James Rowe had been in charge at Chesterfield since November 2020

Chesterfield boss James Rowe has left the club by mutual consent.

The 38-year-old was suspended on 24 January pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

Rowe took over in November 2020 and led the club into the National League play-offs in 2020-21 and the FA Cup third round, where they lost at Premier League Chelsea, this season.

He leaves with The Spireites second in the National League table, one point behind leaders Stockport.

"The club would like to thank James for his achievements during his tenure and wishes him well for the future," the club said in a statement. external-link

Assistant Danny Webb is currently in charge of the team.