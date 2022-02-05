The FA Cup - Fourth Round
ChelseaChelsea2PlymouthPlymouth Argyle1

Chelsea 2-1 Plymouth Argyle: Blues survive scare to reach fifth round

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Plymouth's Ryan Hardie missed a penalty late in extra time as Chelsea survived a huge scare to beat the League One side in the FA Cup fourth round.

Macaulay Gillesphey's early header from Jordan Houghton's cross sent the 6,000 travelling Argyle fans into delirium.

Chelsea deservedly restored parity through Cesar Azpilicueta's delightful flick late in the first half.

Marcos Alonso put the Blues ahead in extra time before Kepa Arrizabalaga saved Hardie's tame spot-kick.

After registering 41 shots and 20 corners, Chelsea were worthy victors but were pushed all the way by a resilient, hard-working and courageous Plymouth outfit.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was missing from the dugout after testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday, with assistant Arno Michels taking charge at Stamford Bridge.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 28AzpilicuetaSubstituted forChalobahat 112'minutes
  • 4ChristensenSubstituted forAlonsoat 45'minutes
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 31Sarr
  • 19MountSubstituted forSaúlat 97'minutes
  • 5JorginhoBooked at 19mins
  • 8KovacicSubstituted forWernerat 82'minutes
  • 22Ziyech
  • 9Lukaku
  • 20Hudson-OdoiSubstituted forHavertzat 64'minutesBooked at 120mins

Substitutes

  • 3Alonso
  • 11Werner
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 14Chalobah
  • 17Saúl
  • 18Barkley
  • 23Kenedy
  • 29Havertz
  • 60Sharman-Lowe

Plymouth

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1CooperBooked at 102mins
  • 8Edwards
  • 5Wilson
  • 6Scarr
  • 3Gillesphey
  • 15GrantSubstituted forLawat 95'minutes
  • 28Pereira CamaráSubstituted forBroomat 94'minutes
  • 4Houghton
  • 10MayorSubstituted forRandellat 77'minutes
  • 14GarrickSubstituted forHardieat 68'minutes
  • 31JephcottSubstituted forEnnisat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bolton
  • 7Broom
  • 9Hardie
  • 11Ennis
  • 16Lewis
  • 20Randell
  • 25Burton
  • 27Law
  • 36Craske
Referee:
Simon Hooper

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamPlymouth
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home41
Away11
Shots on Target
Home11
Away5
Corners
Home20
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 2, Plymouth Argyle 1.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Chelsea 2, Plymouth Argyle 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Chelsea).

  4. Post update

    Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Booking

    Kai Havertz (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by James Wilson.

  7. Post update

    Penalty saved! Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Malang Sarr (Chelsea) after a foul in the penalty area.

  9. Post update

    Penalty Plymouth Argyle. Ryan Hardie draws a foul in the penalty area.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kai Havertz.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Trevoh Chalobah replaces César Azpilicueta.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Broom (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Broom (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Romelu Lukaku.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Malang Sarr.

  18. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time begins Chelsea 2, Plymouth Argyle 1.

  19. Post update

    First Half Extra Time ends, Chelsea 2, Plymouth Argyle 1.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).

Comments

Join the conversation

54 comments

  • Comment posted by TommyRangoon, today at 15:21

    Lukaku is either 30 lbs over weight or he is a donkey. We need to seriously weigh our options this summer.

  • Comment posted by Zed, today at 15:21

    Loving the FA Cup. Well done to both Plymouth and Kidderminster today. Wish three quarters of the PL turned up on match day with that much fight in them.

  • Comment posted by luke ned , today at 15:21

    Well Chelsea that was pee poor ! Timo please hang them boots up ! Pulls out of everything!

  • Comment posted by Ignore Alien Orders, today at 15:20

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by pc blue, today at 15:20

    No mention of Kepa yet? Hugely improved keeper since he came here, and has now become recognised as a penalty “specialist”. Knocking on the first team door?

  • Comment posted by alan g, today at 15:19

    Hazards attitude caused problems at chelsea, now it is lukaku's turn .

  • Comment posted by Kev, today at 15:19

    Chelsea made hard work of that one but we deserved the win.

  • Comment posted by Gloryglorytodareistodo, today at 15:19

    Chelsea were mainly outclassed by Plymouth,they should have started to lump it like my spurs earlier-which would have made it more comfortable.Well done Plymouth you may be a pub team but you held your own against one of the best teams in London,should have taken your chance..

    • Reply posted by Kev, today at 15:21

      Kev replied:
      Outclassed? Hardly!

  • Comment posted by 666angel, today at 15:17

    Great competition, full of drama, but Micah Richards is stealing a living as a pundit, truely woeful…….

  • Comment posted by Jake, today at 15:15

    Werner is shocking. What a joke of a player he is now. Zero motivation.

    • Reply posted by luke ned , today at 15:19

      luke ned replied:
      Yep 💯! Pulls out an bottles it every time

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 15:15

    And I thought Spurs second string were bad for needing to bring on our star striker to get past Morecambe in normal time. Then you see an almost full strength Chelsea team WITH their star striker starting needing their keeper to help them win in extra time. Gotta love the FA Cup.

    • Reply posted by Blue Andy, today at 15:19

      Blue Andy replied:
      At least Argyle manned up against Chelsea and didn't roll over like frightened puppies as Spurs have done FOUR times this season.

  • Comment posted by Blue Andy, today at 15:15

    Tremendous performance by Plymouth that pushed Chelsea right to the death. Yes, they rode their luck at times - the goalposts put in a magnificent performance for Argyle - but deserved to stay in it just for their work rate. Big up to Kepa who has been superb in Mendy's absence and is now looking like the £70 million that Chelsea paid for him.

  • Comment posted by Theres always next season, today at 15:15

    Well done Argyle hope the reported £1m receipts can be invested wisely in players

  • Comment posted by hay8, today at 15:14

    41shots! With only 2 goals! That must be a record… poor finishing to say the least

  • Comment posted by Big gaz, today at 15:14

    Best part of a £200m attack line and it takes a back heel from a right back and a goal from a left back with his weaker foot. I don’t know what the question is but Lukaku and Werner are certainly not the answer.

    Ref was shocking too.that penalty awarded was no more a pen than the Havertz shout.
    Refs are Just like our front line. No consistency!!!

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 15:14

    41 shots and yet scraped 2-1 in extra time, not exactly on fire…

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 15:13

    This is why I love the FA CUP, for those that say it's lost it's magic, just watch this game, or Kidderminster v Westham, or Boro v Utd last night & you will see why it's the greatest cup comp in the world. Hats off to Plymouth on a magical cup tie, total respect to your team, from a Chelsea fan. Obviously I would like my team to win 5 -0 every week at a slow jog, but that's never going to happen.

  • Comment posted by Proud Liverpool fans oppose Luis Diaz, today at 15:13

    Miserable Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by Ajibola Bodmas , today at 15:14

      Ajibola Bodmas replied:
      Better than past glory zebras

  • Comment posted by John Jones, today at 15:13

    lukaku playing himself into a tottenham transfer. he's reached their standard a little too quickly.

    • Reply posted by Ajibola Bodmas , today at 15:15

      Ajibola Bodmas replied:
      It's an adage in my country.... As useless as lukaku.

  • Comment posted by blue_ric, today at 15:12

    Love the way Plymouth defended - proper no nonsense defending. And posed a real threat going forward. Had Chelsea under pressure and caused them so much anxiety. Which led to the pen the unfortunately for them missed. But Chelsea have some real passengers in their team. Tough decisions needed from Tuchel. Best of luck for the rest of the season Aggers.

