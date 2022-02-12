Premier League
WatfordWatford0BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion2

Watford 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: Seagulls inflict more misery on Hornets

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

47

Neal Maupay
Neal Maupay scored his eighth Premier League goal of the season

Brighton inflicted further misery on relegation-threatened Watford with a win at Vicarage Road that boosts their own outside chance of playing European football next season.

Roy Hodgson is yet to see his side score a goal since taking charge three games ago and the Hornets remain second bottom of the Premier League, three points from safety having not won since November.

Neal Maupay looped a superb half-volley into the top corner from Tariq Lamptey's low cross moments before the break to open the scoring for Brighton.

Watford's struggles in front of goal continued despite Emmanuel Dennis proving a threat, striking the crossbar after a neat solo run in the second half.

But it was Brighton who always looked more likely to double their lead and they did so eight minutes from time when Adam Webster bundled in from a corner.

Graham Potter's side are ninth and on a seven-match unbeaten run in the top flight that has seen them edge towards the European spots.

Potter's Seagulls on the rise

Potter insists his side are not thinking about Europe but if the Seagulls continue their current form they will soon be in contention - they are in fact only seven points adrift of West Ham in fourth, with a game in hand to come.

The visitors dominated possession at Vicarage Road but it took a moment of magic from Maupay to open the scoring, curling a looping effort into the far corner.

Brighton have only lost four Premier League fixtures so far this campaign - a record only bettered by Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea - and are enjoying their longest unbeaten streak in the top flight.

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster made a smart stop from a Marc Cucurella drive and Jakub Moder saw an effort deflect wide before Webster pounced to wrap up the victory, with Watford failing to clear a corner.

Hodgson, who took a call from former Hornets chairman Elton John earlier this week, has only been in charge a little over two weeks but no doubt will be increasingly worried about his side's lack of goals.

The 74-year-old has witnessed pretty much everything in his distinguished career and this was his 150th Premier League game since turning 65, only the third manager to achieve such a feat after Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Robson.

However, this may also be one of Hodgson's toughest tasks and his side were booed off by a section of the home fans at both half-time and the final whistle.

Hodgson will welcome the return of the influential Ismaila Sarr, who only returned to training on Friday after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, having scored five goals in 12 league games before a knee injury in November.

The veteran boss brought Sarr on at half-time and he tested Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez late on, but it was team-mate Dennis who went closest to scoring Watford's first goal of the Hodgson era.

The forward caused problems when drifting into the space behind Brighton's right wing-back Lamptey and clipped the top of the crossbar after wriggling in from that touchline in the second half.

Player of the match

BissoumaYves Bissouma

with an average of 8.52

Watford

  1. Squad number1Player nameFoster
    Average rating

    7.16

  2. Squad number25Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    4.65

  3. Squad number21Player nameKiko Femenía
    Average rating

    4.58

  4. Squad number19Player nameSissoko
    Average rating

    4.53

  5. Squad number15Player nameCathcart
    Average rating

    4.52

  6. Squad number23Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    4.49

  7. Squad number22Player nameSamir
    Average rating

    4.43

  8. Squad number39Player nameKayembe
    Average rating

    4.41

  9. Squad number14Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    4.36

  10. Squad number6Player nameLouza
    Average rating

    4.28

  11. Squad number8Player nameCleverley
    Average rating

    4.27

  12. Squad number33Player nameKucka
    Average rating

    4.22

  13. Squad number7Player nameKing
    Average rating

    4.15

  14. Squad number10Player nameJoão Pedro
    Average rating

    3.80

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number8Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    8.52

  2. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    8.45

  3. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    8.32

  4. Squad number9Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    8.19

  5. Squad number3Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    8.12

  6. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    8.05

  7. Squad number15Player nameModer
    Average rating

    7.94

  8. Squad number24Player nameDuffy
    Average rating

    7.92

  9. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    7.81

  10. Squad number14Player nameLallana
    Average rating

    7.73

  11. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    7.73

  12. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    7.71

  13. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    7.64

  14. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    7.43

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Foster
  • 21Femenía
  • 15Cathcart
  • 22Samir
  • 14KamaraBooked at 65mins
  • 33KuckaSubstituted forSarrat 45'minutes
  • 19Sissoko
  • 39KayembeSubstituted forLouzaat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8CleverleySubstituted forJoão Pedroat 70'minutes
  • 7King
  • 25DennisBooked at 56mins

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 6Louza
  • 10João Pedro
  • 11Masina
  • 12Sema
  • 23Sarr
  • 26Bachmann
  • 27Kabasele
  • 29Hernández

Brighton

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34Veltman
  • 5DunkBooked at 25mins
  • 4Webster
  • 14LallanaSubstituted forDuffyat 90+1'minutes
  • 2LampteyBooked at 75mins
  • 13GroßSubstituted forMac Allisterat 64'minutes
  • 15Moder
  • 3Cucurella
  • 9Maupay
  • 18WelbeckSubstituted forBissoumaat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Bissouma
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 11Trossard
  • 17Alzate
  • 20March
  • 23Steele
  • 24Duffy
  • 25Caicedo
  • 58Ferguson
Referee:
Jonathan Moss
Attendance:
20,795

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home9
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Watford 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Watford 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.

  3. Booking

    Imrân Louza (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Imrân Louza (Watford).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Imrân Louza (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Craig Cathcart (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kiko Femenía with a cross.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Shane Duffy replaces Adam Lallana.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Adam Webster.

  10. Post update

    Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Watford).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kiko Femenía.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Watford 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Joël Veltman.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Kiko Femenía.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jakub Moder (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joël Veltman.

  17. Post update

    Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Joshua King (Watford).

  19. Post update

    Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Imrân Louza (Watford).

Comments

Join the conversation

47 comments

  • Comment posted by Kiwi Milkshake, today at 17:31

    I feel that the current bottom three will be the bottom three at the end of the season.

  • Comment posted by GoldstoneGhost, today at 17:19

    Next stop Old Trafford and Bissouma schooling Pogba…UTA!

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 17:18

    "But it was Brighton who always looked more likely to double their lead..." I'd say that the team leading one nil would be 100% more likely to double their lead. .. but I know what you mean.

  • Comment posted by strawberry, today at 17:16

    The problems for Watford is not the players or the manager. The problem is the owner. Managers need a couple of years to get a team of players they want, working in a style to best use those players skills. Changing manager every five minutes and buying players on a scatter gun basis, will not help anyone.

  • Comment posted by brightonborn, today at 17:12

    What a one sided game. Hodgson needs to retire.

  • Comment posted by Skillful, today at 17:10

    Watford yet to earn a point under Hodgson? Apart from his first game at Burnley. True to say they haven't scored a goal yet.

  • Comment posted by metalzimmerman, today at 17:09

    Up The Abion !

  • Comment posted by raidersfromthesouth, today at 17:09

    Woy 0 Teams like Brighton 2
    Parfait

  • Comment posted by Swain , today at 17:09

    Brighton's mission is now Old Trafford on Tuesday. We should be beating #teamslikemanu.

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 17:07

    Not a surprise, Watford owner has turned the club into a disaster zone, so they are getting what he deserves but not the fans

  • Comment posted by sherwood, today at 17:07

    No, Watford. Graham Potter is not available.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:05

    Roy. You have stayed retired so you can sit in your posh shed thats in your massive garden to get away from the wife

  • Comment posted by the original wally walnut, today at 17:05

    Brighton solidified as top 10 team and they deserve it. Great coach with organised and exciting team.

  • Comment posted by Marco Nous, today at 17:04

    Probably the best performance of the season for Brighton. How unlucky is Moder? Every game he has a couple of decent strikes on target but they never go in! Yet...

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 17:04

    The problem in getting a defensive minded manager is that the goals do not flow. Roy’s teams have never been free scoring & if you do not score goals, you don’t win matches. Another manager who I think had his day & now seems past it. However he could prove me wrong still.

    • Reply posted by YourMum, today at 17:08

      YourMum replied:
      thats not the problem tho, they have had attacking and technical managers within the last year, its not the manager thats the problem.

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 17:04

    Luton Town home and away next season for Watfraud.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 17:04

    Expect the Watford owners are talking right now about the next manager. Sorry for their fans but a laughing stock of a club.

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:03

    The Hornets are doomed. Surely this will be Uncle Roy’s last job !

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:02

    What are the odds on Roy Hodgson getting sacked in the next few weeks

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 17:04

      Anon replied:
      comparable with him getting sacked in the next few days.........

  • Comment posted by PeterD, today at 17:02

    It is about time Gino Pozzo realises he cannot make a silk purse out of a sow's ear!
    Is he serious about this football club?

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City25194257144361
2Liverpool23156260194151
3Chelsea24138348183047
4West Ham24124842311140
5Man Utd2411763832640
6Arsenal2212373425939
7Tottenham2111372827136
8Wolves2210481917234
9Brighton2371242523233
10Southampton2461173037-729
11Aston Villa2283113135-427
12Crystal Palace2451183235-326
13Leicester217593439-526
14Brentford2566132640-1424
15Leeds2358102746-1923
16Everton2264122838-1022
17Newcastle2239102444-2018
18Norwich2446141446-3218
19Watford2343162343-2015
20Burnley2011181728-1114
View full Premier League table

