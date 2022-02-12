Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Ian Harkes gave Dundee United a first half lead

Ian Harkes' first-half goal was enough for Dundee United to scrape past a battling Partick Thistle and into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

The midfielder's strike arrived against the run of play as the Premiership side struggled on the muddy Firhill pitch.

And the Championship hosts had plenty of chances, with United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist making saves from Kevin Holt and Cammy Smith.

But Thomas Court's men held on despite late pressure from Thistle.

Dundee United will find out their last-eight opponents on Monday after the Peterhead v Dundee tie.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Partick Thistle Partick Thistle Partick Thistle

Dundee Utd Dundee United Dundee United Partick Thistle Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Sneddon Average rating 6.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name McKenna Average rating 6.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Mayo Average rating 6.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Holt Average rating 7.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Hendrie Average rating 6.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Crawford Average rating 6.64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Docherty Average rating 6.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Bannigan Average rating 6.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Tiffoney Average rating 7.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Graham Average rating 6.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Jakubiak Average rating 6.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 12 Player name Turner Average rating 6.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Cammy Smith Average rating 5.89 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Murray Average rating 6.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name MacIver Average rating 6.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dundee United Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Siegrist Average rating 7.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Butcher Average rating 7.24 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Edwards Average rating 7.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Graham Average rating 7.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Smith Average rating 6.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Harkes Average rating 7.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name McDonald Average rating 7.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Levitt Average rating 7.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Niskanen Average rating 7.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name McNulty Average rating 6.64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Watt Average rating 7.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 10 Player name Clark Average rating 7.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Meekison Average rating 7.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name McMann Average rating 7.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10