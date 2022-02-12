Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Rangers' Fashion Sakala (right) celebrates scored an audacious third for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side

Rangers breezed past Annan Athletic and into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup at a rain-swept Galabank.

Aaron Ramsey and Mateusz Zukowski made their first starts as goals from Filip Helander, Fashion Sakala and Kemar Roofe established a 3-0 half-time lead.

Sakala and Roofe had more chances but the star-studded visitors did not add to their tally at the League 2 hosts.

They will find out who they face in the last eight when the draw takes place on Monday after Peterhead play Dundee.

Juventus loanee Ramsey and Polish right-back Zukowski were among 11 changes as Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side swept ahead early against their League 2 hosts.

Helander, moments after having a header cleared off the line, directed the resulting corner into the net to open the scoring early in his first appearance after five months out injured.

Ramsey lifted a shot over the bar when left unmarked in the box, but soon it was 2-0 when from a similar position Roofe turned and fired low into the corner.

It was three when Sakala's cross-come-shot from wide on the left looped over goalkeeper Greg Fleming and nestled in the far corner.

The second half was all about damage limitation for Annan, and they did a good job of it.

Sakala almost made it four when he went on a winding run before hitting the top of the crossbar.

Zukowski showed his attacking prowess with a jinking run to the byline that finished with Roofe heading over from five yards.

Charlie McCann was given his debut from the bench and the midfielder slalomed through the Annan defence but couldn't direct his shot past Fleming.

Man of the match - Fashion Sakala

Rangers' Zambia forward Fashion Sakala was lively throughout, and his goal from wide on the left lit up the game

Player of the match Helander Filip Helander with an average of 7.26 Annan Athletic Annan Athletic Annan Athletic

Rangers Rangers Rangers Annan Athletic Avg Squad number 7 Player name Wallace Average rating 6.04 Squad number 10 Player name Anderson Average rating 6.03 Squad number 8 Player name Docherty Average rating 6.01 Squad number 9 Player name Smith Average rating 5.98 Squad number 11 Player name Johnston Average rating 5.98 Squad number 5 Player name Douglas Average rating 5.93 Squad number 4 Player name Moxon Average rating 5.91 Squad number 1 Player name Fleming Average rating 5.90 Squad number 2 Player name Barnes Average rating 5.90 Squad number 6 Player name Clark Average rating 5.89 Squad number 3 Player name Lowdon Average rating 5.87 Squad number 14 Player name Fleming Average rating 5.80 Squad number 16 Player name Swinglehurst Average rating 5.78 Squad number 15 Player name Hunter Average rating 5.75 Squad number 17 Player name Goss Average rating 5.64 Squad number 20 Player name Garrity Average rating 5.54 Rangers Avg Squad number 5 Player name Helander Average rating 7.26 Squad number 51 Player name Lowry Average rating 7.09 Squad number 43 Player name King Average rating 7.07 Squad number 30 Player name Sakala Average rating 6.74 Squad number 25 Player name Roofe Average rating 6.68 Squad number 10 Player name Davis Average rating 6.67 Squad number 16 Player name Ramsey Average rating 6.55 Squad number 9 Player name Diallo Average rating 6.54 Squad number 15 Player name Simpson Average rating 6.50 Squad number 22 Player name Zukowski Average rating 6.44 Squad number 33 Player name McLaughlin Average rating 6.39 Squad number 23 Player name Wright Average rating 6.36 Squad number 42 Player name McCann Average rating 6.29 Squad number 31 Player name Barisic Average rating 6.29 Squad number 19 Player name Sands Average rating 6.27 Squad number 11 Player name Itten Average rating 6.09