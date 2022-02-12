Match ends, Annan Athletic 0, Rangers 3.
Rangers breezed past Annan Athletic and into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup at a rain-swept Galabank.
Aaron Ramsey and Mateusz Zukowski made their first starts as goals from Filip Helander, Fashion Sakala and Kemar Roofe established a 3-0 half-time lead.
Sakala and Roofe had more chances but the star-studded visitors did not add to their tally at the League 2 hosts.
They will find out who they face in the last eight when the draw takes place on Monday after Peterhead play Dundee.
Juventus loanee Ramsey and Polish right-back Zukowski were among 11 changes as Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side swept ahead early against their League 2 hosts.
Helander, moments after having a header cleared off the line, directed the resulting corner into the net to open the scoring early in his first appearance after five months out injured.
Ramsey lifted a shot over the bar when left unmarked in the box, but soon it was 2-0 when from a similar position Roofe turned and fired low into the corner.
It was three when Sakala's cross-come-shot from wide on the left looped over goalkeeper Greg Fleming and nestled in the far corner.
The second half was all about damage limitation for Annan, and they did a good job of it.
Sakala almost made it four when he went on a winding run before hitting the top of the crossbar.
Zukowski showed his attacking prowess with a jinking run to the byline that finished with Roofe heading over from five yards.
Charlie McCann was given his debut from the bench and the midfielder slalomed through the Annan defence but couldn't direct his shot past Fleming.
Man of the match - Fashion Sakala
Player of the match
HelanderFilip Helander
Annan Athletic
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameWallaceAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number10Player nameAndersonAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number8Player nameDochertyAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number9Player nameSmithAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number11Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number5Player nameDouglasAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number4Player nameMoxonAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number1Player nameFlemingAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number2Player nameBarnesAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number6Player nameClarkAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number3Player nameLowdonAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number14Player nameFlemingAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number16Player nameSwinglehurstAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number15Player nameHunterAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number17Player nameGossAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number20Player nameGarrityAverage rating
5.54
Rangers
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameHelanderAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number51Player nameLowryAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number43Player nameKingAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number30Player nameSakalaAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number25Player nameRoofeAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number10Player nameDavisAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number16Player nameRamseyAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number9Player nameDialloAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number15Player nameSimpsonAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number22Player nameZukowskiAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number33Player nameMcLaughlinAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number23Player nameWrightAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number42Player nameMcCannAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number19Player nameSandsAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number11Player nameIttenAverage rating
6.09
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 2Barnes
- 5Douglas
- 6ClarkBooked at 28mins
- 3LowdonSubstituted forSwinglehurstat 74'minutes
- 11JohnstonSubstituted forGossat 82'minutes
- 8DochertySubstituted forHunterat 75'minutes
- 4Moxon
- 7WallaceSubstituted forFlemingat 74'minutes
- 10AndersonSubstituted forGarrityat 64'minutes
- 9Smith
Substitutes
- 12Adamson
- 14Fleming
- 15Hunter
- 16Swinglehurst
- 17Goss
- 18McCartney
- 19Steele
- 20Garrity
- 21Murphy
- 22McMenamin
- 25Connolly
Rangers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 33McLaughlin
- 22Zukowski
- 19Sands
- 5HelanderSubstituted forLowryat 61'minutes
- 31Barisic
- 9DialloSubstituted forMcCannat 70'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 10DavisSubstituted forKingat 61'minutes
- 23Wright
- 16RamseySubstituted forSimpsonat 61'minutes
- 30SakalaSubstituted forIttenat 70'minutes
- 25Roofe
Substitutes
- 2Tavernier
- 3Bassey
- 11Itten
- 15Simpson
- 18Kamara
- 28McCrorie
- 42McCann
- 43King
- 51Lowry
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 2,500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Annan Athletic 0, Rangers 3.
Post update
Alexander Lowry (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).
Post update
Attempt missed. Cedric Itten (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Charlie McCann (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Charlie McCann (Rangers).
Post update
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Michael Garrity (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by James Sands (Rangers).
Post update
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Charlie McCann (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Owen Moxon.
Post update
Attempt missed. Scott Wright (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Tommy Goss replaces Chris Johnston.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Lewis Hunter.
Post update
Foul by James Sands (Rangers).
Post update
Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
