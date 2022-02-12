Championship
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest15:00StokeStoke City
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Stoke City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham29187477265161
2Bournemouth29167647252255
3Blackburn31158845331253
4QPR29157746331352
5Huddersfield31131084034649
6Nottm Forest301371041311046
7Middlesbrough2913793428646
8Luton2912984133845
9West Brom3012993426845
10Sheff Utd2813693933645
11Stoke29126113630642
12Preston31101293435-142
13Coventry2811893632441
14Blackpool30118113335-241
15Millwall29910102932-337
16Bristol City31107144155-1437
17Swansea2998122938-935
18Birmingham3189143449-1533
19Hull3095162635-932
20Cardiff2995153548-1332
21Reading2984173457-2322
22Peterborough2855182359-3620
23Derby3091293131018
24Barnsley2928191845-2714
View full Championship table

