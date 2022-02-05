Match ends, Chelsea 2, Plymouth Argyle 1.
Plymouth's Ryan Hardie missed a penalty late in extra time as Chelsea survived a huge scare to beat the League One side in the FA Cup fourth round.
Macaulay Gillesphey's early header from Jordan Houghton's cross sent the 6,000 travelling Argyle fans into delirium.
Chelsea deservedly restored parity through Cesar Azpilicueta's delightful flick late in the first half.
Marcos Alonso put the Blues ahead in extra time before Kepa Arrizabalaga saved Hardie's tame spot-kick.
After registering 41 shots and 20 corners, Chelsea were worthy victors but were pushed all the way by a resilient, hard-working and courageous Plymouth outfit.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was missing from the dugout after testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday, with assistant Arno Michels taking charge at Stamford Bridge.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 28AzpilicuetaSubstituted forChalobahat 112'minutes
- 4ChristensenSubstituted forAlonsoat 45'minutes
- 2Rüdiger
- 31Sarr
- 19MountSubstituted forSaúlat 97'minutes
- 5JorginhoBooked at 19mins
- 8KovacicSubstituted forWernerat 82'minutes
- 22Ziyech
- 9Lukaku
- 20Hudson-OdoiSubstituted forHavertzat 64'minutesBooked at 120mins
Substitutes
- 3Alonso
- 11Werner
- 13Bettinelli
- 14Chalobah
- 17Saúl
- 18Barkley
- 23Kenedy
- 29Havertz
- 60Sharman-Lowe
Plymouth
Formation 5-3-2
- 1CooperBooked at 102mins
- 8Edwards
- 5Wilson
- 6Scarr
- 3Gillesphey
- 15GrantSubstituted forLawat 95'minutes
- 28Pereira CamaráSubstituted forBroomat 94'minutes
- 4Houghton
- 10MayorSubstituted forRandellat 77'minutes
- 14GarrickSubstituted forHardieat 68'minutes
- 31JephcottSubstituted forEnnisat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bolton
- 7Broom
- 9Hardie
- 11Ennis
- 16Lewis
- 20Randell
- 25Burton
- 27Law
- 36Craske
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home41
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away5
- Corners
- Home20
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Second Half Extra Time ends, Chelsea 2, Plymouth Argyle 1.
Post update
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Chelsea).
Post update
Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Kai Havertz (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by James Wilson.
Post update
Penalty saved! Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Malang Sarr (Chelsea) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Plymouth Argyle. Ryan Hardie draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Trevoh Chalobah replaces César Azpilicueta.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Broom (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ryan Broom (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Romelu Lukaku.
Post update
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Malang Sarr.
Post update
Second Half Extra Time begins Chelsea 2, Plymouth Argyle 1.
Post update
First Half Extra Time ends, Chelsea 2, Plymouth Argyle 1.
Post update
Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).
Ref was shocking too.that penalty awarded was no more a pen than the Havertz shout.
Refs are Just like our front line. No consistency!!!