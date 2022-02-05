Last updated on .From the section Irish

From the brilliant to the bizarre - the best of Saturday's Irish Cup goals

Robbie McDaid scored twice as Glentoran eased to the quarter finals of the Irish Cup with a 4-0 victory over Queen's University at the Dub.

A late Ronan Doherty goal saw Cliftonville edge past Carrick Rangers 1-0 while Crusaders won at Ballinamallard by the same scoreline.

Coleraine had a 2-0 home win over Portadown while Dungannon Swifts strolled past Annagh United 4-1.

Portstewart's trip to Ballymena was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Larne and Newry City had moved through to the last eight of the competition with wins over Linfield and Ards respectively on Friday night.

Three goals in the opening 24 minutes at the Dub - two from Robbie McDaid after Michael O'Connor's opener - put Glentoran in charge early on against Championship side Queen's.

Michael O'Connor opened the scoring for Glentoran

Shay McCartan added further gloss with a stunning 30-yard free-kick into the roof of the net 10 minutes from time.

The Glens beat the students 3-2 at the same stage of the competition in 2020.

The Championship hosts, who shocked Linfield in the cup two seasons ago, worked hard and created a few half chances, but were unable to give their opponents the scare they did previously.

Ronan Young threatened for Queens early on before O'Connor grabbed the first goal in the 16th minute, heading home powerfully from a deep Sean Murray free-kick.

McDaid doubled the lead on 22 minutes when his header from a Murray corner somehow made its way through a crowded goalmouth and past Queen's keeper Declan Brown.

The striker, who scored a hat-trick in that 3-2 win two seasons ago, got his second just two minutes later with a well-taken volley after a Murray corner was not cleared.

Queen's made a bright start to the second half but it was McCartan who produced the goal of the game in the 80th minute when he found the roof of the net with a stunning 30-yard free-kick that flew past Brown.

Having kicked off at 13:30 GMT, the Glens will now wait to see who joins them, Larne and Newry City - who both won on Friday night - in the last eight of a competition they won in 2020.

Cliftonville beat Carrick with late Doherty goal

There was little between Carrick and Cliftonville

Cliftonville progressed into the last eight of the Irish Cup after a 1-0 victory away to Carrick.

Doherty got the only goal of the afternoon and made sure the visitors put their name in the hat for the quarter-final draw.

The first half was fairly uninspiring, with Cliftonville having more of the ball and looking the more threatening. The closest either side came to a goal in the first 45 was just 10 minutes in when Jonny Addis got his head on a free-kick and saw his effort slide just wide of the far post.

Into the second-half and it was more of the same with Cliftonville on top but unable to break down the resolute home defence.

That was until the 81st minute when Doherty pounced on a spilled ball from Aaron Hogg in the Carrick goal and made no mistake from close range to give The Reds the lead and ultimately the win.

Crusaders on top in repeat of 2019 final

In a repeat of the 2019 final, Crusaders secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Ballinamallard United at Ferney Park, thanks to Philip Lowry's goal.

In a tight first half, Ballinamallard had a Dean Curry header chalked off after referee Lee Tavinder ruled that Crusaders goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey had been fouled in the build-up from a free kick.

Just before the end of the first half, a swirling, wind-assisted corner from Mallards' Sean McEvoy came off the top of the Crusaders crossbar.

It was the visitors who broke the deadlock seven minutes into the second half when Ben Kennedy's corner was headed back across goal by Daniel Larmour and Philip Lowry was on hand to force the ball home from close range.

Ballinamallard were close to a quick response when the ball dropped to BJ Banda inside the penalty area, but his quickly-hit snap-shot crashed off the crossbar.

Crusaders should have doubled their lead in the closing stages when Ballinamallard keeper Rory Brown gifted possession to Jordan Forsythe but the stopper did brilliantly to recover to keep out Forsythe's shot.

Second-half goals see Coleraine progress

Josh Carson was on target in Coleraine's win

Coleraine progressed to the last eight of the cup thanks to a bizarre Lyndon Kane goal and Josh Carson's powerful strike at the Showgrounds.

In a goalless and even first-half, Portadown should have taken the lead when Adam Salley fired over from close range and Stephen Teggart clipped the top of the crossbar, as Andy Mitchell and Matthew Shevlin spurned good chances at the other end for the Bannsiders.

The wind and rain made conditions difficult, however the breakthrough came on the hour mark despite Portadown protests.

Kane headed home after Jamie Glackin's corner was cleared to the edge of the area, however Portadown were furious as Mitchell tangled with goalkeeper Jethren Barr as the defender's effort came towards goal.

James McLaughlin headed against the upright as Coleraine pressed for a second, which came with three minutes to play when Carson arrowed an effort into the far corner from inside the area.

Friel and Gallagher doubles see Swifts go through

Two goals apiece from Cathair Friel and Ben Gallagher helped Dungannon Swifts to a 4-1 win over Championship side Annagh United.

The Swifts struck after just three minutes when a long cross-field ball from Micheal Glynn released Ryan Mayse on the right and he laid the ball into the path of Friel - signed on loan from Coleraine on transfer deadline day - to beat keeper Eoin Hughes from close range.

The visitors levelled on 17 minutes when Linfield loanee Adam Carroll arrived in the area with perfect timing to fire a low shot beyond keeper Declan Dunne, who got a hand to the effort but couldn't keep it out.

Dungannon regained the lead on 25 minutes when Friel met a Mayse corner with a header which Hughes failed to hold and the goalkeeper couldn't prevent the ball from crossing the goal line.

The Swifts extended their advantage on 63 minutes when substitute Gallagher collected the ball near the right hand side of the penalty area and skipped past a couple of opponents before neatly guiding a shot into the far corner.

Gallagher ensured Dungannon's progress with 12 minutes left when he converted the rebound after Hughes had parried a James Convie shot.