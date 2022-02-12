League Two
NewportNewport County15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Oldham Athletic

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th February 2022

  • BarrowBarrow15:00StevenageStevenage
  • BradfordBradford City15:00ExeterExeter City
  • Bristol RoversBristol Rovers15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00SalfordSalford City
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • RochdaleRochdale15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
  • WalsallWalsall15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green29198260233765
2Tranmere30167733201355
3Northampton29156835251051
4Sutton United29147844341049
5Mansfield2814683932748
6Exeter281211540271347
7Newport3013894638847
8Port Vale27127841291243
9Swindon29111084338543
10Salford30118113329441
11Bradford3091383635140
12Crawley29117113740-340
13Harrogate28107114141037
14Bristol Rovers27107103639-337
15Hartlepool2897122838-1034
16Leyton Orient28712938271133
17Stevenage31711133046-1632
18Rochdale2761293235-330
19Barrow3079143039-930
20Colchester2979132639-1330
21Walsall2978143039-929
22Carlisle2969142140-1927
23Oldham2867152543-1825
24Scunthorpe30410162250-2822
View full League Two table

