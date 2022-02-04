Last updated on .From the section Derby

Mel Morris placed Derby County into administration in September

Former Derby County owner Mel Morris has invited Middlesbrough and Wycombe to take their compensation claims to the High Court against him personally.

Boro and Wycombe claim they lost out on the play-offs and surviving relegation due to Derby's financial rule breaches.

The EFL has told Derby's administrators Quantuma both claims must be treated as "football-related debts" and insolvency laws must not be used to settle them.

Morris believes his proposal would "unlock the impasse" over Derby's sale.

He said: "I invite Boro, and in due course Wycombe if they so wish, to take their claims to the High Court against me personally.

"Let Derby County move on for the benefit of the fans, the city of Derby, the sport and the EFL."

Morris, who still owns Pride Park, put the club into administration in September and they have since been deducted 21 points, leaving them seven points from safety in the Championship.

It has been suggested a total payment of about £7m would settle the issues involving Middlesbrough and Wycombe which are partly holding up the sale of the club.

Boro missed out on the play-offs to Derby by a point in 2019 while the Chairboys would have stayed up last season had the cases against the Rams been dealt with sooner.

"I sincerely hope the EFL, Boro and Wycombe will respond urgently and constructively to my proposal to unlock the impasse," Morris added.

"By preserving the rights of these parties to pursue their claims through the High Court, I can see no reason why the EFL cannot allow Derby County to exit administration without issue or concern that it would be contrary to their rules, articles and insolvency policy.

"I have informed Quantuma of my proposal so they may discuss it with the EFL, Boro, Wycombe and potential bidders."

The EFL said it would review Morris' proposal before considering its position and responding.

"In the meantime, as per Thursday's statement, the offer to engage with Mr Morris and all other stakeholders remains in place as we seek to find the compromises required to protect Derby County in the long-term," the EFL added.