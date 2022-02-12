Last updated on .From the section Championship

Jon Russell's first-half header was harshly ruled out for a foul on Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham

Championship play-off hopefuls Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United played out a competitive goalless draw in a Yorkshire derby in difficult conditions.

The home side had the ball in the back of the net in the first half but Jon Russell's effort was controversially ruled out for a foul on visiting goalkeeper Wes Foderingham by Danny Ward when replays showed the striker fell into Foderingham after being pulled down by Blades defender George Baldock.

John Fleck drew a good low save from Lee Nicholls as the away side grew into the contest after the break.

Ward produced two great goalline blocks late on to keep out close-range efforts from Oli McBurnie and Sander Berge in quick succession as the points were shared.

The fifth-placed Terriers are now unbeaten in their past 14 matches in all competitions.

This was their second goalless draw in a week after drawing 0-0 at Preston in midweek and they will perhaps have felt they should have taken the points.

Russell was very unlucky to see his header ruled out and then moments later appeared to be dragged back by Jayden Bogle as the former Chelsea man looked to get his head on another corner but the infringement went unpunished.

Sheffield United, who had won their previous four games to move into top six contention, improved in the second half and Nicholls had to make low saves from Berge and Fleck, with the latter brilliantly tipped on to the post.

Town had another shout for a penalty when Pipa seemed to be felled in the area by Jack Robinson but once again they found the referee unmoved.

Carlos Corberan's men travel to promotion-chasing Fulham next Saturday, while Paul Heckingbottom's men are back in action against Hull City on Tuesday.