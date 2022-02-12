Championship
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest2StokeStoke City2

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Stoke City: Ryan Yates salvages point for hosts

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments51

Forest celebrate
Brennan Johnson (right) put Forest ahead after a goalless first half

Substitute Ryan Yates snatched an injury-time equaliser to salvage a point for 10-man Nottingham Forest against Stoke.

The Potters looked set for victory after home keeper Brice Samba was sent off, conceding a late penalty that Lewis Baker converted to make it 2-1.

But Yates nodded home in the third minute of added time to ensure the points were shared.

Forest's Brennan Johnson had opened the scoring early in the second half before Josh Maja levelled for Stoke, who also hit the woodwork twice.

After Samba's red card, the hosts were forced to put defender Joe Worrall in goal for the final 13 minutes, with all their substitutions already used.

Stoke, undefeated in their three previous visits to the City Ground, began brightly and Ben Wilmot gave the home side an early scare when his hopeful attempt thudded against the crossbar.

However, Forest gradually eased their way into the game and wing-back Djed Spence cut inside to exchange passes with Philip Zinckernagel before forcing a save from Josef Bursik.

Johnson also went close to breaking the deadlock before half-time, racing on to Samba's long clearance and outpacing his marker, but his attempted lob failed to clear Bursik.

Forest survived another close call when Baker's free-kick rattled the post early in the second half - and they capitalised by snatching the lead as Max Lowe delivered an inviting cross for Johnson to steer home from close range.

Maja, on loan to the Potters from Bordeaux, equalised 10 minutes later, stabbing home on the line after Nick Powell had flicked on Baker's corner.

The contest seemed to have tilted in Stoke's favour when Samba was dismissed for lashing out at Steven Fletcher.

Baker fired the spot-kick past stand-in keeper Worrall - only for Yates to rescue his side in injury time, gobbling up the rebound after Joe Garner's free-kick had been tipped onto the bar.

Despite that, Forest drop out of the play-off places to seventh, while Stoke also fall to 13th.

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper:

"I'm never going to say a point is a good one at home, but I think today we have to accept it.

"We were trying to win the game. Sometimes you do that at the risk of getting beaten. If we want to achieve we need to have that mentality."

"We had good moments in the first half and we got the breakthrough, but to concede from a set-piece is always disappointing.

"Brice has made a huge error, but we've managed to scramble something by having the right mentality and showing bravery."

Stoke manager Michael O'Neill told BBC Radio Stoke:

"I thought we were the better team from start to finish. To be behind was very harsh on us, we'd hit the woodwork and had other opportunities.

"We've come here to arguably the form team in the league and had control of the game because we had a lot of the ball. But when we're dominant we've got to capitalise better.

"At 1-1 and 11 v 11, there was only one team looked like winning the game - unfortunately we didn't do that.

"Where we've got to improve, we gave the ball away in their half at times a little bit cheaply. We've got to have more patience, maybe play more passes."

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 30SambaBooked at 85mins
  • 4Worrall
  • 27S CookSubstituted forMightenat 82'minutes
  • 26McKenna
  • 2Spence
  • 37GarnerBooked at 52mins
  • 8Colback
  • 15LoweBooked at 7mins
  • 11ZinckernagelSubstituted forYatesat 82'minutes
  • 20Johnson
  • 9DavisBooked at 18minsSubstituted forSurridgeat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 16Surridge
  • 17Mighten
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 19Costa Silva
  • 22Yates

Stoke

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Bursik
  • 16WilmotBooked at 33mins
  • 19Jagielka
  • 24Harwood-Bellis
  • 14Tymon
  • 42Baker
  • 4AllenBooked at 90mins
  • 25PowellSubstituted forThompsonat 79'minutes
  • 18BrownSubstituted forClucasat 71'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 33MajaSubstituted forFletcherat 79'minutes
  • 47Philogene-Bidace

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 6Moore
  • 7Clucas
  • 9Fletcher
  • 13Bonham
  • 15Thompson
  • 32Wright-Phillips
Referee:
Leigh Doughty
Attendance:
28,990

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamStoke
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home11
Away19
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Stoke City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Stoke City 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Stoke City).

  4. Post update

    Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Lewis Baker (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 2, Stoke City 2. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott McKenna with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Garner (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  9. Booking

    Joe Allen (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Joe Allen (Stoke City).

  11. Post update

    James Garner (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Baker (Stoke City).

  13. Post update

    Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 1, Stoke City 2. Lewis Baker (Stoke City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  15. Dismissal

    Brice Samba (Nottingham Forest) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  16. Post update

    Penalty Stoke City. Phil Jagielka draws a foul in the penalty area.

  17. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Brice Samba (Nottingham Forest) after a foul in the penalty area.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by James Garner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Brice Samba.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steven Fletcher.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

51 comments

  • Comment posted by cris, today at 18:45

    Not being in the UK was the ref Gavin Ward. If you want to see a poor referee just look at Gavin ward

    • Reply posted by Mark Birtles, today at 19:01

      Mark Birtles replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Picko, today at 18:31

    Samba needs replacing, he’s not right in the head!

  • Comment posted by None, today at 18:26

    Fletcher = cheat !

    • Reply posted by David, today at 18:32

      David replied:
      Fletcher went down like he had been shot. However Bamba deserved his red card and a lengthy ban

  • Comment posted by The Glorious Trent, today at 18:12

    Dreadful ref. The worst I've ever seen as t the CG. I'll have to look at what Samaba did on the Championship tonight, but the ref really did ruin the game for us. Stoke fans celebrating a draw against ten men with a dodgy ref like a win; a few of your players should have gone too, for constantly going through the back of us. #COYR

  • Comment posted by forgetit, today at 17:59

    Stoke drop to 13th.

  • Comment posted by pete, today at 17:56

    Not sure why everyone's having a go at Samba, the lad had a bee on his head!

  • Comment posted by horsieclippityklopp, today at 17:54

    Samba has been walking a tightrope for last few games and today he finally got his comeuppance...he is not doing the team any favours when cool heads will be needed in the run in....on the plus side the character of the team to come back and nick a point shows how far we have come under cooper...last season that would have ended 3-1! Will feel like a defeat for Stoke......coyr

  • Comment posted by PEZ, today at 17:53

    Samba has been doing some weird things since the kick in the head,sure needs help,grateful for the point,onwards and upwards COYR.

  • Comment posted by Banger, today at 17:52

    Dreadful referee. The red was justified, the yellows that put us on the backfoot were pathetic. Some really bizarre decisions from the utter clown

    • Reply posted by pete, today at 17:55

      pete replied:
      He was out to punish us from the first minute, but samba played into his hands.

  • Comment posted by stu87, today at 17:46

    Not sure why the Stoke guy was clutching his face, after being tapped on the back of his head? Oh, I know why! Cheat!

    • Reply posted by James, today at 17:52

      James replied:
      You ought to know by now that the ‘clutching of the face’ is the default reaction in football, even if the foot is trodden on! Unsurprisingly, you’ll never see that in rugby!!

  • Comment posted by GaryGaryColin, today at 17:44

    As an armchair forest fan I’ve only caught a bit of Johnson this season, but from what I’ve seen he looks like an incredible player, like a genuine top premier league talent. Have I just watched a few lucky games through rose tinted glasses or is he really that good?!

    • Reply posted by eddy, today at 17:50

      eddy replied:
      he has been really good this season but only had one full season in the first team the loans have done him good ,too early for him to go to the prem,unless its with us

  • Comment posted by 75bird kebab, today at 17:43

    Thought we looked a bit leggy today but happy with a point after samba the clown nearly cost us

  • Comment posted by Gt, today at 17:42

    Just deserve for Samba after his Oscar performance on Wednesday night and nice to see the officials excelled.

    • Reply posted by pete, today at 17:59

      pete replied:
      2-0

  • Comment posted by James, today at 17:36

    Couldn’t agree more with red ted and normaloister. I’ve said before that Samba is becoming a clown, and the team will pay for his antics. Well, here it is, and we have paid. Lucky to get a point today. All absolutely unnecessary, that’s the galling truth. Were it not for our re-born fighting spirit we would have nothing. But with a level headed keeper we might have smuggled an unlikely win

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:35

    Forest will be promoted via the playoffs. Games like today happen to the best .

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 17:37

      Mark replied:
      You're unable to predict the top six, so how you know we'll be promoted I don't know.

  • Comment posted by Forest Fan 1960, today at 17:32

    Fair result today, a great exhibition of two committed sides & a credit to the Championship! Samba pull your head in!

    • Reply posted by goodnight, today at 17:39

      goodnight replied:
      it was foolish and a red by the rules but the prancing drama queen antics is all part of the game now and it's pathetic

  • Comment posted by JanetBeach, today at 17:24

    Calm down despondent Forest fans, just remember where we were a few months ago. COYR

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 17:21

    After his antics versus Derby and now todays ridiculous actions, the lad needs anger management.
    (Needs to grow up too).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham30197478265264
2Bournemouth30177649262358
3Blackburn31158845331253
4QPR30157846341252
5Huddersfield32131184034650
6Middlesbrough3014793829949
7Nottm Forest311381043331047
8Sheff Utd2913793933646
9West Brom3012993426845
10Luton3012994136545
11Preston32111293535045
12Coventry2912893934544
13Stoke30127113832643
14Blackpool31118123437-341
15Millwall301010103133-240
16Bristol City31107144155-1437
17Birmingham3299143749-1236
18Swansea2998122938-935
19Hull3195172636-1032
20Cardiff3095163650-1432
21Reading3084183660-2422
22Peterborough2955192360-3720
23Derby31912103235-318
24Barnsley3038191945-2617
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport