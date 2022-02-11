Brentford v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ivan Toney has scored Brentford's last three goals in all competitions

TEAM NEWS

Brentford are hopeful that forward Ivan Toney will be fit to return from the calf problem that caused him to miss the midweek defeat at Manchester City.

Vitaly Janelt could also recover in time from injury but Christian Eriksen may have to wait for his debut.

Crystal Palace will assess Cheikhou Kouyate, who helped Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations last Sunday.

Fit-again pair James Tomkins and James McArthur were unused substitutes away to Norwich on Wednesday.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace are still waiting for their first league win of 2022 but I don't think they have anything to worry about.

The Eagles are playing well and should have beaten Norwich on Wednesday. That's been a theme of their season, in that they have not always got the points their performances deserve, but I'd still say Patrick Vieira is doing an excellent job as manager.

Brentford are on an even worse run, and have lost their past five league games.

What I like about the Bees is that there is no suggestion their manager Thomas Frank is under pressure and nor should he be. They are still creating chances and I actually think their losing run ends here.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is Brentford's first home league game against Crystal Palace since a 2-1 win in September 1963.

Palace's only victory in their past 13 away fixtures against Brentford in all competitions was by 3-0 in the Third Division South on Christmas Day 1957 (D4, L8).

Brentford

Brentford have lost five consecutive league matches for the first time since December 2007 in League Two. It's their worst top-flight run since losing seven in a row in April 1947.

The longest Premier League losing streak by any team this season is six: twice by Norwich City and once by Watford.

The Bees have suffered six straight defeats in all competitions, letting in 18 goals.

Thomas Frank's side have conceded the opening goal in 16 of their past 17 Premier League games.

Brentford are on the second longest current run without a clean sheet in the Premier League, one behind Southampton's 12-match streak.

Crystal Palace

Palace have only won once in 13 Premier League away games, beating Manchester City in October (D5, L7).

Patrick Vieira's side have managed just two league victories in their past 12 attempts and are winless in four since beating Norwich in December.

The Eagles' solitary victory in their last 15 Premier League London derbies came at home to Spurs in September (D7, L7).

Wilfried Zaha is one short of becoming the first player to make 250 Premier League appearances for Palace.

Michael Olise has been directly involved in seven goals in Palace's six matches in all competitions in 2022, scoring three and setting up four.

