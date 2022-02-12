Scottish Cup - Fifth Round
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle0Dundee UtdDundee United1

Partick Thistle 0-1 Dundee United: Ian Harkes goal enough to settle tie

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Ian Harkes gave Dundee United a first half lead
Ian Harkes' first-half goal was enough for Dundee United to scrape past a battling Partick Thistle and into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

The midfielder's strike arrived against the run of play as the Premiership side struggled on the muddy Firhill pitch.

And the Championship hosts had plenty of chances, with United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist making saves from Kevin Holt and Cammy Smith.

But Thomas Court's men held on despite late pressure from Thistle.

Dundee United will find out their last-eight opponents on Monday after the Peterhead v Dundee tie.

Partick Thistle

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameSneddon
    Average rating

    6.91

  2. Squad number2Player nameMcKenna
    Average rating

    6.79

  3. Squad number5Player nameMayo
    Average rating

    6.81

  4. Squad number4Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    7.48

  5. Squad number3Player nameHendrie
    Average rating

    6.63

  6. Squad number6Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    6.64

  7. Squad number10Player nameDocherty
    Average rating

    6.82

  8. Squad number8Player nameBannigan
    Average rating

    6.88

  9. Squad number7Player nameTiffoney
    Average rating

    7.51

  10. Squad number9Player nameGraham
    Average rating

    6.95

  11. Squad number11Player nameJakubiak
    Average rating

    6.74

Substitutes

  1. Squad number12Player nameTurner
    Average rating

    6.71

  2. Squad number14Player nameCammy Smith
    Average rating

    5.89

  3. Squad number17Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    6.45

  4. Squad number19Player nameMacIver
    Average rating

    6.00

Dundee United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameSiegrist
    Average rating

    7.95

  2. Squad number18Player nameButcher
    Average rating

    7.24

  3. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    7.12

  4. Squad number29Player nameGraham
    Average rating

    7.15

  5. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    6.88

  6. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    7.62

  7. Squad number6Player nameMcDonald
    Average rating

    7.19

  8. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    7.46

  9. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    7.44

  10. Squad number9Player nameMcNulty
    Average rating

    6.64

  11. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    7.30

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player nameClark
    Average rating

    7.04

  2. Squad number17Player nameMeekison
    Average rating

    7.00

  3. Squad number33Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    7.05

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Sneddon
  • 2McKenna
  • 5Mayo
  • 4Holt
  • 3Hendrie
  • 6CrawfordSubstituted forMurrayat 88'minutes
  • 10Docherty
  • 8BanniganSubstituted forTurnerat 79'minutes
  • 7Tiffoney
  • 9GrahamSubstituted forMacIverat 68'minutes
  • 11JakubiakSubstituted forSmithat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Turner
  • 13Firth
  • 14Smith
  • 15Bell
  • 17Murray
  • 19MacIver
  • 20Stanway

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1SiegristBooked at 77mins
  • 18ButcherSubstituted forMeekisonat 83'minutes
  • 12Edwards
  • 29Graham
  • 2SmithBooked at 27mins
  • 23Harkes
  • 6McDonaldSubstituted forMcMannat 53'minutes
  • 19LevittSubstituted forClarkat 74'minutes
  • 7Niskanen
  • 9McNulty
  • 32Watt

Substitutes

  • 4Mulgrew
  • 10Clark
  • 13Eriksson
  • 15Akinola
  • 17Meekison
  • 20Neilson
  • 26Mochrie
  • 33McMann
  • 52Moore
  • 53Macleod
  • 58Anim Cudjoe
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
4,632

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home11
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home12
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Partick Thistle 0, Dundee United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 0, Dundee United 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Ian Harkes.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stephen Hendrie (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ciaran McKenna (Partick Thistle).

  6. Post update

    Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Connor Murray replaces Robbie Crawford.

  8. Post update

    Archie Meekison (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross MacIver (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  11. Post update

    Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Scott McMann (Dundee United).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Archie Meekison replaces Calum Butcher because of an injury.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Holt (Partick Thistle).

  15. Post update

    Calum Butcher (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Scott McMann.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Benjamin Siegrist.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cammy Smith (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Kyle Turner replaces Stuart Bannigan.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Cammy Smith replaces Alex Jakubiak.

