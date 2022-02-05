Match ends, Kidderminster Harriers 1, West Ham United 2.
Premier League West Ham overcame a huge scare in the FA Cup fourth round as they beat National League North Kidderminster Harriers in extra time.
The Hammers were two minutes away from being the first top-flight team to be knocked out by sixth-tier opposition in the cup's 151-year history.
Declan Rice levelled after 91 minutes, cancelling out Alex Penny's opener.
Jarrod Bowen completed the turnaround in the 121st minute.
Hammers strike a cruel blow on Kiddy
The result was incredibly cruel on Kidderminster who led for 72 minutes against the team currently fifth in the Premier League table.
Russell Penn's side then held out for an additional 30 extra-time minutes and looked set to be heading for penalties.
After an even opening quarter, Penny side-footed home a loose ball following a wide free-kick, sending a packed, boisterous home crowd to fever pitch at Aggborough Stadium.
West Ham, who had eight changes, forced Kidderminster keeper Luke Simpson into a number of smart saves in the second half - but for much of the tie, the Harriers looked the likelier to progress.
England international Declan Rice was brought on in the second period and he stayed composed in the penalty area with seconds remaining, hammering home an equaliser to spare his side from an embarrassing defeat.
It was then one-way traffic in extra time and the Hammers completed their comeback when Bowen tapped in an Aaron Cresswell cross across goal.
So very nearly the shock of the season
Kidderminster - third in the National League North and 112 league places below their star-studded opposition - were the lowest side still left in the contest.
The Harriers had entered the competition in the second qualifying stage and had already pulled off a big shock in this year's competition by beating Championship outfit Reading in the previous round.
A win over West Ham, who themselves beat European champions Chelsea less than two months ago, would have gone down in FA Cup folklore.
Instead, the West Midlands club narrowly missed out on reaching the fifth round for the second time in their history; they were defeated 1-0 by West Ham 28 years ago.
Kidderminster now return to action with their next match against AFC Telford next Saturday. West Ham face Watford in the Premier League on Tuesday.
Line-ups
Kidderminster
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Simpson
- 2Penny
- 28Preston
- 4CameronBooked at 71mins
- 3Richards
- 16BajramiSubstituted forLoweat 112'minutes
- 8CarringtonSubstituted forMontroseat 71'minutes
- 10HemmingsSubstituted forWhiteat 101'minutes
- 7AustinSubstituted forRedmondat 78'minutes
- 11Sterling-James
- 9Morgan-SmithSubstituted forMartinat 105'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Lowe
- 6Montrose
- 12Foulkes
- 15Martin
- 18Lassimore
- 19White
- 21Emery
- 25Bastable
- 26Redmond
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Areola
- 24Fredericks
- 23DiopSubstituted forDawsonat 45'minutes
- 4Zouma
- 31JohnsonSubstituted forCresswellat 63'minutes
- 33KrálSubstituted forRiceat 45'minutes
- 16NobleSubstituted forSoucekat 63'minutes
- 7Yarmolenko
- 22Benrahma
- 11VlasicSubstituted forFornalsat 77'minutes
- 20Bowen
Substitutes
- 3Cresswell
- 5Coufal
- 8Fornals
- 15Dawson
- 28Soucek
- 35Randolph
- 40Oko-Flex
- 41Rice
- 42Alese
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away11
Second Half Extra Time ends, Kidderminster Harriers 1, West Ham United 2.
Attempt saved. Omari Sterling-James (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Kidderminster Harriers 1, West Ham United 2. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.
Attempt blocked. Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
Foul by Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United).
Nathan Cameron (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, West Ham United. Aaron Cresswell tries a through ball, but Pablo Fornals is caught offside.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Lewis Montrose.
Attempt missed. Keith Lowe (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Keith Lowe replaces Geraldo Bajrami.
Offside, West Ham United. Saïd Benrahma tries a through ball, but Andriy Yarmolenko is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Second Half Extra Time begins Kidderminster Harriers 1, West Ham United 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Keziah Martin replaces Amari Morgan-Smith.
First Half Extra Time ends, Kidderminster Harriers 1, West Ham United 1.
Foul by Kurt Zouma (West Ham United).
Amari Morgan-Smith (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
