Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Winter Olympics
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Winter Olympics
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
The FA Cup
Scores & Fixtures
Top Scorers
SAT 05 Feb 2022
The FA Cup
Southampton
Southampton
15:00
Coventry
Coventry City
Venue:
St. Mary's Stadium
Southampton v Coventry City
Last updated on
13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago
.
From the section
FA Cup
Follow live coverage of Saturday's FA Cup action.
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Saturday 5th February 2022
Chelsea
Chelsea
12:30
Plymouth
Plymouth Argyle
Kidderminster
Kidderminster Harriers
12:30
West Ham
West Ham United
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace
15:00
Hartlepool
Hartlepool United
Everton
Everton
15:00
Brentford
Brentford
Huddersfield
Huddersfield Town
15:00
Barnsley
Barnsley
Man City
Manchester City
15:00
Fulham
Fulham
Peterborough
Peterborough United
15:00
QPR
Queens Park Rangers
Southampton
Southampton
15:00
Coventry
Coventry City
Stoke
Stoke City
15:00
Wigan
Wigan Athletic
Wolves
Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00
Norwich
Norwich City
Cambridge
Cambridge United
17:30
Luton
Luton Town
Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur
20:00
Brighton
Brighton & Hove Albion
View all
The FA Cup scores
Top Stories
Winter Olympics: GB's Thomson in 500m speed skating heats - watch & follow text
Live
Live
From the section
Winter Olympics
'Magic of the FA Cup alive and kicking'
11h
about 11 hours ago
From the section
Football
Video
Team GB beat Czech Republic comfortably
2h
about 2 hours ago
From the section
Winter Olympics