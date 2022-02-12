Championship
HullHull City0FulhamFulham1

Hull City 0-1 Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic's 31st Championship goal of the season gives leaders victory

Aleksandar Mitrovic
Aleksandar Mitrovic has equalled the record for most league goals scored in a Championship season since the league rebranded in 2004

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his 31st league goal of the season as Championship leaders Fulham strengthened their grip on top spot with a narrow win at Hull City.

The away side had the better of the play in the first half but it was the hosts who should have taken the lead when Marcus Forss slotted the ball wide after getting in on goal following a mix-up in the Whites defence.

Mitrovic headed home a cross from Liverpool loanee Neco Williams to put Marco Silva's men in front.

Hull stayed in it but never really looked like getting an equaliser and they have now lost three in a row.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ingram
  • 2Coyle
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 4Greaves
  • 21FlemingBooked at 65mins
  • 16LongmanSubstituted forMoncurat 80'minutes
  • 6Smallwood
  • 27SlaterBooked at 19minsSubstituted forDochertyat 75'minutes
  • 11Lewis-Potter
  • 10Honeyman
  • 44ForssSubstituted forSmithat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Elder
  • 5Jones
  • 8Docherty
  • 18Moncur
  • 22Smith
  • 24Bernard
  • 32Cartwright

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 20N Williams
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 10CairneySubstituted forReedat 76'minutes
  • 12Chalobah
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 76'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 28Carvalho
  • 7Kebano
  • 9MitrovicSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Hector
  • 6Reed
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 23Bryan
  • 24Seri
Referee:
Andy Woolmer
Attendance:
13,022

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home8
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hull City 0, Fulham 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hull City 0, Fulham 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Neco Williams (Fulham).

  4. Post update

    Brandon Fleming (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. George Moncur (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Richard Smallwood.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Greg Docherty (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Neco Williams (Fulham).

  8. Post update

    Brandon Fleming (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Fabio Carvalho (Fulham).

  10. Post update

    Richard Smallwood (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Booking

    Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham).

  13. Post update

    Brandon Fleming (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Nathaniel Chalobah (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Greg Docherty (Hull City).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham).

  18. Post update

    Tyler Smith (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Richard Smallwood (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Hull City. George Moncur replaces Ryan Longman.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham30197478265264
2Bournemouth30177649262358
3Blackburn31158845331253
4QPR30157846341252
5Huddersfield32131184034650
6Middlesbrough3014793829949
7Nottm Forest311381043331047
8Sheff Utd2913793933646
9West Brom3012993426845
10Luton3012994136545
11Preston32111293535045
12Coventry2912893934544
13Stoke30127113832643
14Blackpool31118123437-341
15Millwall301010103133-240
16Bristol City31107144155-1437
17Birmingham3299143749-1236
18Swansea2998122938-935
19Hull3195172636-1032
20Cardiff3095163650-1432
21Reading3084183660-2422
22Peterborough2955192360-3720
23Derby31912103235-318
24Barnsley3038191945-2617
View full Championship table

