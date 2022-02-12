Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 0(4), Livingston 0(3).
Hearts edged out Livingston on penalties at Tynecastle to reach the last eight of the Scottish Cup.
A drab game ended goalless after 120 minutes and Livi's Cristiano Montano then Ayo Obileye missed from the spot.
Montano clipped the outside of the post while Obileye's effort was easily saved by Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon.
Scott Pittman had gone closest to breaking the deadlock in 90 minutes when the Livingston midfielder's deflected shot hit a post.
Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson was looking for a response after the midweek defeat to Dundee and striker Ellis Simms had a volley blocked in the third minute.
Livingston striker Bruce Anderson then burst clear but he could not beat Gordon on the angle from 16 yards, with Pittman unable to fire the rebound towards the target.
Simms was proving to be a handful for the visiting defence and a shot from the on-loan Everton striker was turned away by Max Stryjek before Alex Cochrane was guilty of dithering in front of goal after good work from Barrie McKay.
With the home fans becoming increasingly restless in the second half, resolute Livingston almost snatched the lead with 18 minute remaining.
Joel Nouble collected the ball on the edge of the penalty box and played in Pittman. The midfielder's shot took a deflection with the ball spinning over the outstretched arm of Gordon only for it to come back off the inside of the post.
Livingston substitute Montano found the net only to be flagged offside, while Hearts rallied in the closing stages of regulation time.
Gary Mackay-Steven fired in a teasing cross that Simms guided just over and seconds later John Souttar had Stryjek at full stretch to tip the defender's header over.
Hearts kept up the pressure in extra time and Stryjek had to look lively again to keep out a glancing header from Peter Haring.
Liam Boyce fired over after a mazy run by Souttar, while there was a strong claim for a penalty turned away by referee Nick Walsh as the ball appeared to strike a Livingston hand.
When the penalty kicks did arrive, Hearts held their nerve with four well-struck conversions.
Man of the match - Craig Gordon
Player of the match
NoubleJoel Nouble
Heart of Midlothian
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameGordonAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number20Player nameSimmsAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number4Player nameSouttarAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number17Player nameCochraneAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number6Player nameBaningimeAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
5.23
- Squad number9Player nameWoodburnAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number12Player nameAtkinsonAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number10Player nameBoyceAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number11Player nameMackay-StevenAverage rating
4.60
Livingston
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameNoubleAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number33Player nameOmeongaAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number11Player nameCristian MontañoAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number32Player nameStryjekAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number5Player nameFitzwaterAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number29Player namePenriceAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number14Player nameBaileyAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number24Player nameKellyAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number22Player nameShinnieAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number21Player nameMcMillanAverage rating
6.25
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 3-4-3
- 1GordonBooked at 118mins
- 21Sibbick
- 4Souttar
- 3Kingsley
- 2SmithSubstituted forAtkinsonat 71'minutes
- 14DevlinBooked at 67mins
- 6BaningimeSubstituted forHaringat 71'minutes
- 17CochraneSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 59'minutes
- 18McKaySubstituted forWoodburnat 105'minutes
- 20Simms
- 16HallidaySubstituted forBoyceat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Haring
- 8McEneff
- 9Woodburn
- 10Boyce
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 12Atkinson
- 13Stewart
- 15Moore
- 30Ginnelly
- 38Pollock
Livingston
Formation 3-5-2
- 32Stryjek
- 2Devlin
- 6Obileye
- 5Fitzwater
- 17ForrestSubstituted forBaileyat 100'minutes
- 8PittmanSubstituted forMcMillanat 119'minutes
- 33OmeongaSubstituted forKellyat 119'minutes
- 18Holt
- 29PenriceBooked at 58mins
- 9AndersonSubstituted forMontañoat 64'minutes
- 19NoubleSubstituted forShinnieat 95'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 10Sibbald
- 11Montaño
- 14Bailey
- 15Boyes
- 16Lewis
- 21McMillan
- 22Shinnie
- 23Chukwuemeka
- 24Kelly
- 36Maley
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 12,232
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home16
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Heart of Midlothian 0(4), Livingston 0(3).
Post update
Penalty saved! Ayo Obileye (Livingston) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0(4), Livingston 0(3). Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty missed! Still Heart of Midlothian 0(3), Livingston 0(3). Cristian Montaño (Livingston) hits the right post with a left footed shot.
Post update
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0(3), Livingston 0(3). Ben Woodburn (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0(2), Livingston 0(3). Jason Holt (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0(2), Livingston 0(2). Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0(1), Livingston 0(2). Sean Kelly (Livingston) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0(1), Livingston 0(1). John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0, Livingston 0(1). Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Heart of Midlothian 0, Livingston 0.
Post update
Second Half Extra Time ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Livingston 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Jack McMillan replaces Scott Pittman.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Sean Kelly replaces Stephane Omeonga.
Booking
Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Odin Bailey (Livingston).
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.
