Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town0Sheff UtdSheffield United0

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Sheffield United: Play-off hopefuls battle to goalless draw

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Jon Russell
Jon Russell's first-half header was harshly ruled out for a foul on Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham

Championship play-off hopefuls Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United played out a competitive goalless draw in a Yorkshire derby in difficult conditions.

The home side had the ball in the back of the net in the first half but Jon Russell's effort was controversially ruled out for a foul on visiting goalkeeper Wes Foderingham by Danny Ward when replays showed the striker fell into Foderingham after being pulled down by Blades defender George Baldock.

John Fleck drew a good low save from Lee Nicholls as the away side grew into the contest after the break.

Ward produced two great goalline blocks late on to keep out close-range efforts from Oli McBurnie and Sander Berge in quick succession as the points were shared.

The fifth-placed Terriers are now unbeaten in their past 14 matches in all competitions.

This was their second goalless draw in a week after drawing 0-0 at Preston in midweek and they will perhaps have felt they should have taken the points.

Russell was very unlucky to see his header ruled out and then moments later appeared to be dragged back by Jayden Bogle as the former Chelsea man looked to get his head on another corner but the infringement went unpunished.

Sheffield United, who had won their previous four games to move into top six contention, improved in the second half and Nicholls had to make low saves from Berge and Fleck, with the latter brilliantly tipped on to the post.

Town had another shout for a penalty when Pipa seemed to be felled in the area by Jack Robinson but once again they found the referee unmoved.

Carlos Corberan's men travel to promotion-chasing Fulham next Saturday, while Paul Heckingbottom's men are back in action against Hull City on Tuesday.

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Nicholls
  • 2Ávila
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 14RuffelsSubstituted forSinaniat 76'minutes
  • 37Russell
  • 6HoggBooked at 90mins
  • 8O'Brien
  • 16Thomas
  • 25WardSubstituted forToffoloat 88'minutes
  • 10KoromaSubstituted forHolmesat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Toffolo
  • 9Rhodes
  • 18Blackman
  • 19Holmes
  • 20Turton
  • 24Sinani
  • 48Eiting

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 19RobinsonBooked at 69mins
  • 20Bogle
  • 8BergeBooked at 17mins
  • 4FleckBooked at 90mins
  • 2Baldock
  • 27Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forNorwoodat 72'minutes
  • 9McBurnieBooked at 73minsSubstituted forNdiayeat 86'minutes
  • 10Sharp

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 16Norwood
  • 22Davies
  • 24Hourihane
  • 26Goode
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 38Jebbison
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
17,523

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Sheffield United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Sheffield United 0.

  3. Booking

    Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jonathan Russell (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Danel Sinani.

  5. Booking

    John Fleck (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Harry Toffolo replaces Danny Ward.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Chris Basham.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Iliman Ndiaye replaces Oliver McBurnie.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sander Berge (Sheffield United) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Robinson with a headed pass.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. John Fleck (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Pipa.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Danel Sinani replaces Josh Ruffels.

  17. Booking

    Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Oliver Norwood replaces Morgan Gibbs-White.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham30188477265162
2Bournemouth30168647252256
3QPR30158746331353
4Blackburn31158845331253
5Huddersfield32131184034650
6Middlesbrough3014793528749
7Nottm Forest311381041311047
8Luton30121084133846
9Sheff Utd2913793933646
10West Brom3012993426845
11Stoke30127113630643
12Preston32101393435-143
13Coventry2911993632442
14Blackpool31119113335-242
15Millwall30911102932-338
16Bristol City31107144155-1437
17Swansea2998122938-935
18Birmingham32810143449-1534
19Hull3196162635-933
20Cardiff3096153548-1333
21Reading3085173457-2323
22Peterborough2956182359-3621
23Derby31912103132-118
24Barnsley3029191845-2715
View full Championship table

