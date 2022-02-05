Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira described winger Michael Olise as a "very special player" after the 20-year-old helped the Eagles beat Hartlepool in the FA Cup fourth round.

Olise set up Marc Guehi to open the scoring before doubling the hosts' lead soon afterwards.

The former Reading player was also at the heart of several other Palace opportunities in the second half.

"There is no doubt about his talent," Vieira told BBC Sport.

"He has a long way to go and has a lot to learn. He is making progress since he arrived. We will be demanding on him as he has the talent to deliver, but he won't be like that every weekend.

"Talent is not enough, he will have to work hard."

There was no shortage of effort from League Two Hartlepool at Selhurst Park but Graeme Lee's side rarely looked like causing an upset as Palace dominated for the most part.

The Eagles perhaps should have won by a more handsome margin but were wasteful after going 2-0 up.

Jean-Philippe Mateta somehow diverted a fine Olise cross against the post early in the second half, with Tyrick Michell fluffing the rebound over the crossbar.

The lively Olise then had another shot and follow-up effort saved by Hartlepool goalkeeper Ben Killip, who stuck out a hand to deny Mateta soon afterwards.

Referee Peter Bankes stopped play eight minutes into the second period due to a medical emergency in the Hartlepool end, with nearby fans waving frantically for help from the physios. Medical professionals gave officials the green light to restart the match around eight minutes later.

Despite rarely threatening the Palace goal, the visitors showed great resolve throughout and - at times - produced their own moments of quality.

Jack Butland was forced into a diving save by Bryn Morris late on, but the Premier League side held on comfortably to reach the fifth round for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

"It is a tricky competition," Vieira said. "When you play against the lower league there is an excitement. They try to create an upset and we didn't want to be one of those teams.

"It is still too early [to say how far Palace could go]. What we want is to have a good run. To go to the end, you need luck as well."

Support for wife Gemma 'has blown me away' - Jones

Hartlepool manager Jones, meanwhile, says he can't thank Crystal Palace enough for their support and donation for his wife Gemma, who is suffering from terminal brain cancer.

Palace have donated £1,000 to Gemma's GoFundMe page, while also subsidising the travel costs of the 5,000 Pools supporters making the journey to Selhurst Park.

Gemma was in the crowd to witness Saturday's fourth-round tie.

"It has blown me away," Lee told BBC Match of the Day. "We have had a hell of a three years. The support throughout has kept my wife and us all strong.

"I haven't looked now, but last time I looked we've got over a year's supply of medication - it's phenomenal.

"To see [Gemma and his family] there at the end meant everything."