ChelseaChelsea2ArsenalArsenal4

Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal: Eddie Nketiah scores twice in win for Gunners

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Stamford Bridge

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Eddie Nketiah scores against Chelsea
Eddie Nketiah had not scored in the Premier League for a year before his double at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal put their pursuit of a place in the Premier League's top four back on track as they ended a run of three defeats with a crucial victory at Chelsea.

The Gunners had slipped from looking in pole position to secure a place in next season's Champions League but this win will provide renewed belief.

Eddie Nketiah was given the nod ahead of out-of-sorts Alexandre Lacazette in Arsenal's attack and he rewarded manager Mikel Arteta's faith when he took advantage of Andreas Christensen's header with a composed finish in the 13th minute.

It was the start of a chaotic first half as Timo Werner equalised with a deflected shot four minutes later before Emile Smith Rowe showed a real touch of class to beat Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy from the edge of the area.

Chelsea were back on terms again before the break through captain Cesar Azpilicueta but Nketiah pounced on a series of defensive errors to put Arsenal back in front after 57 minutes.

Bukayo Saka was outstanding for Arsenal and he got the reward his performance deserved when he sealed the win from the spot in added time after he was hauled down by Azpilicueta.

The Gunners are now level on points with north London rivals Tottenham with a derby at Emirates Stadium still to come.

More to follow.

Chelsea

Starting XI

  1. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    4.94

  2. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    5.11

  3. Squad number4Player nameChristensen
    Average rating

    4.16

  4. Squad number31Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    4.33

  5. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    5.17

  6. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    4.99

  7. Squad number7Player nameKanté
    Average rating

    5.48

  8. Squad number3Player nameAlonso
    Average rating

    4.83

  9. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    5.74

  10. Squad number9Player nameLukaku
    Average rating

    4.36

  11. Squad number11Player nameWerner
    Average rating

    6.08

Substitutes

  1. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    5.00

  2. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    4.23

  3. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    4.86

Arsenal

Starting XI

  1. Squad number32Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    6.69

  2. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.67

  3. Squad number16Player nameHolding
    Average rating

    6.38

  4. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    6.57

  5. Squad number20Player nameNuno Tavares
    Average rating

    6.14

  6. Squad number25Player nameMohamed Elneny
    Average rating

    6.62

  7. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    6.69

  8. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    7.55

  9. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    7.32

  10. Squad number10Player nameSmith Rowe
    Average rating

    7.53

  11. Squad number30Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    7.73

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameLacazette
    Average rating

    6.49

  2. Squad number17Player nameCédric Soares
    Average rating

    6.99

  3. Squad number35Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    7.31

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 16Mendy
  • 24James
  • 4ChristensenSubstituted forThiago Silvaat 45'minutes
  • 31SarrBooked at 65mins
  • 28AzpilicuetaBooked at 90mins
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 7Kanté
  • 3AlonsoSubstituted forZiyechat 81'minutes
  • 19MountBooked at 84mins
  • 9LukakuSubstituted forHavertzat 60'minutes
  • 11Werner

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 5Jorginho
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 10Pulisic
  • 14Chalobah
  • 17Saúl
  • 18Barkley
  • 22Ziyech
  • 29Havertz

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Ramsdale
  • 4White
  • 16Holding
  • 6GabrielBooked at 90mins
  • 20Tavares
  • 25Elneny
  • 34Xhaka
  • 7SakaSubstituted forLacazetteat 90+5'minutes
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 10Smith RoweSubstituted forCédric Soaresat 75'minutes
  • 30NketiahSubstituted forMartinelliat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Leno
  • 9Lacazette
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 19Pépé
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 35Martinelli
  • 38Azeez
  • 69Swanson
  • 82Hutchinson
Referee:
Jonathan Moss
Attendance:
32,249

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home11
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 2, Arsenal 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Arsenal 4.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Alexandre Lacazette replaces Bukayo Saka.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Chelsea 2, Arsenal 4. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  5. Booking

    César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Booking

    Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Penalty conceded by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) after a foul in the penalty area.

  8. Post update

    Penalty Arsenal. Bukayo Saka draws a foul in the penalty area.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Rob Holding.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nuno Tavares (Arsenal) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left.

  11. Booking

    Mason Mount (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mason Mount (Chelsea).

  13. Post update

    Cédric Soares (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nuno Tavares (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cédric Soares.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Malang Sarr (Chelsea).

  16. Post update

    Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech replaces Marcos Alonso.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cédric Soares.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Cédric Soares replaces Emile Smith Rowe.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli replaces Eddie Nketiah.

Comments

Join the conversation

186 comments

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 21:44

    Wow did not expect this performance from Arsenal nor Chelsea. Well done Arsenal, now perform just like this again when you play the donkeys, err sorry, I mean Man Utd.

    • Reply posted by whosdatdandare, today at 21:49

      whosdatdandare replied:
      What have donkeys ever done to you?
      Now say sorry.

  • Comment posted by Nercei, today at 21:45

    Winning away 4-2 to the team that won 6-0 away to the team we lost 1-0 to at the weekend. Exhausting being a Gooner.

  • Comment posted by honest john, today at 21:42

    Fair result. Well done Arsenal.

    • Reply posted by BlackbirdLeysSpurs, today at 21:46

      BlackbirdLeysSpurs replied:
      Be funny if both north London teams made CL and Chelsea missed out

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 21:44

    Only Arsenal can lose to Palace Brighton and Southampton and then beat Chelsea away. What a result though.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:50

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Who says that no team wants top four. It seems Arsenal want it as well as Tottenham who are still in fourth place

  • Comment posted by Chirpy, today at 21:44

    Well that was a pleasant surprise!

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 21:42

    Chelsea getting tonked. You love to see it. Football wins 😀

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 21:44

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      not me

  • Comment posted by GrahamWilkinsFanClub, today at 21:44

    Tuchel has a habit of making poor team selections. That defence was a disaster waiting to happen!

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 21:46

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      indeed who was those guys lol

  • Comment posted by Gazza1955, today at 21:45

    With any luck that will be the last we see of Lukaku in a Chelsea shirt. Is he the worst big-money buy ever in the PL?

    • Reply posted by DavidG, today at 21:48

      DavidG replied:
      I think Pépé would run him a close second!

  • Comment posted by DavidG, today at 21:44

    Really didn’t see that coming. We’ve got a thin squad compared to Chelsea snd we’ve been poor recently. But the Football Gods were with us - the unsung Elneny and Xhaka were immense.

    • Reply posted by KT, today at 21:48

      KT replied:
      I think it was very likely, Chelsea missing players, busier schedule and arsenal desperate for a win. Today was not a true Chelsea performance.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:43

    Looks like the Arsenal are back in their ‘win’ phase again. Its amazing how a team can go through an entire season in consistent ‘win’ and lose’ phases.