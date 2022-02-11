Premier League
Venue: Goodison Park

Everton v Leeds United

Close up of Everton forward Demarai Gray
Everton's Demarai Gray was substituted after only 25 minutes against Newcastle because of injury

TEAM NEWS

Everton manager Frank Lampard will provide an update on the fitness of his players later on Friday.

Demarai Gray was forced off with a hip problem and Yerry Mina sustained a thigh injury during Tuesday's 3-1 defeat at Newcastle.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa will select from an unchanged squad.

Junior Firpo is expected to return next week, while Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips are stepping up their recoveries.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leeds seemed to have got some of their feistiness back in their draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday, which is important for them - it has been missing for most of the season.

Everton have got injury problems in the centre of their defence but they have been struggling at the back for a while now anyway, even when everyone was fit.

I am still going for Frank Lampard's side to win this one, but it won't be easy and the crowd will definitely play a big part in making that happen.

That is a big thing that Everton have as a positive now. The discord you saw in the stands when Rafael Benitez was in the dugout has gone, and of course it makes a massive difference when everyone is together and behind the team.

Prediction: 1-0

Lawro's full predictions v American Night actor Jeremy Piven

Everton are in danger of beginning a year with five straight league losses for the first time.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leeds won away to Everton in the league for the first time in 14 attempts last season, with Raphinha scoring the only goal.
  • They have not won back-to-back league visits to Goodison Park since November 1976.

Everton

  • Everton can lose five consecutive league matches for the first time since equalling a top-flight club record of six straight defeats in October 2005.
  • Nineteen points is their lowest tally after 21 games of a Premier League season.
  • They have already lost 12 league fixtures in 2021-22, only one fewer than in the entirety of last season.
  • The Toffees have only managed one win and five points in 14 matches. It's the worst record in the Premier League since mid-October.
  • Everton have lost an unrivalled 14 home games since the beginning of last season.
  • Frank Lampard has beaten Marcelo Bielsa in their two most recent meetings: 4-2 away with Derby in the Championship play-off semi-finals, and 3-1 at home with Chelsea in the Premier League last season. Bielsa won the first three encounters.

Leeds United

  • Leeds can remain unbeaten in three consecutive Premier League away matches for the first time since October to November 2002.
  • They have registered three goals in three of their four league games in 2022, having failed to score more than twice in any of their opening 18 fixtures this season.
  • However, Marcelo Bielsa's side have conceded 15 goals in their past four away league matches.
  • Raphinha has scored in Leeds' three Premier League games against Everton since promotion.

