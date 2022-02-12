Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Crystal Palace remain two points above Brentford, who picked up their first point in six Premier League fixtures

Brentford and Crystal Palace played out a dreary goalless draw that ends the Bees' run of five consecutive Premier League defeats.

Thomas Frank's side, who were without top scorer Ivan Toney through injury, just about shaded the first half and went closest to a breakthrough when Bryan Mbeumo was denied by Palace keeper Vicente Guaita in a one-on-one.

Guaita made another fine save to keep out Pontus Jansson's powerful header in the second half, but other than that there was precious little to shout about in an encounter that lacked both quality and urgency.

Jordan Ayew skewed a shot wide in Palace's best opening of the match.

The visitors, who are yet to win a league game in 2022, leapfrog Leicester into 12th - two places and points above Brentford, who sit seven points above the relegation zone.

Bees halt slide as Eriksen introduced

Christian Eriksen appeared on the Brentford Community Stadium pitch before kick-off - eight months to the day since his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

There were jubilant scenes before kick-off as the Bees' January signing Christian Eriksen was introduced to the Brentford Community Stadium crowd.

The Dane received a warm reception from both sets of supporters - eight months to the day since he suffered a cardiac arrest in a match against Finland at Euro 2020 - but Frank admitted it would be "too early" to play the 29-year-old against Patrick Vieira's side. He will instead feature in a friendly on Monday.

This game could have done with a player of Eriksen's calibre, however, as both teams struggled to assert their authority in an underwhelming first half. Mbeumo almost poked Brentford ahead from Sergi Canos' pass just before the half-hour mark, before Ayew sliced horribly wide at the other end after Odsonne Edouard dispossessed Christian Norgaard.

Brentford also felt they should have been given a penalty when Palace defender Marc Guehi handled the ball under pressure from Norgaard, but Simon Hooper's decision to award the visitors a free-kick for a shove by Norgaard was confirmed by the video assistant referee.

Both teams appeared content to settle for a point the longer the second half wore on. Wilfried Zaha went to ground under Rico Henry's tug-back in stoppage time, but the challenge was not deemed worthy of a penalty by VAR.

Frank's side were offered more warm applause at full-time after picking up their first point since 2 January - not to mention a first clean sheet since a 1-0 victory over Everton on 28 November.

