Champions League: PSG v Real Madrid - pick your combined team
Lionel Messi's a shoo-in, surely, but who joins him up front?
As Paris St-Germain meet Real Madrid in a tasty Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, who would you have in your combined team?
Does Gianluigi Donnarumma get the nod in goal ahead of Thibaut Courtois? Is there space for Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema?
Have a go below and share your teams on social media.
Pick your combined PSG and Real Madrid XI
