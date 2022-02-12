Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Hearts held their nerve with four well-struck penalty kicks in the shootout

Hearts edged out Livingston on penalties at Tynecastle to reach the last eight of the Scottish Cup.

A drab game ended goalless after 120 minutes and Livi's Cristiano Montano then Ayo Obileye missed from the spot.

Montano clipped the outside of the post while Obileye's effort was easily saved by Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Scott Pittman had gone closest to breaking the deadlock in 90 minutes when the Livingston midfielder's deflected shot hit a post.

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson was looking for a response after the midweek defeat to Dundee and striker Ellis Simms had a volley blocked in the third minute.

Livingston striker Bruce Anderson then burst clear but he could not beat Gordon on the angle from 16 yards, with Pittman unable to fire the rebound towards the target.

Simms was proving to be a handful for the visiting defence and a shot from the on-loan Everton striker was turned away by Max Stryjek before Alex Cochrane was guilty of dithering in front of goal after good work from Barrie McKay.

With the home fans becoming increasingly restless in the second half, resolute Livingston almost snatched the lead with 18 minute remaining.

Joel Nouble collected the ball on the edge of the penalty box and played in Pittman. The midfielder's shot took a deflection with the ball spinning over the outstretched arm of Gordon only for it to come back off the inside of the post.

Livingston substitute Montano found the net only to be flagged offside, while Hearts rallied in the closing stages of regulation time.

Gary Mackay-Steven fired in a teasing cross that Simms guided just over and seconds later John Souttar had Stryjek at full stretch to tip the defender's header over.

Hearts kept up the pressure in extra time and Stryjek had to look lively again to keep out a glancing header from Peter Haring.

Liam Boyce fired over after a mazy run by Souttar, while there was a strong claim for a penalty turned away by referee Nick Walsh as the ball appeared to strike a Livingston hand.

When the penalty kicks did arrive, Hearts held their nerve with four well-struck conversions.

Man of the match - Craig Gordon

The Hearts captain did not have much to do during the 120 minutes but saved one spot-kick and was very close to the one that struck the post

