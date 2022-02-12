Match ends, Watford 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
Brighton inflicted further misery on relegation-threatened Watford with a win at Vicarage Road that boosts their own outside chance of playing European football next season.
Roy Hodgson is yet to see his side score a goal since taking charge three games ago and the Hornets remain second bottom of the Premier League, three points from safety having not won since November.
Neal Maupay looped a superb half-volley into the top corner from Tariq Lamptey's low cross moments before the break to open the scoring for Brighton.
Watford's struggles in front of goal continued despite Emmanuel Dennis proving a threat, striking the crossbar after a neat solo run in the second half.
But it was Brighton who always looked more likely to double their lead and they did so eight minutes from time when Adam Webster bundled in from a corner.
Graham Potter's side are ninth and on a seven-match unbeaten run in the top flight that has seen them edge towards the European spots.
Potter's Seagulls on the rise
Potter insists his side are not thinking about Europe but if the Seagulls continue their current form they will soon be in contention - they are in fact only seven points adrift of West Ham in fourth, with a game in hand to come.
The visitors dominated possession at Vicarage Road but it took a moment of magic from Maupay to open the scoring, curling a looping effort into the far corner.
Brighton have only lost four Premier League fixtures so far this campaign - a record only bettered by Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea - and are enjoying their longest unbeaten streak in the top flight.
Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster made a smart stop from a Marc Cucurella drive and Jakub Moder saw an effort deflect wide before Webster pounced to wrap up the victory, with Watford failing to clear a corner.
Hodgson, who took a call from former Hornets chairman Elton John earlier this week, has only been in charge a little over two weeks but no doubt will be increasingly worried about his side's lack of goals.
The 74-year-old has witnessed pretty much everything in his distinguished career and this was his 150th Premier League game since turning 65, only the third manager to achieve such a feat after Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Robson.
However, this may also be one of Hodgson's toughest tasks and his side were booed off by a section of the home fans at both half-time and the final whistle.
Hodgson will welcome the return of the influential Ismaila Sarr, who only returned to training on Friday after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, having scored five goals in 12 league games before a knee injury in November.
The veteran boss brought Sarr on at half-time and he tested Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez late on, but it was team-mate Dennis who went closest to scoring Watford's first goal of the Hodgson era.
The forward caused problems when drifting into the space behind Brighton's right wing-back Lamptey and clipped the top of the crossbar after wriggling in from that touchline in the second half.
Player of the match
BissoumaYves Bissouma
Watford
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameFosterAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number25Player nameDennisAverage rating
4.65
- Squad number21Player nameKiko FemeníaAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number19Player nameSissokoAverage rating
4.53
- Squad number15Player nameCathcartAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number23Player nameSarrAverage rating
4.49
- Squad number22Player nameSamirAverage rating
4.43
- Squad number39Player nameKayembeAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number14Player nameKamaraAverage rating
4.36
- Squad number6Player nameLouzaAverage rating
4.28
- Squad number8Player nameCleverleyAverage rating
4.27
- Squad number33Player nameKuckaAverage rating
4.22
- Squad number7Player nameKingAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number10Player nameJoão PedroAverage rating
3.80
Brighton & Hove Albion
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
8.52
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
8.45
- Squad number2Player nameLampteyAverage rating
8.32
- Squad number9Player nameMaupayAverage rating
8.19
- Squad number3Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
8.12
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
8.05
- Squad number15Player nameModerAverage rating
7.94
- Squad number24Player nameDuffyAverage rating
7.92
- Squad number4Player nameWebsterAverage rating
7.81
- Squad number14Player nameLallanaAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
7.43
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Foster
- 21Femenía
- 15Cathcart
- 22Samir
- 14KamaraBooked at 65mins
- 33KuckaSubstituted forSarrat 45'minutes
- 19Sissoko
- 39KayembeSubstituted forLouzaat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8CleverleySubstituted forJoão Pedroat 70'minutes
- 7King
- 25DennisBooked at 56mins
Substitutes
- 2Ngakia
- 6Louza
- 10João Pedro
- 11Masina
- 12Sema
- 23Sarr
- 26Bachmann
- 27Kabasele
- 29Hernández
Brighton
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Sánchez
- 34Veltman
- 5DunkBooked at 25mins
- 4Webster
- 14LallanaSubstituted forDuffyat 90+1'minutes
- 2LampteyBooked at 75mins
- 13GroßSubstituted forMac Allisterat 64'minutes
- 15Moder
- 3Cucurella
- 9Maupay
- 18WelbeckSubstituted forBissoumaat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Bissouma
- 10Mac Allister
- 11Trossard
- 17Alzate
- 20March
- 23Steele
- 24Duffy
- 25Caicedo
- 58Ferguson
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 20,795
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Watford 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
Booking
Imrân Louza (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Imrân Louza (Watford).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Imrân Louza (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Craig Cathcart (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kiko Femenía with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Shane Duffy replaces Adam Lallana.
Post update
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Adam Webster.
Post update
Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Watford).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kiko Femenía.
Goal!
Goal! Watford 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Joël Veltman.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Kiko Femenía.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jakub Moder (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joël Veltman.
Post update
Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joshua King (Watford).
Post update
Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Imrân Louza (Watford).
