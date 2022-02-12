Premier League
NorwichNorwich City0Man CityManchester City4

Norwich City 0-4 Manchester City: Raheem Sterling scores hat-trick in win

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling has scored five hat-tricks in the Premier League for Manchester City

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick as Manchester City increased their lead at the top of the Premier League to 12 points with a victory that keeps Norwich in the relegation zone.

The England forward curled in a delightful opener for the defending champions and grabbed his second 20 minutes from time with a simple header from close range.

The 27-year-old completed his hat-trick in the 90th minute but only after Angus Gunn saved his penalty, Sterling tapping in the rebound.

Phil Foden had scrambled in City's second immediately after the break to put the game beyond Norwich, who earlier hit the post from Grant Hanley's header.

But the visitors were dominant and always looked comfortable at Carrow Road.

Pep Guardiola's side are now unbeaten in the league since October. Their closest challengers Liverpool have two games in hand.

The Canaries remain 18th, one point and one place from a position of safety, though they have played more games than the sides around them.

Sterling shines as City march on

With a trip to Portugal to face Sporting Lisbon in the last 16 of the Champions League to come on Tuesday, Guardiola made five changes to his side but sacrificed none of City's fluid attacking prowess.

Foden had the ball in the net early on but was caught offside by a well-drilled Norwich defensive line and Bernardo Silva struck the inside of the far post with a low, measured effort.

Guardiola continues to insist his side are "in a fight to win the league" despite their healthy advantage over second-placed Liverpool, who visit Burnley on Sunday.

The Spaniard also says it will take more than 90 points to fend off Jurgen Klopp's side this season and City looked certain to move closer to that target when Sterling opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark.

Kyle Walker's cross fizzed all the way through to Sterling on the edge of the box and he shifted it on to his right foot before bending a superb effort into the far corner for his first Premier League goal since December.

City have only lost two of their past 46 Premier League games when leading at the break and Foden's effort straight after half-time made Norwich's task even harder.

The 21-year-old's first attempt was blocked by home goalkeeper Gunn at close range and Canaries defender Hanley attempted to hook the second off the line, but to no avail.

City have not lost in 15 league games since a defeat by Crystal Palace in October and, after Sterling added his second from Ruben Dias' nod down, Guardiola took the chance to give minutes to some of his younger players, with Liam Delap, James McAtee and Kayky all coming on.

It was 19-year-old Delap who won the penalty that led to Sterling completing his fifth league hat-trick for the club, albeit having to tap-in on the follow up after Gunn saved smartly from his initial spot kick.

Norwich outclassed but show promise

There appears to have been a shift in mentality at Norwich since Dean Smith's arrival and the boss said beforehand it was "11 humans v 11 humans", wanting his side to believe they could trouble the league leaders despite their own precarious position.

The Canaries did start promisingly, taking the game to City when in possession, and Teemu Pukki tested Ederson from an angle before Hanley hit the post with a towering header.

But City can open sides up in an instant and, having not long made a smart stop from the same player, goalkeeper Gunn stood no chance with Sterling's curling opener.

That seemed to break the hosts' resolve and they fell victim to City's ruthless attack, but Smith will be able to take some positives from his side's performance.

He also knows Norwich's fate will not be decided by their results against the top two - they have an unenviable trip to Liverpool next - and will want to reproduce the moments when they tested City in the games against their relegation rivals still to come.

Player of the match

FodenPhil Foden

with an average of 7.87

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-3-3

  • 28Gunn
  • 2AaronsSubstituted forByramat 63'minutes
  • 5Hanley
  • 4Gibson
  • 21Williams
  • 8Gilmour
  • 20Lees-MelouSubstituted forNormannat 63'minutes
  • 23McLean
  • 24SargentSubstituted forDowellat 87'minutes
  • 22Pukki
  • 17Rashica

Substitutes

  • 3Byram
  • 6Zimmermann
  • 10Dowell
  • 11Placheta
  • 16Normann
  • 18Tzolis
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 33McGovern
  • 46Rowe

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 3Rúben DiasBooked at 17mins
  • 6Aké
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 20Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forMcAteeat 75'minutes
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 8Gündogan
  • 26MahrezSubstituted forKaykyat 84'minutes
  • 47FodenSubstituted forDelapat 82'minutes
  • 7SterlingBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 5Stones
  • 14Laporte
  • 16Rodri
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 27Cancelo
  • 33Carson
  • 37Kayky
  • 48Delap
  • 87McAtee
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
27,010

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home8
Away22
Shots on Target
Home3
Away9
Corners
Home4
Away12
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norwich City 0, Manchester City 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norwich City 0, Manchester City 4.

  3. Booking

    Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

  5. Post update

    Kieran Dowell (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Liam Delap (Manchester City).

  7. Post update

    Ben Gibson (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Norwich City 0, Manchester City 4. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.

  9. Post update

    Penalty saved! Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  10. Post update

    Penalty Manchester City. Liam Delap draws a foul in the penalty area.

  11. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Ben Gibson (Norwich City) after a foul in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kayky (Manchester City).

  13. Post update

    Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Kieran Dowell replaces Joshua Sargent.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Kayky replaces Riyad Mahrez.

  16. Post update

    Foul by James McAtee (Manchester City).

  17. Post update

    Milot Rashica (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Kenny McLean (Norwich City).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Liam Delap replaces Phil Foden.

Comments

Join the conversation

210 comments

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 19:32

    The table doesn't lie....

    Man City are way better than any other team in England...

    And it ain't changing any time soon!

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 19:38

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Well done, your £2billion squad won a game

      Who could have forseen it

  • Comment posted by Markt66 , today at 19:25

    I absolutely love being a City fan and Sterling getting a hatrick to put the Livarpool fans back in their place made for an brilliant Saturday and a perfect hatrick to boot . Mind the Gap all you has beens

    • Reply posted by Bolton of Yorkshire, today at 19:32

      Bolton of Yorkshire replied:
      In a couple of seasons Newcastle will buy every trophy. Remember not to moan. Let’s hope the sheikh doesn’t get bored. All those “revenues” will go with him

  • Comment posted by Mike H, today at 19:25

    Superb support from the City away fans today

    • Reply posted by Lets be sensible about this, today at 19:36

      Lets be sensible about this replied:
      Agreed ..which is more than they get at home! Talk about walking into it!

  • Comment posted by JGB1968, today at 19:31

    Raheem Sterling he's top of the league , £50m bargain, the scouse hate campaign failed miserably

    • Reply posted by Samulam, today at 19:48

      Samulam replied:
      They just motivate him

  • Comment posted by Franny knees, today at 19:26

    See the usual idiots still holding on to their grudge against Sterling when rating players. Makes you look more than daft today.

    • Reply posted by BLM and all, today at 19:36

      BLM and all replied:
      Think it’s largely those who have an issue with his race.

  • Comment posted by homerdog, today at 19:29

    Raheem Sterling, he's top of the league!

  • Comment posted by Meluhha, today at 19:33

    What a Sterling performance by Sterling. Yet again he RISES.
    Haters and losers will be devastated as they have been for years.

  • Comment posted by Anonymoustache, today at 19:24

    Another comprehensive victory for the “noisy neighbours” while United struggle at home again… as a United fan I can only admit we’ve fallen a long way back and pretty much moved out of that neighbourhood, so you can be as noisy as you like! Norwich looking set to go down.

    • Reply posted by Voice Of Reason, today at 19:28

      Voice Of Reason replied:
      Who cares about Man Utd on this HYS?

      Lack of respect commenting some rubbish about a team that didn’t play to end the comment with ‘Norwich look set to go down’ you clearly didn’t pay attention to the game and most certainly Norwich’s performances of late or tonight do not reflect a team ‘set to go down’

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 19:29

    3 points in the bag, but first half was very competitive by Norwich.

    Norwich tried to be positive at least 👏👏.

    Sadly they may not survive the drop while anti-football teams like Burnley may do. But one thing is for sure; like Fulham, Norwich will keep winning promotions and Burnley will disappear for decades like Stoke City.

    #He.is.top.of.the.league

    • Reply posted by david, today at 19:31

      david replied:
      Why the hate for Burnley?

  • Comment posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 19:33

    I think those LFC fans are right. City are starting to weaken under the huge pressure that Liverpool are applying in the title race. The way they panicked and rushed all of their decisions and passes tonight, you couldn't fail to see it. OK they had 98% possession, but what did they do with it? Alright they scored four goals, but you could still see they were panic stricken.

    Dave Redspecs.

    • Reply posted by BedrockHastings, today at 19:37

      BedrockHastings replied:
      Comedy gold. 👍

  • Comment posted by Bill Stickers, today at 19:26

    what does Sterling need to do to get a fair player score ? This sucks

    • Reply posted by karn9evil, today at 19:34

      karn9evil replied:
      Change his name to Billy Gilmour.

  • Comment posted by Rapha Elle, today at 19:36

    City showing how poor Liverpool are. City are not even in second gear.
    Unlike scrappy inconsistent Liverpool, who have to battle and scrap every game. City are just gorgeous to watch.

    • Reply posted by VanImpe, today at 19:40

      VanImpe replied:
      The players cover 10k in 90 minutes.
      Sounds like they are all stuck in second gear.
      Only the most deluded fanboys get excited by the incredible average speed of 4mph.

  • Comment posted by oregonmank, today at 19:33

    Thought Norwich looked ok in first 20 minutes or so, but the difference in class showed in the end. Great to see three youngsters coming on as subs. Also great to rest De Bruyne and Concelo. The blues March on.

    • Reply posted by Steve H, today at 19:58

      Steve H replied:
      Not class... money old mate!!

  • Comment posted by LongTimeBlue, today at 19:33

    4 goals in second gear with no striker.

  • Comment posted by Ged Coyne, today at 19:27

    Yet another great day for the best, biggest and most dominant football club in Premier League history - high-flying Manchester City.

  • Comment posted by Django, today at 19:31

    That was a victory at a canter, on cruise control. That is no disrespect to Norwich, but Manchester City are just ruthless and devastating.

  • Comment posted by Andrew_JG8921, today at 19:25

    As a Norwich fan. I do like the Premier League but I much prefer the Championship. Not good enough for Norwich City.

  • Comment posted by Jenny, today at 19:25

    Raheem Sterling he's top of the league

  • Comment posted by 1title in 32 seasons seriously, today at 19:33

    12 points give it up & fight 2nd ,3rd & 4th with the others 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 you ain't good enough .

    • Reply posted by Ray, today at 19:38

      Ray replied:
      2 games in hand and then we play you at the Emptyhad which might actually be full for a change. Don’t write off Liverpool until it’s mathematically impossible. Arrogance and complacency could be your downfall.

  • Comment posted by Deano86, today at 19:24

    Please please stop letting Sterling take penalties.

    • Reply posted by Monksie, today at 19:55

      Monksie replied:
      We'd already subbed Riyad (who has suddenly become very good at them for us). Surprised Ilkay didn't give it a go.