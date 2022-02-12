Premier League
BrentfordBrentford0Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace0

Brentford 0-0 Crystal Palace: Bees end run of five straight league defeats

By Matt HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brentford, Crystal Palace, Premier League
Crystal Palace remain two points above Brentford, who picked up their first point in six Premier League fixtures

Brentford and Crystal Palace played out a dreary goalless draw that ends the Bees' run of five consecutive Premier League defeats.

Thomas Frank's side, who were without top scorer Ivan Toney through injury, just about shaded the first half and went closest to a breakthrough when Bryan Mbeumo was denied by Palace keeper Vicente Guaita in a one-on-one.

Guaita made another fine save to keep out Pontus Jansson's powerful header in the second half, but other than that there was precious little to shout about in an encounter that lacked both quality and urgency.

Jordan Ayew skewed a shot wide in Palace's best opening of the match.

The visitors, who are yet to win a league game in 2022, leapfrog Leicester into 12th - two places and points above Brentford, who sit seven points above the relegation zone.

Bees halt slide as Eriksen introduced

Christian Eriksen, Brentford
Christian Eriksen appeared on the Brentford Community Stadium pitch before kick-off - eight months to the day since his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

There were jubilant scenes before kick-off as the Bees' January signing Christian Eriksen was introduced to the Brentford Community Stadium crowd.

The Dane received a warm reception from both sets of supporters - eight months to the day since he suffered a cardiac arrest in a match against Finland at Euro 2020 - but Frank admitted it would be "too early" to play the 29-year-old against Patrick Vieira's side. He will instead feature in a friendly on Monday.

This game could have done with a player of Eriksen's calibre, however, as both teams struggled to assert their authority in an underwhelming first half. Mbeumo almost poked Brentford ahead from Sergi Canos' pass just before the half-hour mark, before Ayew sliced horribly wide at the other end after Odsonne Edouard dispossessed Christian Norgaard.

Brentford also felt they should have been given a penalty when Palace defender Marc Guehi handled the ball under pressure from Norgaard, but Simon Hooper's decision to award the visitors a free-kick for a shove by Norgaard was confirmed by the video assistant referee.

Both teams appeared content to settle for a point the longer the second half wore on. Wilfried Zaha went to ground under Rico Henry's tug-back in stoppage time, but the challenge was not deemed worthy of a penalty by VAR.

Frank's side were offered more warm applause at full-time after picking up their first point since 2 January - not to mention a first clean sheet since a 1-0 victory over Everton on 28 November.

Player of the match

GallagherConor Gallagher

with an average of 7.58

Brentford

  1. Squad number20Player nameAjer
    Average rating

    6.03

  2. Squad number26Player nameBaptiste
    Average rating

    5.85

  3. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    5.84

  4. Squad number7Player nameCanós
    Average rating

    5.83

  5. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    5.80

  6. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    5.77

  7. Squad number14Player nameGhoddos
    Average rating

    5.69

  8. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    5.69

  9. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    5.65

  10. Squad number1Player nameRaya
    Average rating

    5.64

  11. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    5.62

  12. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    5.56

  13. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    5.51

  14. Squad number10Player nameDasilva
    Average rating

    5.04

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    7.58

  2. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    7.12

  3. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    7.11

  4. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    6.99

  5. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    6.96

  6. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    6.83

  7. Squad number12Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    6.81

  8. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    6.68

  9. Squad number14Player nameMateta
    Average rating

    6.60

  10. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    6.55

  11. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    6.54

  12. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    6.52

  13. Squad number18Player nameMcArthur
    Average rating

    6.45

  14. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    5.00

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Raya
  • 20Ajer
  • 18Jansson
  • 5Pinnock
  • 7CanósBooked at 42minsSubstituted forBaptisteat 86'minutes
  • 8Jensen
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 27JaneltSubstituted forDasilvaat 61'minutes
  • 3Henry
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 11WissaSubstituted forGhoddosat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Dasilva
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 15Onyeka
  • 26Baptiste
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 30Roerslev
  • 36Stevens
  • 40Fernández
  • 49Lössl

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Guaita
  • 2Ward
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 23Gallagher
  • 12HughesSubstituted forMcArthurat 66'minutes
  • 15Schlupp
  • 9J AyewSubstituted forOliseat 78'minutes
  • 22ÉdouardSubstituted forMatetaat 72'minutes
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 5Tomkins
  • 7Olise
  • 10Eze
  • 14Mateta
  • 17Clyne
  • 18McArthur
  • 20Benteke
Referee:
Simon Hooper

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home9
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brentford 0, Crystal Palace 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brentford 0, Crystal Palace 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Conor Gallagher with a headed pass.

  4. Post update

    James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace).

  8. Post update

    Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Shandon Baptiste replaces Sergi Canós.

  10. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sergi Canós (Brentford).

  12. Post update

    Foul by James McArthur (Crystal Palace).

  13. Post update

    Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Saman Ghoddos replaces Yoane Wissa.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joachim Andersen.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise replaces Jordan Ayew.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rico Henry.

  19. Post update

    Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford).

Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • Comment posted by PJM, today at 17:31

    Another point for the Eagles against a physical Bees.
    More like a Chamionship match than a Premier League match.

  • Comment posted by Toffeessupporter, today at 17:28

    Brentford must be looking over their shoulders, played a lot more games than those around them

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 17:27

    Wasn't his greatest game by any means, but Zaha the worse player on the pitch according to the ratings. I don't think so. Whoever does these ratings should give a fair reflection of the game and not give his own blinded opinion

  • Comment posted by Botman, today at 17:20

    Palace, the draw specialists.

  • Comment posted by Swain , today at 17:20

    Heeeeyyyyy, Neal Maupay! Oooo, aahh!

    • Reply posted by Kylerants, today at 17:26

      Kylerants replied:
      Wrong game dude. 😶

  • Comment posted by The voice of cheese, today at 17:18

    Was that zombie Zaha even on the pitch?

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 17:29

      Mark replied:
      one of the better players in a poor match

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 17:18

    Poorest I've seen Bees this season. Not a game for the neutral, attritional and few pieces of quality play.

    Still, happy for the losing run to end and every point is vital.

    Dasilva back is a bonus. But mostly feels like waiting to see if Eriksen can make the difference and if he can find some through balls for Toney to latch on to. Still a couple weeks to go for that.

  • Comment posted by Pat Akake, today at 17:11

    Could be a valuable point for Brentford - if they stay up then hopefully they could sort that embarrassment of a pitch out !

  • Comment posted by KevWW, today at 17:07

    Brentford end run of losses with an entertaining, thrilling draw with Palace....oh wait! This is Brentford, 0-0 borefest!

  • Comment posted by sunshineeagle, today at 17:03

    Brentford AWFUL
    Palace AWFUL

    • Reply posted by JonS, today at 17:26

      JonS replied:
      Comment mafia on thr bbc site - AWFUL. Yawn.

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:02

    I really fear for the Bees and their survival prospects.

    • Reply posted by bee, today at 17:06

      bee replied:
      but you don't support them?

  • Comment posted by Little Mickey H, today at 17:00

    Poor reporting if you think Andre Ayew plays for Palace!!

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 16:58

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by BBC, today at 17:15

      BBC replied:
      You're a very strange person.

  • Comment posted by Yes Palace, today at 16:57

    Very dull match, 0-0 certainly a fair scoreline. Why it took Patrick until 75 minutes to bring on Olise, I'll never know!

    • Reply posted by Tickledpink, today at 17:24

      Tickledpink replied:
      Same for Mateta, Édouard was not in the game at all and we caused more problems with both of them on, very hard fought game where both cancelled each other out, thought Brentford though should've got a pen for Guéhi's daft handball in the first half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City25194257144361
2Liverpool23156260194151
3Chelsea24138348183047
4West Ham24124842311140
5Man Utd2411763832640
6Arsenal2212373425939
7Tottenham2111372827136
8Wolves2210481917234
9Brighton2371242523233
10Southampton2461173037-729
11Aston Villa2283113135-427
12Crystal Palace2451183235-326
13Leicester217593439-526
14Brentford2566132640-1424
15Leeds2358102746-1923
16Everton2264122838-1022
17Newcastle2239102444-2018
18Norwich2446141446-3218
19Watford2343162343-2015
20Burnley2011181728-1114
View full Premier League table

