Match ends, Hull City 0, Fulham 1.
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his 31st league goal of the season as Championship leaders Fulham strengthened their grip on top spot with a narrow win at Hull City.
The away side had the better of the play in the first half but it was the hosts who should have taken the lead when Marcus Forss slotted the ball wide after getting in on goal following a mix-up in the Whites defence.
Mitrovic headed home a cross from Liverpool loanee Neco Williams to put Marco Silva's men in front.
Hull stayed in it but never really looked like getting an equaliser and they have now lost three in a row.
Line-ups
Hull
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Ingram
- 2Coyle
- 17McLoughlin
- 4Greaves
- 21FlemingBooked at 65mins
- 16LongmanSubstituted forMoncurat 80'minutes
- 6Smallwood
- 27SlaterBooked at 19minsSubstituted forDochertyat 75'minutes
- 11Lewis-Potter
- 10Honeyman
- 44ForssSubstituted forSmithat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Elder
- 5Jones
- 8Docherty
- 18Moncur
- 22Smith
- 24Bernard
- 32Cartwright
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 20N Williams
- 16Tosin
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 10CairneySubstituted forReedat 76'minutes
- 12Chalobah
- 8WilsonSubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 76'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 28Carvalho
- 7Kebano
- 9MitrovicSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Hector
- 6Reed
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 19Muniz Carvalho
- 21Gazzaniga
- 23Bryan
- 24Seri
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
- Attendance:
- 13,022
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 0, Fulham 1.
Post update
Foul by Neco Williams (Fulham).
Post update
Brandon Fleming (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. George Moncur (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Richard Smallwood.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Greg Docherty (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Neco Williams (Fulham).
Post update
Brandon Fleming (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Fabio Carvalho (Fulham).
Post update
Richard Smallwood (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham).
Post update
Brandon Fleming (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Nathaniel Chalobah (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Greg Docherty (Hull City).
Post update
Foul by Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham).
Post update
Tyler Smith (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Richard Smallwood (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. George Moncur replaces Ryan Longman.
