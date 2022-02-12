Scottish Cup - Fifth Round
MotherwellMotherwell2AberdeenAberdeen1

Motherwell hit back to down Aberdeen in Scottish Cup

By Colin MoffatBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Motherwell drew level with a deflected shot from Kevin van Veen

Motherwell came from behind to beat Aberdeen for the third time this season and reach the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Christian Ramirez headed the visitors into an early lead and went close with a lob soon after.

But Kevin van Veen levelled with a deflected shot and Connor Shields netted on the stroke of half-time.

The home side had chances to extend their lead before Liam Kelly saved from Ramirez deep into stoppage time.

It was a great diving stop from Kelly, who had little to do for most of the second half, as space opened up for the Dons striker during a frantic finale.

However, extra-time would have been harsh on the hosts, who carried by far the greater threat after a shaky start.

Scottish Cup: Follow live text & radio

Just three minutes had passed when Ramirez stole in between two defenders to power in a header from Ross McCrorie's cross.

It was the American's 15th goal of the season and he was almost celebrating number 16 moments later when his lob from the edge of the penalty area drifted just wide.

Joe Efford had found the net with a composed finish prior to the opening goal, with Motherwell boss Graham Alexander insistent that the offside decision was wrong.

With the howling wind and rain at their backs, the hosts soon took a grip on the game and Shields threatened with a header before Van Veen equalised.

Adam Montgomery's weak clearance was charged down and the Dutch striker snaffled up the loose ball to stride forward and unleash a shot from the right edge of the box, which took a deflection on its way inside the far post.

It was his fourth goal against the Dons this season, following two 2-0 league wins for the Steelmen.

Sean Goss rattled a shot into the side-netting and it was from the Motherwell midfielder's free-kick that a sliding Liam Donnelly somehow steered the ball wide from inside the six yard box.

The Aberdeen defence was really creaking as half-time approached and Graham Alexander's side found the goal their pressure merited when keeper Gary Woods failed to deal with a Goss corner and Shields was able to roll in a shot from close range.

Motherwell, who last lifted the Scottish Cup in 1991, continued to carve open the best openings in the second half, with Woods clawing away a Van Veen shot before the same player was denied by a defender's block after the goalkeeper spilled a corner.

The lively Efford hammered a shot just over and Mark O'Hara went even closer with a powerful effort that grazed the top of the crossbar.

The opportunities kept coming for a third home goal as Van Veen curled a strike wide after a misjudgement from David Bates and Woods was able to stop another crashing shot from the same player.

Aberdeen came to life very late on, with a raking strike from Lewis Ferguson whizzing wide on 88 minutes, while Connor Barron also went close from distance before Ramirez was denied by Kelly in the dying moments of stoppage time.

The Dons have only managed one win in seven outings in 2022, against League 2 Edinburgh City in the last round, and the large visiting support reacted with fury on the final whistle.

Man of the match - Kevin van Veen

Kevin van Veen was a real handful for the Aberdeen defence and could have been celebrating a hat-trick
Kevin van Veen was a real handful for the Aberdeen defence and could have been celebrating a hat-trick on another day

Player of the match

GossSean Goss

with an average of 8.63

Motherwell

  1. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    8.63

  2. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    4.39

  3. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    4.24

  4. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    4.18

  5. Squad number8Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    4.09

  6. Squad number21Player nameSolholm Johansen
    Average rating

    4.04

  7. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    4.00

  8. Squad number22Player nameDonnelly
    Average rating

    3.89

  9. Squad number20Player nameEfford
    Average rating

    3.87

  10. Squad number14Player nameOjala
    Average rating

    3.83

  11. Squad number3Player nameCarroll
    Average rating

    3.78

  12. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    3.53

  13. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    3.44

  14. Squad number11Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    3.34

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number25Player nameWoods
    Average rating

    6.87

  2. Squad number9Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    5.73

  3. Squad number19Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    4.58

  4. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    4.46

  5. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    4.28

  6. Squad number27Player nameBates
    Average rating

    4.19

  7. Squad number10Player nameBesuijen
    Average rating

    4.08

  8. Squad number5Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    3.91

  9. Squad number29Player nameBarron
    Average rating

    3.82

  10. Squad number3Player nameMacKenzie
    Average rating

    3.77

  11. Squad number8Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    3.66

  12. Squad number16Player nameOjo
    Average rating

    3.56

  13. Squad number11Player nameMontgomery
    Average rating

    3.43

  14. Squad number22Player nameRamsay
    Average rating

    3.27

  15. Squad number33Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    3.21

  16. Squad number14Player nameEmmanuel-Thomas
    Average rating

    2.30

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 14Ojala
  • 21Solholm Johansen
  • 5Mugabi
  • 3CarrollBooked at 83mins
  • 22Donnelly
  • 8O'Hara
  • 27GossSubstituted forShawat 78'minutes
  • 20EffordSubstituted forCorneliusat 84'minutes
  • 29ShieldsSubstituted forLamieat 79'minutes
  • 9van VeenBooked at 35mins

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 4Lamie
  • 7Woolery
  • 11Shaw
  • 12Fox
  • 16Slattery
  • 17Amaluzor
  • 18Cornelius
  • 23Grimshaw
  • 26Tierney
  • 28Roberts

Aberdeen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Woods
  • 2McCrorieSubstituted forRamsayat 38'minutes
  • 5GallagherBooked at 35mins
  • 27Bates
  • 11MontgomerySubstituted forKennedyat 52'minutes
  • 8BrownBooked at 69mins
  • 16OjoSubstituted forBarronat 79'minutes
  • 10BesuijenSubstituted forEmmanuel-Thomasat 79'minutes
  • 19Ferguson
  • 17HayesBooked at 32minsSubstituted forMacKenzieat 45'minutes
  • 9Ramírez

Substitutes

  • 3MacKenzie
  • 14Emmanuel-Thomas
  • 15McGeouch
  • 20Jenks
  • 22Ramsay
  • 23Samson
  • 29Barron
  • 33Kennedy
  • 50Shingler
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
5,892

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away8
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 2, Aberdeen 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 2, Aberdeen 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Liam Shaw (Motherwell).

  6. Post update

    Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Juhani Ojala.

  8. Post update

    Dean Cornelius (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Dean Cornelius replaces Joseph Efford.

  12. Booking

    Jake Carroll (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jake Carroll (Motherwell).

  14. Post update

    Connor Barron (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Gary Woods.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas replaces Vicente Besuijen.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Connor Barron replaces Funso Ojo.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Ricki Lamie replaces Connor Shields.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Liam Shaw replaces Sean Goss.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories