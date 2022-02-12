Premier League
EvertonEverton3LeedsLeeds United0

Everton 3-0 Leeds: Toffees show spirit in Frank Lampard's first league win

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments177

Seamus Coleman celebrates
Seamus Coleman ended a run of 79 Everton appearances without a goal in all competitions

Everton put on a spirited display against Leeds to pick up their first Premier League victory under manager Frank Lampard - ending a run of six league games without a win.

It means the Toffees are now five points clear of the relegation zone.

Captain Seamus Coleman was the unlikely scorer of the opener, tapping in a rebound from Donny van de Beek's cross, before Michael Keane headed in another.

Anthony Gordon added a third in the second half as Everton wrapped up victory.

Everton, who had lengthy spells of dominance, looked lively with the return of Alex Iwobi and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in attack.

Van de Beek was handed a first Everton start and was heavily involved, particularly in the first half, as Leeds struggled to gain momentum.

Leeds rarely tested goalkeeper Jordan Pickford but Rodrigo almost produced two moments of magic when long-range efforts crashed off the crossbar in the first half.

In the end, it was comfortable for Everton, who move to within a point of 15th-placed Leeds after keeping a first clean sheet in 13 matches.

Everton show fight in much-needed victory

Seamus Coleman celebrates
Seamus Coleman celebrated passionately after giving Everton the lead at Goodisn Park

The pressure was on Everton to deliver after a dreadful run of form - and Lampard's side showed intensity from the first minute.

Gordon almost made it 1-0 within seconds of kick-off, only to be denied by an excellent last-ditch block from Luke Ayling.

The hosts were well on top in the early stages too, with the Goodison crowd in fine voice as Leeds were put under pressure.

Coleman's passionate celebration - a roar towards the home fans, a badge clutch and a kiss for Richarlison on the cheek - showed how much it meant for the captain to put his side in the lead.

Everton maintained their intensity after that and big tackles from Mason Holgate and Iwobi were appreciated by supporters, before Richarlison received a big cheer for his work in winning the corner which led to the second goal.

Leeds carried a threat in patches - Rodrigo's stunning efforts hitting the crossbar twice, while Jack Harrison struck wide and Daniel James was almost played in behind on one or two occasions.

But Everton were good value for their victory - a first in the Premier League under new boss Lampard, and in 2022.

The Blues boss applauded the Goodison Park faithful as they chanted his name shortly after Gordon had helped steer Richarlison's strike into the bottom corner for Everton's third goal.

They were almost given a fourth goal to celebrate too but Salomon Rondon's strike was expertly tipped over the bar by Leeds keeper Illan Meslier.

Meanwhile, Leeds' manager Marcelo Bielsa has another injury concern to contend with as Stuart Dallas was forced off within seven minutes.

With Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham coming up in their next three fixtures, Bielsa will hope the injury is not serious.

Player of the match

van de BeekDonny van de Beek

with an average of 7.97

Everton

  1. Squad number30Player namevan de Beek
    Average rating

    7.97

  2. Squad number24Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    6.82

  3. Squad number36Player nameAlli
    Average rating

    6.66

  4. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    6.63

  5. Squad number7Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    6.57

  6. Squad number9Player nameCalvert-Lewin
    Average rating

    6.44

  7. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    6.30

  8. Squad number6Player nameAllan
    Average rating

    6.29

  9. Squad number34Player nameEl Ghazi
    Average rating

    6.27

  10. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    6.25

  11. Squad number33Player nameRondón
    Average rating

    6.21

  12. Squad number2Player nameKenny
    Average rating

    6.06

  13. Squad number4Player nameHolgate
    Average rating

    5.98

  14. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    5.87

Leeds United

  1. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo
    Average rating

    6.05

  2. Squad number20Player nameJames
    Average rating

    5.53

  3. Squad number1Player nameMeslier
    Average rating

    5.49

  4. Squad number15Player nameDallas
    Average rating

    5.36

  5. Squad number21Player nameStruijk
    Average rating

    5.31

  6. Squad number14Player nameLlorente
    Average rating

    5.30

  7. Squad number33Player nameHjelde
    Average rating

    5.24

  8. Squad number22Player nameHarrison
    Average rating

    5.23

  9. Squad number5Player nameKoch
    Average rating

    5.20

  10. Squad number2Player nameAyling
    Average rating

    5.19

  11. Squad number10Player nameRaphinha
    Average rating

    5.17

  12. Squad number43Player nameKlich
    Average rating

    5.06

  13. Squad number4Player nameForshaw
    Average rating

    5.00

  14. Squad number11Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    3.46

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pickford
  • 23Coleman
  • 4Holgate
  • 5Keane
  • 2Kenny
  • 24GordonSubstituted forEl Ghaziat 81'minutes
  • 6Allan
  • 30van de Beek
  • 17IwobiBooked at 74mins
  • 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forAlliat 72'minutes
  • 7RicharlisonSubstituted forRondónat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Patterson
  • 14Townsend
  • 15Begovic
  • 20Tosun
  • 21André Gomes
  • 32Branthwaite
  • 33Rondón
  • 34El Ghazi
  • 36Alli

Leeds

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 14Llorente
  • 21Struijk
  • 15DallasSubstituted forHjeldeat 9'minutes
  • 5Koch
  • 10RaphinhaSubstituted forRobertsat 45'minutes
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 43KlichSubstituted forForshawat 45'minutes
  • 22Harrison
  • 20JamesBooked at 29mins

Substitutes

  • 4Forshaw
  • 11Roberts
  • 13Klaesson
  • 26Bate
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 33Hjelde
  • 38Summerville
  • 46Shackleton
  • 54Kenneh
Referee:
Graham Scott
Attendance:
39,150

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home21
Away7
Shots on Target
Home10
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 3, Leeds United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 3, Leeds United 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Daniel James.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Illan Meslier.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Salomón Rondón (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dele Alli with a through ball.

  6. Post update

    Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Dele Alli (Everton).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Richarlison.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dele Alli (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alexander Iwobi.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Anwar El Ghazi replaces Anthony Gordon.

  11. Post update

    Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jonjoe Kenny (Everton).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Everton 3, Leeds United 0. Anthony Gordon (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Richarlison.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Allan.

  15. Booking

    Alexander Iwobi (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexander Iwobi (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonjoe Kenny.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jonjoe Kenny (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dele Alli.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexander Iwobi (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Dele Alli replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pascal Struijk.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

180 comments

  • Comment posted by me and my opinions, today at 16:57

    Not getting carried away but definitely better performance and much needed confidence boost.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:25

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Everton needed this badly.

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 16:59

    Cannot understand why Van De Beek could not get at least a run of games in the Utd team. Everton dominated the midfield today - welp, here's to the best for him and Everton great performance.

    • Reply posted by Zappasnake, today at 17:01

      Zappasnake replied:
      Relatively easy to look good in Evertons squad

  • Comment posted by Nevermind, today at 16:56

    Well done Everton

  • Comment posted by AndyofKingston, today at 16:58

    Oh god, we were stuffed today. Everton were brilliant.... Congratulations!

    • Reply posted by chewytoffee, today at 17:06

      chewytoffee replied:
      Think you had a hangover from mid-week.. looked a bit spent at times

  • Comment posted by chewytoffee, today at 16:57

    Sat outside the ground emotionally drained.
    We are in a relegation fight and those 3 points were huge.
    DVB is a fantastic loan signing!
    Gordon is our little gem and will thrive under Lampard.
    Credit to Lampard.
    You’ve managed to rid the vibes of Benitez in a few weeks.
    You are starting to improve the way we play.

    • Reply posted by PIND DADAN KHAN, today at 17:01

      PIND DADAN KHAN replied:
      I wouldn’t get too giddy. A few defeats and you’re back in the relegation scrap.

  • Comment posted by Marty, today at 17:05

    Bielsa, you wonder why your young talent want away on loan, get your blinkers off with Roberts before you get relegated

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:28

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Come on Leeds if you can't beat the Evertons of the league then you will truly struggle to get anywhere

  • Comment posted by davet, today at 16:58

    Bielsa is supposed to be a clever manager but Roberts on for raphinha is a sure sign that you're losing the plot.

    • Reply posted by Hope, today at 17:02

      Hope replied:
      If he's the only fit striker then what do you expect

  • Comment posted by Jeph, today at 16:59

    What a crucial win for Everton and I think Lampard will stabilize them with time.

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 17:00

    We needed that.
    Win and a clean sheet!
    Still plenty to do.

  • Comment posted by bluerunner, today at 17:05

    Very happy with the 3 points.
    Green shoots for the Blues, I hope.

    If we won, I’d planned a couple of beers and maybe a glass of wine.

    If we lost, a couple of bottles of wine and a beer.

    Cutting back massively on booze but EFC do drive me to it every so often.
    A clear head tomorrow morning - a celebratory drink for a change.

    COYB. Onwards and upwards.

    • Reply posted by bee, today at 17:09

      bee replied:
      Just drink it all ffs lmao

  • Comment posted by SL65AMG, today at 17:01

    thats all we fans ask…commitment and hard work, winning tackles and desire to win. Good show today but consistency is key

    • Reply posted by Rste, today at 17:10

      Rste replied:
      .. sorry to be fussy... but also need some accurate passing to Blue shirts !

  • Comment posted by Mark Crossley, today at 17:10

    No shots on target in the entire game and Tyler Roberts gets his 98th appearance for Leeds and still hasn't added to his total of 9 goals. Despite training under Bielsa for 3 and a half seasons Roberts remains a Division 1 standard player. Bielsa says every window that he only wants to recruit players that are better than what we have. Is there seriously no players better than Roberts out there???

    • Reply posted by Hope, today at 17:14

      Hope replied:
      It comes down to money and how much can he be given to spend

  • Comment posted by Doc Daneeka, today at 17:02

    OK, who's kidnapped the Everton players and replaced them with eleven dopplegängers?

    • Reply posted by Toffeessupporter, today at 17:14

      Toffeessupporter replied:
      Doc, that was good!

  • Comment posted by Guy Smiley, today at 17:02

    Yes! Well done Everton. More of that, please. We want you to stay up. From the red half of the city. 👍

  • Comment posted by Toffeessupporter, today at 16:58

    We pressed them in their half and deserved the three points. Gordon was exceptional, again. Tough on Leeds with their possession, but .... what on earth was Benitez doing?

  • Comment posted by patten, today at 16:57

    Come on the blues! :)

  • Comment posted by Ray, today at 16:59

    What is encouraging as an Everton supporter is the fact
    Goals For is not too bad
    They defend at times like they met on the day of the match

  • Comment posted by luke ned , today at 16:56

    Super Frankie Lampard

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 17:00

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      One swallow doesn't make a summer. I still tip Everton for the drop. I also do fear for Leeds. I really do. They're in a deep hole now.

  • Comment posted by A1nutboy, today at 17:02

    Wheres all the RS fans calling for Rafa now? Excellent result, imagine a team actually motivated and playing decent football.

    • Reply posted by onionbag, today at 17:07

      onionbag replied:
      All gone awol 👍

  • Comment posted by blue for you, today at 17:01

    Well done The Mighties….. best we’ve played in ages

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City25194257144361
2Liverpool23156260194151
3Chelsea24138348183047
4West Ham24124842311140
5Man Utd2411763832640
6Arsenal2212373425939
7Tottenham2111372827136
8Wolves2210481917234
9Brighton2371242523233
10Southampton2461173037-729
11Aston Villa2283113135-427
12Crystal Palace2451183235-326
13Leicester217593439-526
14Brentford2566132640-1424
15Leeds2358102746-1923
16Everton2264122838-1022
17Newcastle2239102444-2018
18Norwich2446141446-3218
19Watford2343162343-2015
20Burnley2011181728-1114
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC