Champions League: PSG v Real Madrid - pick your combined team

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard
Take your pick from PSG and Real's best players

Lionel Messi's a shoo-in, surely, but who joins him up front?

As Paris St-Germain meet Real Madrid in a tasty Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, who would you have in your combined team?

Does Gianluigi Donnarumma get the nod in goal ahead of Thibaut Courtois? Is there space for Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema?

Have a go below and share your teams on social media.

Pick your combined PSG and Real Madrid XI

Pick your combined starting XI from the Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid squads before their Champions League last-16 meeting.

