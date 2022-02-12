Last updated on .From the section Premier League

By Shamoon Hafez BBC Sport at Old Trafford

Che Adams scored for a second consecutive game for Southampton

Manchester United had to settle for another 1-1 draw after being left frustrated by an impressive Southampton in the Premier League.

Ralf Rangnick's men are getting used to that scoreline, which has now cropped up in three successive games - leading to a penalty shootout defeat by Middlesbrough in the FA Cup and a league draw at Burnley.

United had taken a first-half lead against the Saints - as they did against Burnley and Boro - but once again conceded a second-half equaliser and could not find a winning goal.

The hosts went ahead after 21 minutes as Marcus Rashford escaped in behind the Saints defence and played the ball off for Jadon Sancho to convert an easy finish.

Paul Pogba tapped home on the stroke of half-time but the goal was disallowed as Cristiano Ronaldo had strayed offside - and the Portuguese forward later had a header chalked off.

United were unable to press home their superiority and were made to pay at the start of the second half as Che Adams stayed onside to slot a finish into the far corner via the foot of the post.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's men, humiliated 9-0 on their previous visit to Old Trafford last February, were on top for long periods thereafter and may have pulled off a victory.

On-loan Armando Broja saw a drive pushed away by David de Gea, who was kept busy, while Stuart Armstrong blazed wildly over from a promising position.

The draw meant United were unable to move into the top four, while Southampton - who have now lost just once in 10 matches in all competitions - stay in 10th place.

Man Utd continue to misfire

United interim boss Rangnick spoke before the game about the "obvious" need for the club to bring in a new striker this coming summer and the evidence for that is clear following another misfiring performance.

Star man Ronaldo is the top scorer with 14 goals this season but has hit a barren run of six games without finding the net, his longest period without scoring in 11 years.

Seemingly lacking in confidence, the Portuguese was outmuscled and outfought by the Southampton centre-backs and when he did have a presentable opportunity in the first six minutes, he went round goalkeeper Fraser Forster - only to scuff a shot that was cleared off the line by Romain Perraud.

Forster could do little about Sancho's finish as Rashford played the ball across perfectly for his England team-mate, but did manage to keep out a clipped effort from the ex-Borussia Dortmund player.

United could have won it in injury time but the visiting goalkeeper made a stunning save low down to his left to deny Harry Maguire's header.

At the other end, January's Premier League player of the month De Gea was providing the heroics for his side again, showing good handling to smother Armstrong's acrobatic volley and Perraud's low curler.

Adams deservedly netted by sliding home a cool finish on 47 minutes - meaning he has now scored in back-to-back games - and Southampton had the United backline rattled in the second half.

Albania international Broja was proving a nuisance for the out-of-form Maguire and should have done better when he was one-on-one with De Gea, dinking a shot wide.

Ultimately, the south coast side claimed a point, backing up Wednesday's impressive comeback victory at Tottenham and remain unbeaten in Manchester this season.

Southampton Southampton Southampton Manchester United Avg Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 5.35 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 5.30 Squad number 19 Player name Varane Average rating 4.49 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 4.36 Squad number 14 Player name Lingard Average rating 4.24 Squad number 6 Player name Pogba Average rating 4.19 Squad number 18 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 4.15 Squad number 39 Player name McTominay Average rating 4.07 Squad number 23 Player name Shaw Average rating 3.94 Squad number 36 Player name Elanga Average rating 3.87 Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 3.74 Squad number 7 Player name Cristiano Ronaldo Average rating 3.55 Squad number 5 Player name Maguire Average rating 2.83 Southampton Avg Squad number 10 Player name Adams Average rating 8.45 Squad number 18 Player name Broja Average rating 8.32 Squad number 44 Player name Forster Average rating 8.20 Squad number 2 Player name Walker-Peters Average rating 8.02 Squad number 6 Player name Oriol Romeu Average rating 7.99 Squad number 24 Player name Elyounoussi Average rating 7.85 Squad number 15 Player name Perraud Average rating 7.77 Squad number 5 Player name Stephens Average rating 7.75 Squad number 17 Player name S Armstrong Average rating 7.71 Squad number 22 Player name Salisu Average rating 7.66 Squad number 21 Player name Livramento Average rating 7.59 Squad number 8 Player name Ward-Prowse Average rating 7.53 Squad number 35 Player name Bednarek Average rating 7.40 Squad number 27 Player name Diallo Average rating 7.21

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 20 Dalot 19 Varane 5 Maguire 23 Shaw 39 McTominay 6 Pogba 10 Rashford 18 Bruno Fernandes 25 Sancho 7 Cristiano Ronaldo 1 de Gea

20 Dalot

19 Varane

5 Maguire

23 Shaw

39 McTominay Booked at 31mins Substituted for Elanga at 76' minutes

6 Pogba Booked at 85mins

10 Rashford Booked at 16mins Substituted for Lingard at 82' minutes Booked at 90mins

18 Bruno Fernandes

25 Sancho

7 Cristiano Ronaldo Substitutes 2 Lindelöf

4 Jones

8 Mata

14 Lingard

26 Henderson

27 Telles

29 Wan-Bissaka

36 Elanga

46 Mejbri Southampton Formation 4-4-2 44 Forster 2 Walker-Peters 35 Bednarek 22 Salisu 15 Perraud 17 S Armstrong 8 Ward-Prowse 6 Romeu 24 Elyounoussi 18 Broja 10 Adams 44 Forster

2 Walker-Peters

35 Bednarek Substituted for Stephens at 45' minutes

22 Salisu

15 Perraud

17 S Armstrong

8 Ward-Prowse

6 Romeu Substituted for Diallo at 90+5' minutes

24 Elyounoussi Substituted for Livramento at 71' minutes

18 Broja

10 Adams Substitutes 5 Stephens

7 Long

9 A Armstrong

13 Caballero

19 Djenepo

20 Smallbone

21 Livramento

27 Diallo

43 Valery Referee: Stuart Attwell Attendance: 73,084 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester United 1, Southampton 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Southampton 1. Substitution Substitution, Southampton. Ibrahima Diallo replaces Oriol Romeu. Post update Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Oriol Romeu (Southampton). Post update Attempt saved. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross. Post update Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Che Adams (Southampton). Booking Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card. Post update Foul by Harry Maguire (Manchester United). Post update Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Paul Pogba (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Paul Pogba (Manchester United). Post update Valentino Livramento (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Attempt blocked. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Marcus Rashford. Post update Offside, Manchester United. Luke Shaw tries a through ball, but Jadon Sancho is caught offside. Post update Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga replaces Scott McTominay. Post update Valentino Livramento (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward