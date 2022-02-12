Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Neal Maupay scored his eighth Premier League goal of the season

Brighton inflicted further misery on relegation-threatened Watford with a win at Vicarage Road that boosts their own outside chance of playing European football next season.

Roy Hodgson is yet to see his side score a goal since taking charge three games ago and the Hornets remain second bottom of the Premier League, three points from safety having not won since November.

Neal Maupay looped a superb half-volley into the top corner from Tariq Lamptey's low cross moments before the break to open the scoring for Brighton.

Watford's struggles in front of goal continued despite Emmanuel Dennis proving a threat, striking the crossbar after a neat solo run in the second half.

But it was Brighton who always looked more likely to double their lead and they did so eight minutes from time when Adam Webster bundled in from a corner.

Graham Potter's side are ninth and on a seven-match unbeaten run in the top flight that has seen them edge towards the European spots.

Potter's Seagulls on the rise

Potter insists his side are not thinking about Europe but if the Seagulls continue their current form they will soon be in contention - they are in fact only seven points adrift of West Ham in fourth, with a game in hand to come.

The visitors dominated possession at Vicarage Road but it took a moment of magic from Maupay to open the scoring, curling a looping effort into the far corner.

Brighton have only lost four Premier League fixtures so far this campaign - a record only bettered by Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea - and are enjoying their longest unbeaten streak in the top flight.

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster made a smart stop from a Marc Cucurella drive and Jakub Moder saw an effort deflect wide before Webster pounced to wrap up the victory, with Watford failing to clear a corner.

Hodgson, who took a call from former Hornets chairman Elton John earlier this week, has only been in charge a little over two weeks but no doubt will be increasingly worried about his side's lack of goals.

The 74-year-old has witnessed pretty much everything in his distinguished career and this was his 150th Premier League game since turning 65, only the third manager to achieve such a feat after Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Robson.

However, this may also be one of Hodgson's toughest tasks and his side were booed off by a section of the home fans at both half-time and the final whistle.

Hodgson will welcome the return of the influential Ismaila Sarr, who only returned to training on Friday after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, having scored five goals in 12 league games before a knee injury in November.

The veteran boss brought Sarr on at half-time and he tested Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez late on, but it was team-mate Dennis who went closest to scoring Watford's first goal of the Hodgson era.

The forward caused problems when drifting into the space behind Brighton's right wing-back Lamptey and clipped the top of the crossbar after wriggling in from that touchline in the second half.

Player of the match Bissouma Yves Bissouma with an average of 8.52 Watford Watford Watford

Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion Watford Avg Squad number 1 Player name Foster Average rating 7.16 Squad number 25 Player name Dennis Average rating 4.65 Squad number 21 Player name Kiko Femenía Average rating 4.58 Squad number 19 Player name Sissoko Average rating 4.53 Squad number 15 Player name Cathcart Average rating 4.52 Squad number 23 Player name Sarr Average rating 4.49 Squad number 22 Player name Samir Average rating 4.43 Squad number 39 Player name Kayembe Average rating 4.41 Squad number 14 Player name Kamara Average rating 4.36 Squad number 6 Player name Louza Average rating 4.28 Squad number 8 Player name Cleverley Average rating 4.27 Squad number 33 Player name Kucka Average rating 4.22 Squad number 7 Player name King Average rating 4.15 Squad number 10 Player name João Pedro Average rating 3.80 Brighton & Hove Albion Avg Squad number 8 Player name Bissouma Average rating 8.52 Squad number 10 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 8.45 Squad number 2 Player name Lamptey Average rating 8.32 Squad number 9 Player name Maupay Average rating 8.19 Squad number 3 Player name Cucurella Average rating 8.12 Squad number 34 Player name Veltman Average rating 8.05 Squad number 15 Player name Moder Average rating 7.94 Squad number 24 Player name Duffy Average rating 7.92 Squad number 4 Player name Webster Average rating 7.81 Squad number 14 Player name Lallana Average rating 7.73 Squad number 18 Player name Welbeck Average rating 7.73 Squad number 1 Player name Sánchez Average rating 7.71 Squad number 5 Player name Dunk Average rating 7.64 Squad number 13 Player name Groß Average rating 7.43

