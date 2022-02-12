Match ends, Partick Thistle 0, Dundee United 1.
Ian Harkes' first-half goal was enough for Dundee United to scrape past a battling Partick Thistle and into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.
The midfielder's strike arrived against the run of play as the Premiership side struggled on the muddy Firhill pitch.
And the Championship hosts had plenty of chances, with United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist making saves from Kevin Holt and Cammy Smith.
But Thomas Court's men held on despite late pressure from Thistle.
Dundee United will find out their last-eight opponents on Monday after the Peterhead v Dundee tie.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Partick Thistle
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSneddonAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number2Player nameMcKennaAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number5Player nameMayoAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number4Player nameHoltAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number3Player nameHendrieAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number6Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number10Player nameDochertyAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number8Player nameBanniganAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number7Player nameTiffoneyAverage rating
7.51
- Squad number9Player nameGrahamAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number11Player nameJakubiakAverage rating
6.74
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number12Player nameTurnerAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number14Player nameCammy SmithAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number17Player nameMurrayAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number19Player nameMacIverAverage rating
6.00
Dundee United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSiegristAverage rating
7.95
- Squad number18Player nameButcherAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number29Player nameGrahamAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number23Player nameHarkesAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number6Player nameMcDonaldAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number19Player nameLevittAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number7Player nameNiskanenAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number9Player nameMcNultyAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number32Player nameWattAverage rating
7.30
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameClarkAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number17Player nameMeekisonAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number33Player nameMcMannAverage rating
7.05
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Sneddon
- 2McKenna
- 5Mayo
- 4Holt
- 3Hendrie
- 6CrawfordSubstituted forMurrayat 88'minutes
- 10Docherty
- 8BanniganSubstituted forTurnerat 79'minutes
- 7Tiffoney
- 9GrahamSubstituted forMacIverat 68'minutes
- 11JakubiakSubstituted forSmithat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Turner
- 13Firth
- 14Smith
- 15Bell
- 17Murray
- 19MacIver
- 20Stanway
Dundee Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 1SiegristBooked at 77mins
- 18ButcherSubstituted forMeekisonat 83'minutes
- 12Edwards
- 29Graham
- 2SmithBooked at 27mins
- 23Harkes
- 6McDonaldSubstituted forMcMannat 53'minutes
- 19LevittSubstituted forClarkat 74'minutes
- 7Niskanen
- 9McNulty
- 32Watt
Substitutes
- 4Mulgrew
- 10Clark
- 13Eriksson
- 15Akinola
- 17Meekison
- 20Neilson
- 26Mochrie
- 33McMann
- 52Moore
- 53Macleod
- 58Anim Cudjoe
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 4,632
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home12
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 0, Dundee United 1.
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Ian Harkes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stephen Hendrie (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Ciaran McKenna (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Connor Murray replaces Robbie Crawford.
Post update
Archie Meekison (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ross MacIver (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Scott McMann (Dundee United).
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Archie Meekison replaces Calum Butcher because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Holt (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Calum Butcher (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Scott McMann.
Post update
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Benjamin Siegrist.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cammy Smith (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Kyle Turner replaces Stuart Bannigan.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Cammy Smith replaces Alex Jakubiak.