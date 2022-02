Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Alex Greive opened the scoring for the hosts this afternoon

Jordan Jones scored a stunning strike as St Mirren avoided a Scottish Cup upset with a convincing victory over League 2 leaders Kelty Hearts.

New Zealand forward Alex Greive nodded the hosts in front after Kelty spurned a great chance.

Jones scored his first St Mirren goal with a whipped effort after the interval before setting up Greg Kiltie to net from the edge of the box.

Kiltie added his second late on as the hosts strolled into the last eight.

Kevin Thomson's side, who knocked out holders St Johnstone in the previous round, had chances but were overwhelmed and it is St Mirren in the hat for Monday's draw.

