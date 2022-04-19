Chelsea v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mateo Kovacic was forced off after 26 minutes of Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final victory against Crystal Palace

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic will be missing for two weeks after injuring his ankle against Crystal Palace.

Callum Hudson-Odoi remains out of action with an Achilles issue, with Ben Chilwell a long-term absentee after knee surgery.

Arsenal will continue to monitor striker Alexandre Lacazette, who sat out the defeat at Southampton after testing positive for Covid.

The Gunners will also assess Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is nursing a calf issue.

Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey are sidelined by knee and thigh problems respectively.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea ended a three-match losing streak against Arsenal in all competitions by winning 2-0 away in August.

Arsenal's 1-0 away victory in May last season was their first in nine Premier League visits to Stamford Bridge (D2, L6).

Chelsea

Chelsea could lose three consecutive home matches for the first time since November 1993, when the third game in that sequence was a 2-0 defeat by Arsenal.

The Blues have won six of their past seven league matches, keeping five clean sheets.

Mason Mount is one shy of 100 Premier League appearances. With 23 goals and 18 assists, he has been involved in more goals than any other English player in their first 100 Premier League games for the Blues.

Thiago Silva is set to become the oldest outfield player to represent Chelsea in the Premier League (aged 37 years and 210 days).

Arsenal

Arsenal have lost four of their past five Premier League matches, having previously lost just one of 11.

The Gunners have been beaten in eight of their past 10 top-flight games in the month of April.

A win would ensure Arsenal become the third club to record 250 Premier League away victories, emulating Manchester United and Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta's side have lost eight of nine league fixtures when conceding first this season.

Bukayo Saka is the only English player to have registered at least 50 shots and created a minimum of 50 chances in the top flight in 2021-22.

