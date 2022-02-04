Ange Postecoglou believes his Celtic side will continue to improve this season and "will be playing our best football at the end" of the campaign.

Celtic took over at the top of the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday for the first time since August with a 3-0 defeat of reigning champions Rangers.

But the Australian says his side must keep improving.

"If we want to be successful, we have to be better than we were the other night," manager Postecoglou said.

"I always try to coach a team to reach a peak at the end of the year. The reason for that is my history in the beginning is in Australia, where to be a champion you have to win a grand final at the end of the year.

"I've maintained that throughout my career because I think that's when, for the most part, things get decided."

Postecoglou does not think that Wednesday's derby victory has changed the "mindset" of his players in any way as they prepare to visit Motherwell on Sunday.

"Everyone was delighted with the way it went, but very quickly players get into the recovery mode and get ready for the next challenge," he says.

"The end goal was never to be on top in February. The end goal is to be on top when it counts and all Wednesday night did was push us a little bit closer to that goal, but we are not there yet."