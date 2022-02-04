Tope Obadeyi: Oldham Athletic re-sign ex-Sochaux forward on deal until the end of the season
Last updated on .From the section Oldham
Oldham Athletic have re-signed forward Tope Obadeyi on a deal until the end of the League Two season.
The 32-year-old was signed by Latics boss John Sheridan during a previous spell at Boundary Park, and went on to score five goals in 42 games.
He has been without a club since he left French side Sochaux in June 2020, but has 241 senior games with clubs such as Kilmarnock and Dundee United.
"He's a good player and a good character," Sheridan said.
"As soon as I had the chance to bring him in and have him around the squad it was a no-brainer."
Obadeyi, who had been training with Newport in a bid to keep up fitness, will complete the deal subject to international clearance.
