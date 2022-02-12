Scottish Cup - Fifth Round
St MirrenSt Mirren0Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts0

St Mirren v Kelty Hearts

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

St Mirren

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Alnwick
  • 22Fraser
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 18Dunne
  • 2Tait
  • 13Gogic
  • 6Power
  • 11Kiltie
  • 43Ronan
  • 7Jones
  • 21Greive

Substitutes

  • 3Tanser
  • 5McCarthy
  • 8Flynn
  • 12Henderson
  • 16Erhahon
  • 23Erwin
  • 26Lyness
  • 27Urminsky
  • 44Millar

Kelty Hearts

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Jamieson
  • 14Philp
  • 6Forster
  • 25O'Ware
  • 23Ngwenya
  • 10Barjonas
  • 12Tidser
  • 2Black
  • 11Higginbotham
  • 9Austin
  • 7Cardle

Substitutes

  • 8Reilly
  • 16McNab
  • 20Donaldson
  • 21Biabi
  • 22Agyeman
  • 27Cameron
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamKelty Hearts
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Connor Ronan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  2. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Jordon Forster.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Joe Cardle (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Alexandros Gogic (St. Mirren).

  6. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Jordon Forster.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

