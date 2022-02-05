Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Harry Kane praised the way Antonio Conte has changed Tottenham's mindset after Spurs beat Brighton to reach the FA Cup fifth round.

Saturday's win over the Seagulls - in which Kane scored twice - was the home side's 10th in 17 games since Conte took charge on 2 November.

The Italian replaced Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked after just four months in charge.

"He he has been brilliant," said Kane of Conte.

"I cannot speak highly enough of him and he has really changed the mindset of the team. We have to keep working hard on and off the pitch."

Having slipped down the Premier League table under Nuno, Spurs have moved back into top four contention since Conte's arrival and they currently sit two points off fourth with two games in hand.

Sunday's victory also keeps them firmly in contention to win silverware this season, with Kane playing a key role as Spurs saw off Brighton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The England striker curled home the opener to give the hosts the lead in the first half before Spurs added a second soon after when Emerson Royal's cross looped in via a deflection off Solly March.

Yves Bissouma's deflected strike reduced the deficit in the second half but Kane prodded in a third.

Neal Maupay had a golden chance to pull it back to 3-2 soon after Kane's goal as he broke through one-on-one but his shot was tame and straight at Hugo Lloris.

That was as close as Brighton came to threatening a late fightback as Spurs closed out the game to progress.

"To win in an important competition like the FA Cup is so important, it is important for the confidence, important to get a win against a really good team," Conte said on ITV4.

"It was good, Kane scored twice. We had chances to improve the final result but in the end I think it was fair."

The draw for the fifth round takes place on Sunday at 11:40 GMT.

Spurs stay on course to end long wait

It has been a while since Tottenham enjoyed success in the FA Cup, with the last time they lifted the trophy 31 years ago.

Spurs have not reached the final since that 1991 triumph over Nottingham Forest and have only reached the semi-finals twice - in 2017 and 2018 - since then, so a good cup run is something Conte and his players will be keen to enjoy.

Brighton have given plenty of sides a tough test in the Premier League this season, often failing to get the reward their dominant play warranted, and once again they gave Tottenham a test in this game, particularly in the second half following a tweak to their system.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte was able to hand new signings Dejan Kulusevski (pictured, left) and Rodrigo Bentancur their debuts from off the bench after Spurs' third goal

But Kane dashed their hopes of staging a fightback as he continued his impressive strike rate in the FA Cup, with his two goals taking his tally to 13 in his last 12 appearances in the competition.

Kane's goals were at both ends of the quality spectrum, with his first a stunning curled finish from outside the box that gave goalkeeper Robert Sanchez no chance, while he slid in to scramble Tottenham's third over the line as Adam Webster struggled to clear following a good run by Son Heung-min.

But the win keeps them on course to end their long wait for silverware in the competition.

With Arsenal and Manchester United - the two most successful teams in FA Cup history - already out, it may give Spurs fans hope that this could be the year they go all the way.