Scottish Cup - Fifth Round
HeartsHeart of Midlothian0LivingstonLivingston0
Heart of Midlothian win 4-3 on penalties

Hearts 0-0 Livingston: Hosts win on penalties in Scottish Cup

By Brian McLauchlinBBC Scotland

Hearts held their nerve with four well-struck penalty kicks in the shootout
Hearts edged out Livingston on penalties at Tynecastle to reach the last eight of the Scottish Cup.

A drab game ended goalless after 120 minutes and Livi's Cristiano Montano then Ayo Obileye missed from the spot.

Montano clipped the outside of the post while Obileye's effort was easily saved by Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Scott Pittman had gone closest to breaking the deadlock in 90 minutes when the Livingston midfielder's deflected shot hit a post.

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson was looking for a response after the midweek defeat to Dundee and striker Ellis Simms had a volley blocked in the third minute.

Livingston striker Bruce Anderson then burst clear but he could not beat Gordon on the angle from 16 yards, with Pittman unable to fire the rebound towards the target.

Simms was proving to be a handful for the visiting defence and a shot from the on-loan Everton striker was turned away by Max Stryjek before Alex Cochrane was guilty of dithering in front of goal after good work from Barrie McKay.

With the home fans becoming increasingly restless in the second half, resolute Livingston almost snatched the lead with 18 minute remaining.

Joel Nouble collected the ball on the edge of the penalty box and played in Pittman. The midfielder's shot took a deflection with the ball spinning over the outstretched arm of Gordon only for it to come back off the inside of the post.

Livingston substitute Montano found the net only to be flagged offside, while Hearts rallied in the closing stages of regulation time.

Gary Mackay-Steven fired in a teasing cross that Simms guided just over and seconds later John Souttar had Stryjek at full stretch to tip the defender's header over.

Hearts kept up the pressure in extra time and Stryjek had to look lively again to keep out a glancing header from Peter Haring.

Liam Boyce fired over after a mazy run by Souttar, while there was a strong claim for a penalty turned away by referee Nick Walsh as the ball appeared to strike a Livingston hand.

When the penalty kicks did arrive, Hearts held their nerve with four well-struck conversions.

Man of the match - Craig Gordon

Craig Gordon stops Ayo Obileye's penalty kick
The Hearts captain did not have much to do during the 120 minutes but saved one spot-kick and was very close to the one that struck the post

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    6.21

  2. Squad number20Player nameSimms
    Average rating

    5.80

  3. Squad number4Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    5.73

  4. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    5.70

  5. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    5.67

  6. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    5.63

  7. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    5.50

  8. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    5.47

  9. Squad number17Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    5.46

  10. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    5.39

  11. Squad number6Player nameBaningime
    Average rating

    5.27

  12. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    5.23

  13. Squad number9Player nameWoodburn
    Average rating

    5.02

  14. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    4.90

  15. Squad number10Player nameBoyce
    Average rating

    4.74

  16. Squad number11Player nameMackay-Steven
    Average rating

    4.60

Livingston

  1. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    7.62

  2. Squad number33Player nameOmeonga
    Average rating

    7.04

  3. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    7.03

  4. Squad number11Player nameCristian Montaño
    Average rating

    6.95

  5. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    6.84

  6. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    6.82

  7. Squad number32Player nameStryjek
    Average rating

    6.78

  8. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    6.76

  9. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    6.72

  10. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    6.64

  11. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    6.64

  12. Squad number14Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    6.63

  13. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    6.58

  14. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    6.55

  15. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    6.44

  16. Squad number21Player nameMcMillan
    Average rating

    6.25

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1GordonBooked at 118mins
  • 21Sibbick
  • 4Souttar
  • 3Kingsley
  • 2SmithSubstituted forAtkinsonat 71'minutes
  • 14DevlinBooked at 67mins
  • 6BaningimeSubstituted forHaringat 71'minutes
  • 17CochraneSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 59'minutes
  • 18McKaySubstituted forWoodburnat 105'minutes
  • 20Simms
  • 16HallidaySubstituted forBoyceat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 8McEneff
  • 9Woodburn
  • 10Boyce
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 12Atkinson
  • 13Stewart
  • 15Moore
  • 30Ginnelly
  • 38Pollock

Livingston

Formation 3-5-2

  • 32Stryjek
  • 2Devlin
  • 6Obileye
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 17ForrestSubstituted forBaileyat 100'minutes
  • 8PittmanSubstituted forMcMillanat 119'minutes
  • 33OmeongaSubstituted forKellyat 119'minutes
  • 18Holt
  • 29PenriceBooked at 58mins
  • 9AndersonSubstituted forMontañoat 64'minutes
  • 19NoubleSubstituted forShinnieat 95'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 10Sibbald
  • 11Montaño
  • 14Bailey
  • 15Boyes
  • 16Lewis
  • 21McMillan
  • 22Shinnie
  • 23Chukwuemeka
  • 24Kelly
  • 36Maley
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
12,232

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home18
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home16
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 0(4), Livingston 0(3).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Heart of Midlothian 0(4), Livingston 0(3).

  3. Post update

    Penalty saved! Ayo Obileye (Livingston) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0(4), Livingston 0(3). Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  5. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Heart of Midlothian 0(3), Livingston 0(3). Cristian Montaño (Livingston) hits the right post with a left footed shot.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0(3), Livingston 0(3). Ben Woodburn (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0(2), Livingston 0(3). Jason Holt (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0(2), Livingston 0(2). Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0(1), Livingston 0(2). Sean Kelly (Livingston) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0(1), Livingston 0(1). John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0, Livingston 0(1). Andrew Shinnie (Livingston) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  12. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Heart of Midlothian 0, Livingston 0.

  13. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Livingston 0.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Jack McMillan replaces Scott Pittman.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Sean Kelly replaces Stephane Omeonga.

  17. Booking

    Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Odin Bailey (Livingston).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.

Top Stories