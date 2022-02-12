Match ends, Brentford 0, Crystal Palace 0.
Brentford and Crystal Palace played out a dreary goalless draw that ends the Bees' run of five consecutive Premier League defeats.
Thomas Frank's side, who were without top scorer Ivan Toney through injury, just about shaded the first half and went closest to a breakthrough when Bryan Mbeumo was denied by Palace keeper Vicente Guaita in a one-on-one.
Guaita made another fine save to keep out Pontus Jansson's powerful header in the second half, but other than that there was precious little to shout about in an encounter that lacked both quality and urgency.
Jordan Ayew skewed a shot wide in Palace's best opening of the match.
The visitors, who are yet to win a league game in 2022, leapfrog Leicester into 12th - two places and points above Brentford, who sit seven points above the relegation zone.
Bees halt slide as Eriksen introduced
There were jubilant scenes before kick-off as the Bees' January signing Christian Eriksen was introduced to the Brentford Community Stadium crowd.
The Dane received a warm reception from both sets of supporters - eight months to the day since he suffered a cardiac arrest in a match against Finland at Euro 2020 - but Frank admitted it would be "too early" to play the 29-year-old against Patrick Vieira's side. He will instead feature in a friendly on Monday.
This game could have done with a player of Eriksen's calibre, however, as both teams struggled to assert their authority in an underwhelming first half. Mbeumo almost poked Brentford ahead from Sergi Canos' pass just before the half-hour mark, before Ayew sliced horribly wide at the other end after Odsonne Edouard dispossessed Christian Norgaard.
Brentford also felt they should have been given a penalty when Palace defender Marc Guehi handled the ball under pressure from Norgaard, but Simon Hooper's decision to award the visitors a free-kick for a shove by Norgaard was confirmed by the video assistant referee.
Both teams appeared content to settle for a point the longer the second half wore on. Wilfried Zaha went to ground under Rico Henry's tug-back in stoppage time, but the challenge was not deemed worthy of a penalty by VAR.
Frank's side were offered more warm applause at full-time after picking up their first point since 2 January - not to mention a first clean sheet since a 1-0 victory over Everton on 28 November.
Player of the match
GallagherConor Gallagher
Brentford
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameAjerAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number26Player nameBaptisteAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number19Player nameMbeumoAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number7Player nameCanósAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number6Player nameNørgaardAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number27Player nameJaneltAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number14Player nameGhoddosAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number8Player nameJensenAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number3Player nameHenryAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number1Player nameRayaAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number11Player nameWissaAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number18Player nameJanssonAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number5Player namePinnockAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number10Player nameDasilvaAverage rating
5.04
Crystal Palace
Avg
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number22Player nameÉdouardAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number13Player nameGuaitaAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number16Player nameAndersenAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number12Player nameHughesAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number7Player nameOliseAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number14Player nameMatetaAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number15Player nameSchluppAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number2Player nameWardAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number18Player nameMcArthurAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number11Player nameZahaAverage rating
5.00
Line-ups
Brentford
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Raya
- 20Ajer
- 18Jansson
- 5Pinnock
- 7CanósBooked at 42minsSubstituted forBaptisteat 86'minutes
- 8Jensen
- 6Nørgaard
- 27JaneltSubstituted forDasilvaat 61'minutes
- 3Henry
- 19Mbeumo
- 11WissaSubstituted forGhoddosat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Dasilva
- 14Ghoddos
- 15Onyeka
- 26Baptiste
- 29Bech Sørensen
- 30Roerslev
- 36Stevens
- 40Fernández
- 49Lössl
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Guaita
- 2Ward
- 16Andersen
- 6Guéhi
- 3Mitchell
- 23Gallagher
- 12HughesSubstituted forMcArthurat 66'minutes
- 15Schlupp
- 9J AyewSubstituted forOliseat 78'minutes
- 22ÉdouardSubstituted forMatetaat 72'minutes
- 11Zaha
Substitutes
- 1Butland
- 4Milivojevic
- 5Tomkins
- 7Olise
- 10Eze
- 14Mateta
- 17Clyne
- 18McArthur
- 20Benteke
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 0, Crystal Palace 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a headed pass.
Post update
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford).
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.
Post update
Foul by Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Shandon Baptiste replaces Sergi Canós.
Post update
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sergi Canós (Brentford).
Post update
Foul by James McArthur (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Saman Ghoddos replaces Yoane Wissa.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise replaces Jordan Ayew.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rico Henry.
Post update
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford).
More like a Chamionship match than a Premier League match.
Still, happy for the losing run to end and every point is vital.
Dasilva back is a bonus. But mostly feels like waiting to see if Eriksen can make the difference and if he can find some through balls for Toney to latch on to. Still a couple weeks to go for that.
Palace AWFUL