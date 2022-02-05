Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Frank Lampard replaced the sacked Rafael Benitez as Everton manager

Everton's new manager Frank Lampard made the perfect start as Brentford were well beaten in the FA Cup fourth round at Goodison Park.

Lampard, who succeeded the unpopular Rafael Benitez on Monday, was afforded a rapturous welcome before kick-off and Everton made it a winning opening with a convincing and confident performance.

Everton led after 31 minutes - the first time they have gone ahead in a game since 23 October - when substitute Yerry Mina, on for the injured Ben Godfrey, powered home Demarai Gray's corner.

The excellent Richarlison doubled Everton's advantage three minutes after the interval when he lofted Allan's inviting pass over the onrushing Brentford keeper David Raya.

Ivan Toney quickly pulled one back for the Bees from the penalty spot after he was brought down by Jordan Pickford, but Everton responded to kill off any hopes of a comeback.

Mina's presence was once again a significant factor as another Gray corner arrived at the far post for Mason Holgate to score just after the hour.

Andros Townsend drilled home the fourth in stoppage time to give Lampard the victory he would have been desperate to secure.

Goodison a happy place again

Lampard's arrival has been warmly welcomed by Everton fans who have been venting their again against the club's hierarchy in recent weeks, staging a sit-in after the last home game against Aston Villa and holding further protest marches.

Everton's instant improvement also helped the mood, ending this comfortable win looking much more composed and assured than in the recent toxic weeks.

Benitez will not emerge with much credit from his brief reign but Everton's fans should be grateful he brought the talented Demarai Gray to the club for a bargain £1.5m. He was excellent again here but he was not alone.

Lampard has inherited a real talent in the graceful and gifted Anthony Gordon, who was given a standing ovation when he was taken off, while Richarlison was a tireless and dangerous spearhead.

If there was one negative, it was that worrying injury to Godfrey, although it allowed the giant figure of Mina to score one, play a part in another and relish the physical battle with the dangerous Toney.

The sound of rousing cheers and Lampard fist-pumping in front of the fans at the final whistle added to the mood of celebration.

It is only a start, with huge games away to Newcastle United and home to Leeds United to come, but this was pretty much how Lampard would have wanted it.

Brentford must now focus on survival

This was a disappointing display from Brentford, who rarely threatened apart from a brief spell after Everton's second goal when Toney - so important to all of their ambitions this season - pulled one back.

Toney emerged with credit but he was fighting a lone battle and Brentford can have no complaints about the final outcome.

Brentford looked vulnerable at the back and once Everton scored and took control there was only ever one winner.

They must now focus their attentions on Premier League survival and profit from the points they picked up early in the season.

They looked flat and short on ideas but the arrival of Christian Eriksen will be coming at exactly the right time for manager Thomas Frank and his players, who need a lift. Brentford will need Eriksen's experience, know-how and proven quality.

They have set the platform for survival and now they must reset and ensure they complete their main task of staying in the Premier League.