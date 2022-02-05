The FA Cup - Fourth Round
KidderminsterKidderminster Harriers1West HamWest Ham United2

Kidderminster Harriers 1-2 West Ham: Hammers overcome huge scare

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Declan Rice scores
Kidderminster were less than two minutes away from a giant upset in the FA Cup

Premier League West Ham overcame a huge scare in the FA Cup fourth round as they beat National League North Kidderminster Harriers in extra time.

The Hammers were two minutes away from being the first top-flight team to be knocked out by sixth-tier opposition in the cup's 151-year history.

Declan Rice levelled after 91 minutes, cancelling out Alex Penny's opener.

Jarrod Bowen completed the turnaround in the 121st minute.

Hammers strike a cruel blow on Kiddy

The result was incredibly cruel on Kidderminster who led for 72 minutes against the team currently fifth in the Premier League table.

Russell Penn's side then held out for an additional 30 extra-time minutes and looked set to be heading for penalties.

After an even opening quarter, Penny side-footed home a loose ball following a wide free-kick, sending a packed, boisterous home crowd to fever pitch at Aggborough Stadium.

West Ham, who had eight changes, forced Kidderminster keeper Luke Simpson into a number of smart saves in the second half - but for much of the tie, the Harriers looked the likelier to progress.

England international Declan Rice was brought on in the second period and he stayed composed in the penalty area with seconds remaining, hammering home an equaliser to spare his side from an embarrassing defeat.

It was then one-way traffic in extra time and the Hammers completed their comeback when Bowen tapped in an Aaron Cresswell cross across goal.

So very nearly the shock of the season

Kidderminster - third in the National League North and 112 league places below their star-studded opposition - were the lowest side still left in the contest.

The Harriers had entered the competition in the second qualifying stage and had already pulled off a big shock in this year's competition by beating Championship outfit Reading in the previous round.

A win over West Ham, who themselves beat European champions Chelsea less than two months ago, would have gone down in FA Cup folklore.

Instead, the West Midlands club narrowly missed out on reaching the fifth round for the second time in their history; they were defeated 1-0 by West Ham 28 years ago.

Kidderminster now return to action with their next match against AFC Telford next Saturday. West Ham face Watford in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Line-ups

Kidderminster

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Simpson
  • 2Penny
  • 28Preston
  • 4CameronBooked at 71mins
  • 3Richards
  • 16BajramiSubstituted forLoweat 112'minutes
  • 8CarringtonSubstituted forMontroseat 71'minutes
  • 10HemmingsSubstituted forWhiteat 101'minutes
  • 7AustinSubstituted forRedmondat 78'minutes
  • 11Sterling-James
  • 9Morgan-SmithSubstituted forMartinat 105'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Lowe
  • 6Montrose
  • 12Foulkes
  • 15Martin
  • 18Lassimore
  • 19White
  • 21Emery
  • 25Bastable
  • 26Redmond

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Areola
  • 24Fredericks
  • 23DiopSubstituted forDawsonat 45'minutes
  • 4Zouma
  • 31JohnsonSubstituted forCresswellat 63'minutes
  • 33KrálSubstituted forRiceat 45'minutes
  • 16NobleSubstituted forSoucekat 63'minutes
  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 22Benrahma
  • 11VlasicSubstituted forFornalsat 77'minutes
  • 20Bowen

Substitutes

  • 3Cresswell
  • 5Coufal
  • 8Fornals
  • 15Dawson
  • 28Soucek
  • 35Randolph
  • 40Oko-Flex
  • 41Rice
  • 42Alese
Referee:
Jonathan Moss

Match Stats

Home TeamKidderminsterAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home14
Away20
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away12
Fouls
Home4
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kidderminster Harriers 1, West Ham United 2.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Kidderminster Harriers 1, West Ham United 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Omari Sterling-James (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Kidderminster Harriers 1, West Ham United 2. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United).

  7. Post update

    Nathan Cameron (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United. Aaron Cresswell tries a through ball, but Pablo Fornals is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Lewis Montrose.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Keith Lowe (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Keith Lowe replaces Geraldo Bajrami.

  12. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United. Saïd Benrahma tries a through ball, but Andriy Yarmolenko is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time begins Kidderminster Harriers 1, West Ham United 1.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Keziah Martin replaces Amari Morgan-Smith.

  18. Post update

    First Half Extra Time ends, Kidderminster Harriers 1, West Ham United 1.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Kurt Zouma (West Ham United).

  20. Post update

    Amari Morgan-Smith (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Comments

Join the conversation

236 comments

  • Comment posted by bubblebake, today at 15:08

    Irons fan here - Kiddy, sorry, we didn’t deserve that - you were immense and you should be proud.

    • Reply posted by Big Al, today at 15:11

      Big Al replied:
      Well said. A good post.

  • Comment posted by Stephen Nicholson, today at 15:10

    Bit late now but why wasn't Yarmolenko booked for the dive in normal time?
    If players aren't booked for that, we'll never get shut of diving/cheating.
    Probably wouldn't have altered anything but just a thought

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 15:16

      AJ replied:
      Yarmolenko embarrassing trying to con the ref.

  • Comment posted by Gollom, today at 15:10

    Just about scraped over the line and I hope that performance today was a one off.
    Diop was terrible and Yarmalenko trying to get a penalty was an embarrassment.
    All credit to Kidderminster for playing so well and I wish all the best for the rest of their season.
    COYI ⚒

    • Reply posted by Not clapping anymore, today at 15:28

      Not clapping anymore replied:
      If ever a game illustrated how much we would miss Rice this was it.

      Well played Kiddy.

      Our pampered pros should have given you a guard of honour

  • Comment posted by Nick P, today at 15:06

    So cruel. Well done Kidderminster, you did the lower leagues proud.

  • Comment posted by old grumpy, today at 15:07

    Best team lost.

  • Comment posted by ViceCompany, today at 15:09

    Undeserved
    Hammers were awful and Kidderminster deserved the win. It's so painful for a team that's played so badly for 89mins and still win the tie. 💔

    • Reply posted by Holdthebackpage, today at 15:30

      Holdthebackpage replied:
      Hopefully, Man C or someone will wallop them for 7 in the next round. The noxious toads.

  • Comment posted by Sum Yung Gai, today at 15:11

    Brilliant effort from KHFC. Classic cup tie. Yarmolenko is a disgrace and I never want to see him in a WHUFC shirt ever again. Karl & Fredericks were totally pony. Bye bye.
    Well done KHFC. Fabulous performance and I could have lived with them going through. COYI

  • Comment posted by Daddy Duck, today at 15:14

    Skin of our teeth - only Declan Rice deserved to wear the shirt today. Absolutely fabulous performance from Kidderminster - you deserved to win and certainly didn’t deserve to lose like that.

    Not sure I like the way our season could be heading, especially with no January signings ⚒️

  • Comment posted by Manchester White, today at 15:12

    Have to feel for Kidderminster there but have to say Declan Rice very gracious after the game with his comments. As a neutral I find him to be a class act.

    • Reply posted by Holdthebackpage, today at 15:31

      Holdthebackpage replied:
      Class acts and the Irons are two terms that do not fit together.

  • Comment posted by The Titular Protagonist, today at 15:06

    Only one team deserved that and as a West Ham fan:

    'Up the Harriers!'

  • Comment posted by BourneHammer, today at 15:14

    Gutted we won that. Totally undeserved.

  • Comment posted by sid, today at 15:08

    From a die hard Hammer lucky,lucky.lucky.

  • Comment posted by rogerandout, today at 15:11

    And that is why the F A cup is the special one in English football . The lower sides can dare to dream . So unlucky Kidderminster . Your name is now in the books after a marvelous effort .

  • Comment posted by Landlova, today at 15:10

    Terrific game Kidderminster, you were almost Giant Killers, but you can take credit for a really entertaining game.

  • Comment posted by maths, today at 15:08

    Least deserved Cup win in a long time.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 15:13

    Unlucky Kidderminster, a brilliant performance and outshone WHU for long periods and they should hold there heads up high!! KH Outstanding.

    Top marks to the FA Cup which delivered another cracking game.

  • Comment posted by over, today at 15:11

    The most undeserved victory in West Ham's history. Fuming.

  • Comment posted by summercoat, today at 15:07

    Well played, Kiddies. We could not have complained had you knocked us out. 112 place difference, my Harris!

    Relieved and humbled Hammer, right here.

  • Comment posted by VoiceofReason, today at 15:05

    Lucky

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 15:08

      Celts replied:
      FA cup ran out of magic today.....

  • Comment posted by Mattyjl7, today at 15:18

    Got to say... Well played Kidderminster. Your team were excellent today. Heads held high. Good luck for the rest of the season.

    A. Hammer.

