Scottish Cup - Fifth Round
Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic0RangersRangers3

Annan Athletic 0-3 Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side see off League 2 hosts

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Rangers' Fashion Sakala celebrates (right)
Rangers' Fashion Sakala (right) celebrates scored an audacious third for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side

Rangers breezed past Annan Athletic and into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup at a rain-swept Galabank.

Aaron Ramsey and Mateusz Zukowski made their first starts as goals from Filip Helander, Fashion Sakala and Kemar Roofe established a 3-0 half-time lead.

Sakala and Roofe had more chances but the star-studded visitors did not add to their tally at the League 2 hosts.

They will find out who they face in the last eight when the draw takes place on Monday after Peterhead play Dundee.

Juventus loanee Ramsey and Polish right-back Zukowski were among 11 changes as Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side swept ahead early against their League 2 hosts.

Helander, moments after having a header cleared off the line, directed the resulting corner into the net to open the scoring early in his first appearance after five months out injured.

Ramsey lifted a shot over the bar when left unmarked in the box, but soon it was 2-0 when from a similar position Roofe turned and fired low into the corner.

It was three when Sakala's cross-come-shot from wide on the left looped over goalkeeper Greg Fleming and nestled in the far corner.

The second half was all about damage limitation for Annan, and they did a good job of it.

Sakala almost made it four when he went on a winding run before hitting the top of the crossbar.

Zukowski showed his attacking prowess with a jinking run to the byline that finished with Roofe heading over from five yards.

Charlie McCann was given his debut from the bench and the midfielder slalomed through the Annan defence but couldn't direct his shot past Fleming.

Man of the match - Fashion Sakala

Rangers' Zambian forward Fashion Sakala
Rangers' Zambia forward Fashion Sakala was lively throughout, and his goal from wide on the left lit up the game

Player of the match

HelanderFilip Helander

with an average of 7.26

Annan Athletic

  1. Squad number7Player nameWallace
    Average rating

    6.04

  2. Squad number10Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    6.03

  3. Squad number8Player nameDocherty
    Average rating

    6.01

  4. Squad number9Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    5.98

  5. Squad number11Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    5.98

  6. Squad number5Player nameDouglas
    Average rating

    5.93

  7. Squad number4Player nameMoxon
    Average rating

    5.91

  8. Squad number1Player nameFleming
    Average rating

    5.90

  9. Squad number2Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    5.90

  10. Squad number6Player nameClark
    Average rating

    5.89

  11. Squad number3Player nameLowdon
    Average rating

    5.87

  12. Squad number14Player nameFleming
    Average rating

    5.80

  13. Squad number16Player nameSwinglehurst
    Average rating

    5.78

  14. Squad number15Player nameHunter
    Average rating

    5.75

  15. Squad number17Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    5.64

  16. Squad number20Player nameGarrity
    Average rating

    5.54

Rangers

  1. Squad number5Player nameHelander
    Average rating

    7.26

  2. Squad number51Player nameLowry
    Average rating

    7.09

  3. Squad number43Player nameKing
    Average rating

    7.07

  4. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    6.74

  5. Squad number25Player nameRoofe
    Average rating

    6.68

  6. Squad number10Player nameDavis
    Average rating

    6.67

  7. Squad number16Player nameRamsey
    Average rating

    6.55

  8. Squad number9Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    6.54

  9. Squad number15Player nameSimpson
    Average rating

    6.50

  10. Squad number22Player nameZukowski
    Average rating

    6.44

  11. Squad number33Player nameMcLaughlin
    Average rating

    6.39

  12. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    6.36

  13. Squad number42Player nameMcCann
    Average rating

    6.29

  14. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    6.29

  15. Squad number19Player nameSands
    Average rating

    6.27

  16. Squad number11Player nameItten
    Average rating

    6.09

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Barnes
  • 5Douglas
  • 6ClarkBooked at 28mins
  • 3LowdonSubstituted forSwinglehurstat 74'minutes
  • 11JohnstonSubstituted forGossat 82'minutes
  • 8DochertySubstituted forHunterat 75'minutes
  • 4Moxon
  • 7WallaceSubstituted forFlemingat 74'minutes
  • 10AndersonSubstituted forGarrityat 64'minutes
  • 9Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Adamson
  • 14Fleming
  • 15Hunter
  • 16Swinglehurst
  • 17Goss
  • 18McCartney
  • 19Steele
  • 20Garrity
  • 21Murphy
  • 22McMenamin
  • 25Connolly

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33McLaughlin
  • 22Zukowski
  • 19Sands
  • 5HelanderSubstituted forLowryat 61'minutes
  • 31Barisic
  • 9DialloSubstituted forMcCannat 70'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 10DavisSubstituted forKingat 61'minutes
  • 23Wright
  • 16RamseySubstituted forSimpsonat 61'minutes
  • 30SakalaSubstituted forIttenat 70'minutes
  • 25Roofe

Substitutes

  • 2Tavernier
  • 3Bassey
  • 11Itten
  • 15Simpson
  • 18Kamara
  • 28McCrorie
  • 42McCann
  • 43King
  • 51Lowry
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
2,500

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home7
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Annan Athletic 0, Rangers 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 0, Rangers 3.

  3. Post update

    Alexander Lowry (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cedric Itten (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Booking

    Charlie McCann (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Charlie McCann (Rangers).

  9. Post update

    Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Garrity (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

  11. Post update

    Foul by James Sands (Rangers).

  12. Post update

    Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Charlie McCann (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Owen Moxon.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Wright (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Annan Athletic. Tommy Goss replaces Chris Johnston.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Lewis Hunter.

  18. Post update

    Foul by James Sands (Rangers).

  19. Post update

    Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.

