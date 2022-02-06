Nottingham Forest v Leicester City

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by James Garner.
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 30Samba
- 4Worrall
- 27S Cook
- 26McKenna
- 2Spence
- 22Yates
- 37Garner
- 15Lowe
- 11Zinckernagel
- 20Johnson
- 9Davis
Substitutes
- 1Horvath
- 3Figueiredo
- 8Colback
- 14Laryea
- 16Surridge
- 18Ribeiro Dias
- 19Costa Silva
- 21Ojeda
- 23Lolley
Leicester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Ward
- 2Justin
- 18Amartey
- 4Söyüncü
- 33Thomas
- 8Tielemans
- 25Ndidi
- 37Lookman
- 10Maddison
- 7Barnes
- 14Iheanacho
Substitutes
- 1Schmeichel
- 11Albrighton
- 17Pérez
- 20Choudhury
- 21Ricardo Pereira
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 23Vestergaard
- 29Daka
- 42Soumaré
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Scott McKenna.
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest).
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joe Worrall.
Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luke Thomas.
Attempt blocked. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.