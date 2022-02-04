Last updated on .From the section Irish

Lively Larne dumped holders Linfield out of the Irish Cup as a double from the impressive Lee Bonis gave them a 2-0 victory at Inver Park.

Striker Bonis, a high-profile signing from Portadown, scored early in the first half and late in the second to send Larne into the quarter-finals.

It was a deserved win for Tiernan Lynch's men, who lost in last season's final to the Blues.

Newry City are also through after beating Ards 1-0 at home.

Linfield hit the post through Ahmed Salam immediately after falling behind and Jimmy Callacher headed wide from a great opportunity early in the second half.

Debutant defender Ben Hall also forced a fine save from Conor Devine at 1-0 down but the hosts benefitted from a strong start to the game and were the better team throughout.

Bonis a constant threat in fine centre forward display

After a feisty start to the match that saw Linfield forward Christy Manzinga booked for an off-the-balk kick at Kofi Balmer, Ben Doherty had a well-hit shot cleared by Blues debutant Ben Hall before Bonis opened the scoring in the 15th minute.

The recent signing was sharp to latch on to a loose ball and drill through Chris Johns' legs for his fourth goal in three games after the Linfield keeper was only able to parry a fierce dipping shot from distance by Andrew Scott.

It was a goal thoroughly deserved by Bonis who was sharp and lively up top for his side, leading the line superbly as the clever Davy McDaid dropped deep to find pockets of space.

Bonis has now scored five goals in his last three games

Former Portadown forward Bonis had a snapshot well saved by Johns and, just before the interval, fired just wide with a fine half-volley after controlling with an excellent first touch while latching on to a long Balmer pass.

Linfield did respond well after first falling behind and almost equalised when Salam struck the outside of the post from a good position before Hall forced an excellent save from Devine with a header after a corner was not cleared.

Callacher's missed chance arrived on 69 minutes when he seemed to get his angles wrong and headed wide after Ethan Devine had headed back across goal.

Bonis sealed the win with his second with six minutes remaining, latching on to a loose backpass by Blues captain Jamie Mulgrew to go round Johns and finish into an empty net.

Ten-man Newry edge out Ards

Newry progress into the last eight of the Irish Cup after holding on for a 1-0 win at their Showgrounds home, despite being reduced to 10 men midway through the first half.

The first real action of the match saw the hosts having a man sent-off as Thomas Lockhart saw red. However, this wasn't to the detriment of the hosts as they took the lead minutes before half-time.

Daniel Hughes was played through before rounding the goalkeeper and calmly passing the ball into the back of the Ards net. A really composed finish from the Newry number nine.

The first half was blown up early due to a floodlight failure, but it was soon fixed and play resumed.

The first chance of the second period fell to the 10-men of Newry as James Teelan had an effort on goal, but it was a tame attempt and was straightforward for Jack Lemoignan to deal with in the Ards goal.

Ards tried to make use of the extra man in the second half, continuing to press the hosts defence but they couldn't find a way past Niall Brady in the Newry goal.

The second 45 was largely uneventful and Newry went through to the quarter-finals.