Match ends, Manchester United 1, Southampton 1.
Manchester United had to settle for another 1-1 draw after being left frustrated by an impressive Southampton in the Premier League.
Ralf Rangnick's men are getting used to that scoreline, which has now cropped up in three successive games - leading to a penalty shootout defeat by Middlesbrough in the FA Cup and a league draw at Burnley.
United had taken a first-half lead against the Saints - as they did against Burnley and Boro - but once again conceded a second-half equaliser and could not find a winning goal.
The hosts went ahead after 21 minutes as Marcus Rashford escaped in behind the Saints defence and played the ball off for Jadon Sancho to convert an easy finish.
Paul Pogba tapped home on the stroke of half-time but the goal was disallowed as Cristiano Ronaldo had strayed offside - and the Portuguese forward later had a header chalked off.
United were unable to press home their superiority and were made to pay at the start of the second half as Che Adams stayed onside to slot a finish into the far corner via the foot of the post.
Ralph Hasenhuttl's men, humiliated 9-0 on their previous visit to Old Trafford last February, were on top for long periods thereafter and may have pulled off a victory.
On-loan Armando Broja saw a drive pushed away by David de Gea, who was kept busy, while Stuart Armstrong blazed wildly over from a promising position.
The draw meant United were unable to move into the top four, while Southampton - who have now lost just once in 10 matches in all competitions - stay in 10th place.
Man Utd continue to misfire
United interim boss Rangnick spoke before the game about the "obvious" need for the club to bring in a new striker this coming summer and the evidence for that is clear following another misfiring performance.
Star man Ronaldo is the top scorer with 14 goals this season but has hit a barren run of six games without finding the net, his longest period without scoring in 11 years.
Seemingly lacking in confidence, the Portuguese was outmuscled and outfought by the Southampton centre-backs and when he did have a presentable opportunity in the first six minutes, he went round goalkeeper Fraser Forster - only to scuff a shot that was cleared off the line by Romain Perraud.
Forster could do little about Sancho's finish as Rashford played the ball across perfectly for his England team-mate, but did manage to keep out a clipped effort from the ex-Borussia Dortmund player.
United could have won it in injury time but the visiting goalkeeper made a stunning save low down to his left to deny Harry Maguire's header.
At the other end, January's Premier League player of the month De Gea was providing the heroics for his side again, showing good handling to smother Armstrong's acrobatic volley and Perraud's low curler.
Adams deservedly netted by sliding home a cool finish on 47 minutes - meaning he has now scored in back-to-back games - and Southampton had the United backline rattled in the second half.
Albania international Broja was proving a nuisance for the out-of-form Maguire and should have done better when he was one-on-one with De Gea, dinking a shot wide.
Ultimately, the south coast side claimed a point, backing up Wednesday's impressive comeback victory at Tottenham and remain unbeaten in Manchester this season.
Player of the match
AdamsChe Adams
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number19Player nameVaraneAverage rating
4.49
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
4.36
- Squad number14Player nameLingardAverage rating
4.24
- Squad number6Player namePogbaAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number18Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
4.07
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
3.94
- Squad number36Player nameElangaAverage rating
3.87
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
3.74
- Squad number7Player nameCristiano RonaldoAverage rating
3.55
- Squad number5Player nameMaguireAverage rating
2.83
Southampton
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameAdamsAverage rating
8.45
- Squad number18Player nameBrojaAverage rating
8.32
- Squad number44Player nameForsterAverage rating
8.20
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
8.02
- Squad number6Player nameOriol RomeuAverage rating
7.99
- Squad number24Player nameElyounoussiAverage rating
7.85
- Squad number15Player namePerraudAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number5Player nameStephensAverage rating
7.75
- Squad number17Player nameS ArmstrongAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number22Player nameSalisuAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number21Player nameLivramentoAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number35Player nameBednarekAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number27Player nameDialloAverage rating
7.21
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 20Dalot
- 19Varane
- 5Maguire
- 23Shaw
- 39McTominayBooked at 31minsSubstituted forElangaat 76'minutes
- 6PogbaBooked at 85mins
- 10RashfordBooked at 16minsSubstituted forLingardat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 18Bruno Fernandes
- 25Sancho
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 2Lindelöf
- 4Jones
- 8Mata
- 14Lingard
- 26Henderson
- 27Telles
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 36Elanga
- 46Mejbri
Southampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 44Forster
- 2Walker-Peters
- 35BednarekSubstituted forStephensat 45'minutes
- 22Salisu
- 15Perraud
- 17S Armstrong
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 6RomeuSubstituted forDialloat 90+5'minutes
- 24ElyounoussiSubstituted forLivramentoat 71'minutes
- 18Broja
- 10Adams
Substitutes
- 5Stephens
- 7Long
- 9A Armstrong
- 13Caballero
- 19Djenepo
- 20Smallbone
- 21Livramento
- 27Diallo
- 43Valery
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 73,084
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
