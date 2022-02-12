Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Seamus Coleman ended a run of 79 Everton appearances without a goal in all competitions

Everton put on a spirited display against Leeds to pick up their first Premier League victory under manager Frank Lampard - ending a run of six league games without a win.

It means the Toffees are now five points clear of the relegation zone.

Captain Seamus Coleman was the unlikely scorer of the opener, tapping in a rebound from Donny van de Beek's cross, before Michael Keane headed in another.

Anthony Gordon added a third in the second half as Everton wrapped up victory.

Everton, who had lengthy spells of dominance, looked lively with the return of Alex Iwobi and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in attack.

Van de Beek was handed a first Everton start and was heavily involved, particularly in the first half, as Leeds struggled to gain momentum.

Leeds rarely tested goalkeeper Jordan Pickford but Rodrigo almost produced two moments of magic when long-range efforts crashed off the crossbar in the first half.

In the end, it was comfortable for Everton, who move to within a point of 15th-placed Leeds after keeping a first clean sheet in 13 matches.

Everton show fight in much-needed victory

Seamus Coleman celebrated passionately after giving Everton the lead at Goodisn Park

The pressure was on Everton to deliver after a dreadful run of form - and Lampard's side showed intensity from the first minute.

Gordon almost made it 1-0 within seconds of kick-off, only to be denied by an excellent last-ditch block from Luke Ayling.

The hosts were well on top in the early stages too, with the Goodison crowd in fine voice as Leeds were put under pressure.

Coleman's passionate celebration - a roar towards the home fans, a badge clutch and a kiss for Richarlison on the cheek - showed how much it meant for the captain to put his side in the lead.

Everton maintained their intensity after that and big tackles from Mason Holgate and Iwobi were appreciated by supporters, before Richarlison received a big cheer for his work in winning the corner which led to the second goal.

Leeds carried a threat in patches - Rodrigo's stunning efforts hitting the crossbar twice, while Jack Harrison struck wide and Daniel James was almost played in behind on one or two occasions.

But Everton were good value for their victory - a first in the Premier League under new boss Lampard, and in 2022.

The Blues boss applauded the Goodison Park faithful as they chanted his name shortly after Gordon had helped steer Richarlison's strike into the bottom corner for Everton's third goal.

They were almost given a fourth goal to celebrate too but Salomon Rondon's strike was expertly tipped over the bar by Leeds keeper Illan Meslier.

Meanwhile, Leeds' manager Marcelo Bielsa has another injury concern to contend with as Stuart Dallas was forced off within seven minutes.

With Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham coming up in their next three fixtures, Bielsa will hope the injury is not serious.

Leeds Leeds United Leeds United Everton Avg Squad number 30 Player name van de Beek Average rating 7.97 Squad number 24 Player name Gordon Average rating 6.82 Squad number 36 Player name Alli Average rating 6.66 Squad number 23 Player name Coleman Average rating 6.63 Squad number 7 Player name Richarlison Average rating 6.57 Squad number 9 Player name Calvert-Lewin Average rating 6.44 Squad number 5 Player name Keane Average rating 6.30 Squad number 6 Player name Allan Average rating 6.29 Squad number 34 Player name El Ghazi Average rating 6.27 Squad number 17 Player name Iwobi Average rating 6.25 Squad number 33 Player name Rondón Average rating 6.21 Squad number 2 Player name Kenny Average rating 6.06 Squad number 4 Player name Holgate Average rating 5.98 Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 5.87 Leeds United Avg Squad number 19 Player name Rodrigo Average rating 6.05 Squad number 20 Player name James Average rating 5.53 Squad number 1 Player name Meslier Average rating 5.49 Squad number 15 Player name Dallas Average rating 5.36 Squad number 21 Player name Struijk Average rating 5.31 Squad number 14 Player name Llorente Average rating 5.30 Squad number 33 Player name Hjelde Average rating 5.24 Squad number 22 Player name Harrison Average rating 5.23 Squad number 5 Player name Koch Average rating 5.20 Squad number 2 Player name Ayling Average rating 5.19 Squad number 10 Player name Raphinha Average rating 5.17 Squad number 43 Player name Klich Average rating 5.06 Squad number 4 Player name Forshaw Average rating 5.00 Squad number 11 Player name Roberts Average rating 3.46