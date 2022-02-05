The FA Cup - Fourth Round
EvertonEverton4BrentfordBrentford1

Everton 4-1 Brentford: Frank Lampard's spell as boss starts with FA Cup win

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Goodison Park

Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard replaced the sacked Rafael Benitez as Everton manager

Everton's new manager Frank Lampard made the perfect start as Brentford were well beaten in the FA Cup fourth round at Goodison Park.

Lampard, who succeeded the unpopular Rafael Benitez on Monday, was afforded a rapturous welcome before kick-off and Everton made it a winning opening with a convincing and confident performance.

Everton led after 31 minutes - the first time they have gone ahead in a game since 23 October - when substitute Yerry Mina, on for the injured Ben Godfrey, powered home Demarai Gray's corner.

The excellent Richarlison doubled Everton's advantage three minutes after the interval when he lofted Allan's inviting pass over the onrushing Brentford keeper David Raya.

Ivan Toney quickly pulled one back for the Bees from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Jordan Pickford, but Everton responded to kill off any hopes of a comeback.

Mina's presence was once again a significant factor as another Gray corner arrived at the far post for Mason Holgate to score just after the hour.

Andros Townsend drilled home the fourth in stoppage time to give Lampard the victory he would have been desperate to secure.

Goodison a happy place again

Lampard's arrival has been warmly welcomed by Everton fans who have been venting their again against the club's hierarchy in recent weeks, staging a sit-in after the last home game against Aston Villa and holding further protest marches.

Everton's instant improvement also helped the mood, ending this comfortable win looking much more composed and assured than in the recent toxic weeks.

Benitez will not emerge with much credit from his brief reign but Everton's fans should be grateful he brought the talented Demarai Gray to the club for a bargain £1.5m. He was excellent again here but he was not alone.

Lampard has inherited a real talent in the graceful and gifted Anthony Gordon, who was given a standing ovation when he was taken off, while Richarlison was a tireless and dangerous spearhead.

If there was one negative, it was that worrying injury to Godfrey, although it allowed the giant figure of Mina to score one, play a part in another and relish the physical battle with the dangerous Toney.

The sound of rousing cheers and Lampard fist-pumping in front of the fans at the final whistle added to the mood of celebration.

It is only a start, with huge games away to Newcastle United and home to Leeds United to come, but this was pretty much how Lampard would have wanted it.

Brentford must now focus on survival

This was a disappointing display from Brentford, who rarely threatened apart from a brief spell after Everton's second goal when Toney - so important to all of their ambitions this season - pulled one back.

Toney emerged with credit but he was fighting a lone battle and Brentford can have no complaints about the final outcome.

Brentford looked vulnerable at the back and once Everton scored and took control there was only ever one winner.

They must now focus their attentions on Premier League survival and profit from the points they picked up early in the season.

They looked flat and short on ideas but the arrival of Christian Eriksen will be coming at exactly the right time for manager Thomas Frank and his players, who need a lift. Brentford will need Eriksen's experience, know-how and proven quality.

They have set the platform for survival and now they must reset and ensure they complete their main task of staying in the Premier League.

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Pickford
  • 4Holgate
  • 5Keane
  • 22GodfreySubstituted forMinaat 14'minutes
  • 23Coleman
  • 6Allan
  • 21André GomesBooked at 24mins
  • 19MykolenkoSubstituted forKennyat 73'minutes
  • 24GordonBooked at 67minsSubstituted forTownsendat 73'minutes
  • 7RicharlisonSubstituted forTosunat 88'minutes
  • 11GraySubstituted forIwobiat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kenny
  • 3Patterson
  • 13Mina
  • 14Townsend
  • 15Begovic
  • 17Iwobi
  • 20Tosun
  • 25Gbamin
  • 32Branthwaite

Brentford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Raya
  • 20Ajer
  • 18Jansson
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 30RoerslevBooked at 42minsSubstituted forDasilvaat 72'minutes
  • 8Jensen
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 27JaneltSubstituted forBaptisteat 62'minutes
  • 3HenrySubstituted forStevensat 83'minutes
  • 17Toney
  • 7CanósSubstituted forGhoddosat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Dasilva
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 15Onyeka
  • 26Baptiste
  • 34Oyegoke
  • 36Stevens
  • 40Fernández
  • 43Young-Coombes
  • 49Lössl
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home14
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home5
Away13

    Match ends, Everton 4, Brentford 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 4, Brentford 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Everton 4, Brentford 1. Andros Townsend (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexander Iwobi.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Alexander Iwobi replaces Demarai Gray.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Cenk Tosun replaces Richarlison.

  6. Post update

    Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mathias Jensen (Brentford).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Finley Stevens replaces Rico Henry.

  9. Post update

    Yerry Mina (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Mason Holgate.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andros Townsend.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Richarlison.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Andros Townsend replaces Anthony Gordon.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Jonjoe Kenny replaces Vitalii Mykolenko.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Saman Ghoddos replaces Sergi Canós.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Josh Dasilva replaces Mads Roerslev.

  18. Post update

    André Gomes (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Mathias Jensen (Brentford).

  20. Post update

    Anthony Gordon (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Comment posted by Kevin Doomlord, today at 17:15

    Lampard is a good match for Everton as their players need a manager who is going to be Frank with them.

  • Comment posted by AdamA, today at 17:15

    Great display from Everton under Frank Lampard. The fans at Goodison as always were in good spirits and the way the players were playing was filled not only positivity but desire as well. It's the kind of display that makes me wonder how they're at the bottom half of the table. Nonetheless with another round to look forward hopefully it gives a boost to the squad.

  • Comment posted by Champion Jockey, today at 17:15

    Everton fans will want him out and have their way as they always have done regarding the sackings of managers.

  • Comment posted by joem, today at 17:14

    As good a start you could ask for I guess. The bonus for me was the reaction after they scored. Tuesday will be an interesting game but without doubt we play better football with Lampard. COYB!!!

  • Comment posted by Bavaria, today at 17:14

    Congratulation Frank- This is the way to continue.

  • Comment posted by Pat Akake, today at 17:13

    Why did Brentford give their Manager a new contract recently when they're playing so badly ?

  • Comment posted by oboe, today at 17:13

    Fans, if you can call some of them that, must be in shock.

  • Comment posted by mmarjo77, today at 17:13

    If anyone is surprised by this then lol. It's what we call beginners luck and Everton will still finish it bottom half because Franklin has only managed Derby (Couldn't get them promoted) and Chelsea (Won nothing and everyone praised him for getting top 4. With the squad he had anything less was unacceptable.) Most overrated manager in the world right now!!! Won't last the calendar year!!! 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by AnO8server, today at 17:13

    Everton's title challenge is on!!!

  • Comment posted by HandsomeEvertonian, today at 17:12

    Brilliant footballing 4th goal.

    Haven't seen Everton string that many passes together all season.

  • Comment posted by jayo, today at 17:12

    All those people (usually RS but sadly some Blues who insisted on calling him "Rafa") saying that Benitez was a good manager, well he might have been 13 YEARS AGO. He was a has-been before he was imposed upon us.
    The fact that he is adored by the RS just made matters worse.
    Frank will bring in some much needed fresh ideas and not play the outdated zonal defence which has cost us so dear. NSNO!

    • Reply posted by mmarjo77, today at 17:14

      mmarjo77 replied:
      Benitez went there to ruin Everton job done 😜

  • Comment posted by SuperDuper, today at 17:11

    Big Frank at the wheel, Big Dunk in the back…. What could go wrong?!?

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 17:11

    after spending £375m you'd think Brentford would be a little better

  • Comment posted by OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla, today at 17:10

  • Comment posted by YourMum, today at 17:10

    Well done frank, I dont like everton but Ive always liked frank.

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 17:09

  • Comment posted by J Howard, today at 17:09

    I’m smiling, and I can watch match of the day tonight. What’s going on? Congrats Frank and COYB 💙

  • Comment posted by Utterly Butterly, today at 17:09

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 17:09

    Such a fantastic occasion for the toffees! Their first game and first win under the genius Lampard.

    I’m sure they will go on to win many more things with the loyalty they have running throughout the veins the club. I doubt for a second “Big Frank” will be gone before the end of the season and “Big Dunk” will be at the wheel (again).

    No problems there (again).

    • Reply posted by Graham Hirst, today at 17:11

      Graham Hirst replied:
      Go home and finish your homework

