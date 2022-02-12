Hull City v Fulham

HullHull City15:00FulhamFulham
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|29
|18
|7
|4
|77
|26
|51
|61
|2
|Bournemouth
|29
|16
|7
|6
|47
|25
|22
|55
|3
|Blackburn
|31
|15
|8
|8
|45
|33
|12
|53
|4
|QPR
|29
|15
|7
|7
|46
|33
|13
|52
|5
|Huddersfield
|31
|13
|10
|8
|40
|34
|6
|49
|6
|Nottm Forest
|30
|13
|7
|10
|41
|31
|10
|46
|7
|Middlesbrough
|29
|13
|7
|9
|34
|28
|6
|46
|8
|Luton
|29
|12
|9
|8
|41
|33
|8
|45
|9
|West Brom
|30
|12
|9
|9
|34
|26
|8
|45
|10
|Sheff Utd
|28
|13
|6
|9
|39
|33
|6
|45
|11
|Stoke
|29
|12
|6
|11
|36
|30
|6
|42
|12
|Preston
|31
|10
|12
|9
|34
|35
|-1
|42
|13
|Coventry
|28
|11
|8
|9
|36
|32
|4
|41
|14
|Blackpool
|30
|11
|8
|11
|33
|35
|-2
|41
|15
|Millwall
|29
|9
|10
|10
|29
|32
|-3
|37
|16
|Bristol City
|31
|10
|7
|14
|41
|55
|-14
|37
|17
|Swansea
|29
|9
|8
|12
|29
|38
|-9
|35
|18
|Birmingham
|31
|8
|9
|14
|34
|49
|-15
|33
|19
|Hull
|30
|9
|5
|16
|26
|35
|-9
|32
|20
|Cardiff
|29
|9
|5
|15
|35
|48
|-13
|32
|21
|Reading
|29
|8
|4
|17
|34
|57
|-23
|22
|22
|Peterborough
|28
|5
|5
|18
|23
|59
|-36
|20
|23
|Derby
|30
|9
|12
|9
|31
|31
|0
|18
|24
|Barnsley
|29
|2
|8
|19
|18
|45
|-27
|14
