-kick that a sliding Liam Donnelly somehow steered the ball wide from inside the six yard box.
The Aberdeen defence was really creaking as half-time approached and Graham Alexander's side found the goal their pressure merited when keeper Gary Woods failed to deal with a Goss corner and Shields was able to roll in a shot from close range.
Motherwell, who last lifted the Scottish Cup in 1991, continued to carve open the best openings in the second half, with Woods clawing away a Van Veen shot before the same player was denied by a defender's block after the goalkeeper spilled a corner.
The lively Efford hammered a shot just over and Mark O'Hara went even closer with a powerful effort that grazed the top of the crossbar.
The opportunities kept coming for a third home goal as Van Veen curled a strike wide after a misjudgement from David Bates and Woods was able to stop another crashing shot from the same player.
Aberdeen came to life very late on, with a raking strike from Lewis Ferguson whizzing wide on 88 minutes, while Connor Barron also went close from distance before Ramirez was denied by Kelly in the dying moments of stoppage time.
The Dons have only managed one win in seven outings in 2022, against League 2 Edinburgh City in the last round, and the large visiting support reacted with fury on the final whistle.
Man of the match - Kevin van Veen
Player of the match
GossSean Goss
Motherwell
Avg
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
8.63
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
4.39
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
4.24
- Squad number5Player nameMugabiAverage rating
4.18
- Squad number8Player nameO'HaraAverage rating
4.09
- Squad number21Player nameSolholm JohansenAverage rating
4.04
- Squad number29Player nameShieldsAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number22Player nameDonnellyAverage rating
3.89
- Squad number20Player nameEffordAverage rating
3.87
- Squad number14Player nameOjalaAverage rating
3.83
- Squad number3Player nameCarrollAverage rating
3.78
- Squad number4Player nameLamieAverage rating
3.53
- Squad number18Player nameCorneliusAverage rating
3.44
- Squad number11Player nameShawAverage rating
3.34
Aberdeen
Avg
- Squad number25Player nameWoodsAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number9Player nameRamírezAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number19Player nameFergusonAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number17Player nameHayesAverage rating
4.46
- Squad number2Player nameMcCrorieAverage rating
4.28
- Squad number27Player nameBatesAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number10Player nameBesuijenAverage rating
4.08
- Squad number5Player nameGallagherAverage rating
3.91
- Squad number29Player nameBarronAverage rating
3.82
- Squad number3Player nameMacKenzieAverage rating
3.77
- Squad number8Player nameBrownAverage rating
3.66
- Squad number16Player nameOjoAverage rating
3.56
- Squad number11Player nameMontgomeryAverage rating
3.43
- Squad number22Player nameRamsayAverage rating
3.27
- Squad number33Player nameKennedyAverage rating
3.21
- Squad number14Player nameEmmanuel-ThomasAverage rating
2.30
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kelly
- 14Ojala
- 21Solholm Johansen
- 5Mugabi
- 3CarrollBooked at 83mins
- 22Donnelly
- 8O'Hara
- 27GossSubstituted forShawat 78'minutes
- 20EffordSubstituted forCorneliusat 84'minutes
- 29ShieldsSubstituted forLamieat 79'minutes
- 9van VeenBooked at 35mins
Substitutes
- 2O'Donnell
- 4Lamie
- 7Woolery
- 11Shaw
- 12Fox
- 16Slattery
- 17Amaluzor
- 18Cornelius
- 23Grimshaw
- 26Tierney
- 28Roberts
Aberdeen
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Woods
- 2McCrorieSubstituted forRamsayat 38'minutes
- 5GallagherBooked at 35mins
- 27Bates
- 11MontgomerySubstituted forKennedyat 52'minutes
- 8BrownBooked at 69mins
- 16OjoSubstituted forBarronat 79'minutes
- 10BesuijenSubstituted forEmmanuel-Thomasat 79'minutes
- 19Ferguson
- 17HayesBooked at 32minsSubstituted forMacKenzieat 45'minutes
- 9Ramírez
Substitutes
- 3MacKenzie
- 14Emmanuel-Thomas
- 15McGeouch
- 20Jenks
- 22Ramsay
- 23Samson
- 29Barron
- 33Kennedy
- 50Shingler
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 5,892
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Motherwell 2, Aberdeen 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.
Post update
Foul by Liam Shaw (Motherwell).
Post update
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Juhani Ojala.
Post update
Dean Cornelius (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen).
Post update
Attempt missed. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Dean Cornelius replaces Joseph Efford.
Booking
Jake Carroll (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Jake Carroll (Motherwell).
Post update
Connor Barron (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Gary Woods.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas replaces Vicente Besuijen.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Connor Barron replaces Funso Ojo.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Ricki Lamie replaces Connor Shields.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Liam Shaw replaces Sean Goss.