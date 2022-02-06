The FA Cup - Fourth Round
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0LeicesterLeicester City0

Nottingham Forest v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 30Samba
  • 4Worrall
  • 27S Cook
  • 26McKenna
  • 2Spence
  • 22Yates
  • 37Garner
  • 15Lowe
  • 11Zinckernagel
  • 20Johnson
  • 9Davis

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 8Colback
  • 14Laryea
  • 16Surridge
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 19Costa Silva
  • 21Ojeda
  • 23Lolley

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Ward
  • 2Justin
  • 18Amartey
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 33Thomas
  • 8Tielemans
  • 25Ndidi
  • 37Lookman
  • 10Maddison
  • 7Barnes
  • 14Iheanacho

Substitutes

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 11Albrighton
  • 17Pérez
  • 20Choudhury
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 29Daka
  • 42Soumaré
Referee:
Paul Tierney

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by James Garner.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Scott McKenna.

  4. Post update

    James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joe Worrall.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luke Thomas.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).

  10. Post update

    Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest).

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 6th February 2022

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

The FA Cup

Also in Sport