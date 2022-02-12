Last updated on .From the section Championship

Aleksandar Mitrovic has equalled the record for most league goals scored in a Championship season since the league rebranded in 2004

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his 31st league goal of the season as Championship leaders Fulham strengthened their grip on top spot with a narrow win at Hull City.

The away side had the better of the play in the first half but it was the hosts who should have taken the lead when Marcus Forss slotted the ball wide after getting in on goal following a mix-up in the Whites defence.

Mitrovic headed home a cross from Liverpool loanee Neco Williams to put Marco Silva's men in front.

Hull stayed in it but never really looked like getting an equaliser and they have now lost three in a row.

More to follow.