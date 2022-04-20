Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Eddie Nketiah had not scored in the Premier League for a year before his double at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal put their pursuit of a place in the Premier League's top four back on track as they ended a run of three defeats with a crucial victory at Chelsea.

The Gunners had slipped from looking in pole position to secure a place in next season's Champions League but this win will provide renewed belief.

Eddie Nketiah was given the nod ahead of out-of-sorts Alexandre Lacazette in Arsenal's attack and he rewarded manager Mikel Arteta's faith when he took advantage of Andreas Christensen's header with a composed finish in the 13th minute.

It was the start of a chaotic first half as Timo Werner equalised with a deflected shot four minutes later before Emile Smith Rowe showed a real touch of class to beat Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy from the edge of the area.

Chelsea were back on terms again before the break through captain Cesar Azpilicueta but Nketiah pounced on a series of defensive errors to put Arsenal back in front after 57 minutes.

Bukayo Saka was outstanding for Arsenal and he got the reward his performance deserved when he sealed the win from the spot in added time after he was hauled down by Azpilicueta.

The Gunners are now level on points with north London rivals Tottenham with a derby at Emirates Stadium still to come.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea

Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Chelsea Starting XI Avg Squad number 16 Player name Mendy Average rating 4.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name James Average rating 5.11 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Christensen Average rating 4.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 31 Player name Sarr Average rating 4.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Azpilicueta Average rating 5.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Loftus-Cheek Average rating 4.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Kanté Average rating 5.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Alonso Average rating 4.83 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mount Average rating 5.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Lukaku Average rating 4.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Werner Average rating 6.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 5.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Ziyech Average rating 4.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Havertz Average rating 4.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Arsenal Starting XI Avg Squad number 32 Player name Ramsdale Average rating 6.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name White Average rating 6.67 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Holding Average rating 6.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 6.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Nuno Tavares Average rating 6.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Mohamed Elneny Average rating 6.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 34 Player name Xhaka Average rating 6.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 7.55 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Ødegaard Average rating 7.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Smith Rowe Average rating 7.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name Nketiah Average rating 7.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 9 Player name Lacazette Average rating 6.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Cédric Soares Average rating 6.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 35 Player name Gabriel Martinelli Average rating 7.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Chelsea Formation 3-4-1-2 16 Mendy 24 James 4 Christensen 31 Sarr 28 Azpilicueta 12 Loftus-Cheek 7 Kanté 3 Alonso 19 Mount 9 Lukaku 11 Werner 16 Mendy

24 James

4 Christensen Substituted for Thiago Silva at 45' minutes

31 Sarr Booked at 65mins

28 Azpilicueta Booked at 90mins

12 Loftus-Cheek

7 Kanté

3 Alonso Substituted for Ziyech at 81' minutes

19 Mount Booked at 84mins

9 Lukaku Substituted for Havertz at 60' minutes

11 Werner Substitutes 1 Arrizabalaga

5 Jorginho

6 Thiago Silva

10 Pulisic

14 Chalobah

17 Saúl

18 Barkley

22 Ziyech

29 Havertz Arsenal Formation 4-2-3-1 32 Ramsdale 4 White 16 Holding 6 Gabriel 20 Tavares 25 Elneny 34 Xhaka 7 Saka 8 Ødegaard 10 Smith Rowe 30 Nketiah 32 Ramsdale

4 White

16 Holding

6 Gabriel Booked at 90mins

20 Tavares

25 Elneny

34 Xhaka

7 Saka Substituted for Lacazette at 90+5' minutes

8 Ødegaard

10 Smith Rowe Substituted for Cédric Soares at 75' minutes

30 Nketiah Substituted for Martinelli at 70' minutes Substitutes 1 Leno

9 Lacazette

17 Cédric Soares

19 Pépé

23 Sambi Lokonga

35 Martinelli

38 Azeez

69 Swanson

82 Hutchinson Referee: Jonathan Moss Attendance: 32,249 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Chelsea 2, Arsenal 4. Full Time Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Arsenal 4. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Alexandre Lacazette replaces Bukayo Saka. Post update Goal! Chelsea 2, Arsenal 4. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner. Booking César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card. Booking Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card. Post update Penalty conceded by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) after a foul in the penalty area. Post update Penalty Arsenal. Bukayo Saka draws a foul in the penalty area. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Rob Holding. Post update Attempt missed. Nuno Tavares (Arsenal) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left. Booking Mason Mount (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Mason Mount (Chelsea). Post update Cédric Soares (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt missed. Nuno Tavares (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cédric Soares. Post update Foul by Malang Sarr (Chelsea). Post update Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech replaces Marcos Alonso. Post update Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cédric Soares. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Cédric Soares replaces Emile Smith Rowe. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli replaces Eddie Nketiah. Page 1 of 4 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward