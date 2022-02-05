Watch: Bonis double knocks holders Linfield out of Irish Cup

Lee Bonis has said that any pressure that comes with his high-profile move from Portadown to Larne is like "water off a duck's back" to him.

The striker was speaking after scoring both goals in a man-of-the-match performance as his side beat holders Linfield 2-0 in their second-round Irish Cup tie at Inver Park.

It was a double that made it five goals in six matches for Larne since the 22-year-old joined Tiernan Lynch's men in January.

"It doesn't weigh on me at all," said Bonis of the transfer fee that is reported to have been a six-figure sum.

"Look, I am here to play football and that is what I enjoy doing. If people want to say stuff then let them, because it doesn't bother me whatsoever. It is water off a duck's back."

'Scoring goals is my job'

Bonis' two goals came at important stages of the match - the first after 15 minutes to ensure Larne took advantage of a strong start, and the second with six minutes remaining to end any hopes of a Linfield equaliser.

They were also both opportunistic strikes from a player who looked lively all night, the first a rebound after Andy Scott's shot was saved and the second when he latched on to a poor Jamie Mulgrew backpass to round keeper Chris Johns and score.

"It feels good. That's what I am there to do. That's my job and I'm doing it," Bonus said when reflecting on the goals.

"For the first one, it came to me and my first instinct was to hit it first time - lucky enough it just went through his legs.

"For the second, I had the composure and just slotted it. I closed it down first of all and when the ball moved across I saw that Jamie had nowhere to go.

"I knew he was going to go back to the goalkeeper so I timed my run, thought smart and started pressurising the goalkeeper. I read it and then made sure once I got round the keeper."

Bonis' goals were no more than the former Ports skipper deserved for an excellent all-round display of centre-forward play.

Full of aggression and hard-running - and no little quality - from the start, he led the line superbly and was a constant threat to Linfield, ably supported by Davy McDaid playing off him in a deeper number 10 role.

"When you are playing as the one up there you have to be big and strong, and get a hold of the ball when it comes up to you and your team is under pressure," he continued.

"You have to help to get your team up. That's what I am there to do then we can play off, get the ball in the box and hopefully I am there again.

"It helps when the ball comes up and I have Davy in behind me. I can rely on him to knock it down to, he can get on the ball and support me."

'I love playing against the big teams'

The important games keep coming for Bonis and Larne, with the East Antrim outfit heading to Windsor Park on Tuesday night to play Linfield again, this time in the Irish Premiership.

He is relishing full-time football and said his body has adjusted quickly to the rigours of a more regular training regime.

"Full-time training did impact me at the start but not so much now because I am growing into it. If you put in the hard work in training and do the right things to recover then you shouldn't really feel it after.

"I love playing against the big teams. It puts the ball in your court to play well and work hard for the team. I love the big games, they are a challenge but it's a challenge I'm willing to meet.

"Linfield on Tuesday night at Windsor, we will just go again, same performance and same attitude - and more goals."