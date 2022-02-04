Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Tope Obadeyi was a popular figure at Oldham in his first spell, scoring five goals in 42 games

Oldham Athletic have re-signed forward Tope Obadeyi on a deal until the end of the League Two season.

The 32-year-old was signed by Latics boss John Sheridan during a previous spell at Boundary Park, and went on to score five goals in 42 games.

He has been without a club since he left French side Sochaux in June 2020, but has 241 senior games with clubs such as Kilmarnock and Dundee United.

"He's a good player and a good character," Sheridan said. external-link

"As soon as I had the chance to bring him in and have him around the squad it was a no-brainer."

Obadeyi, who had been training with Newport in a bid to keep up fitness, will complete the deal subject to international clearance.

