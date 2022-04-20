Match ends, Chelsea 2, Arsenal 4.
Arsenal put their pursuit of a place in the Premier League's top four back on track as they ended a run of three defeats with a crucial victory at Chelsea.
The Gunners had slipped from looking in pole position to secure a place in next season's Champions League but this win will provide renewed belief.
Eddie Nketiah was given the nod ahead of out-of-sorts Alexandre Lacazette in Arsenal's attack and he rewarded manager Mikel Arteta's faith when he took advantage of Andreas Christensen's header with a composed finish in the 13th minute.
It was the start of a chaotic first half as Timo Werner equalised with a deflected shot four minutes later before Emile Smith Rowe showed a real touch of class to beat Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy from the edge of the area.
Chelsea were back on terms again before the break through captain Cesar Azpilicueta but Nketiah pounced on a series of defensive errors to put Arsenal back in front after 57 minutes.
Bukayo Saka was outstanding for Arsenal and he got the reward his performance deserved when he sealed the win from the spot in added time after he was hauled down by Azpilicueta.
The Gunners are now level on points with north London rivals Tottenham with a derby at Emirates Stadium still to come.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 16Mendy
- 24James
- 4ChristensenSubstituted forThiago Silvaat 45'minutes
- 31SarrBooked at 65mins
- 28AzpilicuetaBooked at 90mins
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 7Kanté
- 3AlonsoSubstituted forZiyechat 81'minutes
- 19MountBooked at 84mins
- 9LukakuSubstituted forHavertzat 60'minutes
- 11Werner
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 5Jorginho
- 6Thiago Silva
- 10Pulisic
- 14Chalobah
- 17Saúl
- 18Barkley
- 22Ziyech
- 29Havertz
Arsenal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 32Ramsdale
- 4White
- 16Holding
- 6GabrielBooked at 90mins
- 20Tavares
- 25Elneny
- 34Xhaka
- 7SakaSubstituted forLacazetteat 90+5'minutes
- 8Ødegaard
- 10Smith RoweSubstituted forCédric Soaresat 75'minutes
- 30NketiahSubstituted forMartinelliat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Leno
- 9Lacazette
- 17Cédric Soares
- 19Pépé
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 35Martinelli
- 38Azeez
- 69Swanson
- 82Hutchinson
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 32,249
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Arsenal 4.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Alexandre Lacazette replaces Bukayo Saka.
Post update
Goal! Chelsea 2, Arsenal 4. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Penalty conceded by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Arsenal. Bukayo Saka draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Rob Holding.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nuno Tavares (Arsenal) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left.
Booking
Mason Mount (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Mason Mount (Chelsea).
Post update
Cédric Soares (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nuno Tavares (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cédric Soares.
Post update
Foul by Malang Sarr (Chelsea).
Post update
Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech replaces Marcos Alonso.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cédric Soares.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Cédric Soares replaces Emile Smith Rowe.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli replaces Eddie Nketiah.
