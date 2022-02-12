Premier League
Man UtdManchester United1SouthamptonSouthampton1

Man Utd 1-1 Southampton: Jadon Sancho and Che Adams score

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments734

Che Adams
Che Adams scored for a second consecutive game for Southampton

Manchester United had to settle for another 1-1 draw after being left frustrated by an impressive Southampton in the Premier League.

Ralf Rangnick's men are getting used to that scoreline, which has now cropped up in three successive games - leading to a penalty shootout defeat by Middlesbrough in the FA Cup and a league draw at Burnley.

United had taken a first-half lead against the Saints - as they did against Burnley and Boro - but once again conceded a second-half equaliser and could not find a winning goal.

The hosts went ahead after 21 minutes as Marcus Rashford escaped in behind the Saints defence and played the ball off for Jadon Sancho to convert an easy finish.

Paul Pogba tapped home on the stroke of half-time but the goal was disallowed as Cristiano Ronaldo had strayed offside - and the Portuguese forward later had a header chalked off.

United were unable to press home their superiority and were made to pay at the start of the second half as Che Adams stayed onside to slot a finish into the far corner via the foot of the post.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's men, humiliated 9-0 on their previous visit to Old Trafford last February, were on top for long periods thereafter and may have pulled off a victory.

On-loan Armando Broja saw a drive pushed away by David de Gea, who was kept busy, while Stuart Armstrong blazed wildly over from a promising position.

The draw meant United were unable to move into the top four, while Southampton - who have now lost just once in 10 matches in all competitions - stay in 10th place.

Man Utd continue to misfire

United interim boss Rangnick spoke before the game about the "obvious" need for the club to bring in a new striker this coming summer and the evidence for that is clear following another misfiring performance.

Star man Ronaldo is the top scorer with 14 goals this season but has hit a barren run of six games without finding the net, his longest period without scoring in 11 years.

Seemingly lacking in confidence, the Portuguese was outmuscled and outfought by the Southampton centre-backs and when he did have a presentable opportunity in the first six minutes, he went round goalkeeper Fraser Forster - only to scuff a shot that was cleared off the line by Romain Perraud.

Forster could do little about Sancho's finish as Rashford played the ball across perfectly for his England team-mate, but did manage to keep out a clipped effort from the ex-Borussia Dortmund player.

United could have won it in injury time but the visiting goalkeeper made a stunning save low down to his left to deny Harry Maguire's header.

At the other end, January's Premier League player of the month De Gea was providing the heroics for his side again, showing good handling to smother Armstrong's acrobatic volley and Perraud's low curler.

Adams deservedly netted by sliding home a cool finish on 47 minutes - meaning he has now scored in back-to-back games - and Southampton had the United backline rattled in the second half.

Albania international Broja was proving a nuisance for the out-of-form Maguire and should have done better when he was one-on-one with De Gea, dinking a shot wide.

Ultimately, the south coast side claimed a point, backing up Wednesday's impressive comeback victory at Tottenham and remain unbeaten in Manchester this season.

Player of the match

AdamsChe Adams

with an average of 8.45

Manchester United

  1. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    5.35

  2. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    5.30

  3. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    4.49

  4. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    4.36

  5. Squad number14Player nameLingard
    Average rating

    4.24

  6. Squad number6Player namePogba
    Average rating

    4.19

  7. Squad number18Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    4.15

  8. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    4.07

  9. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    3.94

  10. Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    3.87

  11. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    3.74

  12. Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    Average rating

    3.55

  13. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    2.83

Southampton

  1. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    8.45

  2. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    8.32

  3. Squad number44Player nameForster
    Average rating

    8.20

  4. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    8.02

  5. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    7.99

  6. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    7.85

  7. Squad number15Player namePerraud
    Average rating

    7.77

  8. Squad number5Player nameStephens
    Average rating

    7.75

  9. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    7.71

  10. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    7.66

  11. Squad number21Player nameLivramento
    Average rating

    7.59

  12. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    7.53

  13. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    7.40

  14. Squad number27Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    7.21

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20Dalot
  • 19Varane
  • 5Maguire
  • 23Shaw
  • 39McTominayBooked at 31minsSubstituted forElangaat 76'minutes
  • 6PogbaBooked at 85mins
  • 10RashfordBooked at 16minsSubstituted forLingardat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 18Bruno Fernandes
  • 25Sancho
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 2Lindelöf
  • 4Jones
  • 8Mata
  • 14Lingard
  • 26Henderson
  • 27Telles
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 36Elanga
  • 46Mejbri

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 44Forster
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 35BednarekSubstituted forStephensat 45'minutes
  • 22Salisu
  • 15Perraud
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 6RomeuSubstituted forDialloat 90+5'minutes
  • 24ElyounoussiSubstituted forLivramentoat 71'minutes
  • 18Broja
  • 10Adams

Substitutes

  • 5Stephens
  • 7Long
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 13Caballero
  • 19Djenepo
  • 20Smallbone
  • 21Livramento
  • 27Diallo
  • 43Valery
Referee:
Stuart Attwell
Attendance:
73,084

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 1, Southampton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Southampton 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Ibrahima Diallo replaces Oriol Romeu.

  4. Post update

    Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Oriol Romeu (Southampton).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Che Adams (Southampton).

  9. Booking

    Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Harry Maguire (Manchester United).

  11. Post update

    Che Adams (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Booking

    Paul Pogba (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Paul Pogba (Manchester United).

  14. Post update

    Valentino Livramento (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Marcus Rashford.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Luke Shaw tries a through ball, but Jadon Sancho is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga replaces Scott McTominay.

  20. Post update

    Valentino Livramento (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Comments

Join the conversation

745 comments

  • Comment posted by exxyeddie, today at 14:29

    I can’t be the only Manchester United fan who hates watching Fernandes play. He is like a petulant teenager, whining, moaning, play-acting, harassing refs. Horrible individual 😡

    • Reply posted by richard , today at 14:32

      richard replied:
      Spot on

  • Comment posted by U20364223, today at 14:28

    The BBC bias said earlier that after todays game Man U would be back in the top 4.

    How did that pan out? You're at best a top 6 team.

    Saints fan.

    Well done boys.

    • Reply posted by I8Skate, today at 14:30

      I8Skate replied:
      100 %

  • Comment posted by Windleiser, today at 14:30

    Can we all finally admit that United are no longer a top team?

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 14:33

      Name replied:
      No pen, no win.

  • Comment posted by Baldrick, today at 14:28

    Two teams of equal quality, one vastly overpaid.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 14:31

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Man Utd may not be the richest club in the world
      They may not be the biggest club in the world
      They are definitely not the most successful club in the world
      But the way they fart away games and leads, no other club on the planet can touch them.

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 14:30

    I am sure the whole of Southampton are gutted dropping points against a very poor team!

    • Reply posted by Brizey , today at 14:37

      Brizey replied:
      Southampton thoroughly deserved all 3 and robbed at the end

  • Comment posted by Jake2703, today at 14:29

    Was my feed buffering or is Maguire just that slow in real life.

    • Reply posted by Depeche1966, today at 14:39

      Depeche1966 replied:
      He is slow in thought, slow in speech, slow in speed !! He must be slow as the Mykonos Police caught him in a ten yard foot chase !

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 14:31

    BREAKING, in a last attempt to save the season, Man Utd have dug up the pitch to plant potatoes, that way they’ll have something to lift in May.

    • Reply posted by Ceefax, today at 14:34

      Ceefax replied:
      Very good!

  • Comment posted by bbc admin, today at 14:29

    I suspect Southampton will be disappointed going to theatre of rubbish and dropping points.

    • Reply posted by Wormhole, today at 14:47

      Wormhole replied:
      Maguire was very lucky to get away with not conceding a penalty. VAR would have been viewed for over 5 minutes if it had been the other way around.
      Unlucky The Saints - robbed of all 3 points!

  • Comment posted by Steve 76, today at 14:28

    Southampton totally outclassed the highest spending team in world football and should have had a penalty at the end too.

    Imagine where United would be if the Glazer family didn't lavish so much money on them.

    • Reply posted by manxie1954, today at 14:46

      manxie1954 replied:
      They'd probably be doing better not being able to squander so much money on poor players... Maguire, Pogba, Fernandes et al.

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 14:30

    Man Utd reach the hallowed 40 points and secure their Premier league status for another year.

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 14:38

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Ah, that explains why Man Utd fans are currently celebrating and going crazy.

  • Comment posted by 2 cents, today at 14:30

    MANU were lucky to walk away with a point.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 14:36

      Celts replied:
      Maguire should have conceded a penalty at the end there. Anywhere else on the pitch and it's a stone wall foul!

  • Comment posted by listentoyourself, today at 14:30

    Well done Saints.
    Anyone for fourth but Man Ure.
    Their fans are so up themselves and need to be taken down a peg or too…

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 14:35

      Celts replied:
      Don't know why Maguire gets so much of the blame. He was far more of a goal scoring threat today than Ronaldo was....

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 14:30

    Man City & Man Utd same number of games played yet 20 point difference. That is the gap between the two teams.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 14:37

      Celts replied:
      In terms of points, United are about as close to relegation as they are to being champions.

      They bottom heavy nature of the Premier League table, disguises the fact that they are a truly mid table side.

  • Comment posted by helen, today at 14:30

    😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡 Harry The Donkey £80Million, just let that sink in. Joke club, joke fans and a true laughing stock of world football. It just keeps getting better 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Its only a game, today at 15:02

      Its only a game replied:
      Still, he’s laughing everyday every week every month every year . For all the slating he gets he’s still laughing all the way to the bank . Kerrrching

  • Comment posted by Kop Beard, today at 14:29

    Huge 2 points dropped having bossed the 2nd half. Soton should be finishing off games against these mediocre opponents.

    • Reply posted by Blue view, today at 14:45

      Blue view replied:
      Another brand new and very witty remark from the lovely people that claim to be liverpool fans.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 14:29

    Well done Southampton. Another supposedly big team played, another positive result.

    • Reply posted by Love Man City, today at 14:41

      Love Man City replied:
      The entire team played well. Liked Romeu the most today.

  • Comment posted by Chicken Tikka Mo Salah, today at 14:31

    Blatent penalty, almost an assault the only thing Maguire didn't do was steal his wallet.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 14:53

      Celts replied:
      Remember when United fans said Rangnick taught Klopp and Tuchel everything they know? Hahahahahaha

      His only tactic is just to put every single attacker on the pitch and hope!

  • Comment posted by 6060 842, today at 14:30

    United were awful.

    Ronaldo? Shouldn't be on the pitch........complete waste of time and money.

    Should have been subbed.

    A lot wrong with the team.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 14:34

      Name replied:
      Sancho could have passed and Utd would have been 2-0 up. Way too many greedy overpaid players