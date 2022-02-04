Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Darren Carter has been in charge of Birmingham City since November

Birmingham women's manager Darren Carter has called for those in charge of women's football to address player-coach relationships by introducing guidelines.

BBC Sport has been told that personal relationships between coaches and players still exist in the top two tiers of English football.

The Football Association has said those relationships "are not advised".

"I think it's something that needs addressing," Carter told BBC Sport.

Carter, whose playing career began with Birmingham, added: "The powers that be need to address it and put stipulations in place. It's a situation that can get out of hand.

"For me personally, a player-coach relationship is not good for the environment or the individuals. It's a difficult situation or scenario if something does happen and the two individuals are part of the same squad.

"There's ways you have to deal with it professionally. I've read a lot of things now about abuse of power and I think that's dead right. It's a position for a manager and a coach which puts your decision-making and everything else into jeopardy.

"I think there needs to be clarity on the situation and it's good it's been brought to light and people are talking about it."

The FA has told BBC Sport that "in general, coach and adult player relationships are not advised because of the potential for power imbalance and the impact on team culture and dynamics".

The director of women's football Sue Campbell said in 2018 that she regarded player-coach personal relationships as "a concern".

As it stands, clubs are encouraged to communicate codes of conduct to players. It is up to the clubs themselves to set the terms and monitor whether they are being met.

'These are healthy conversations'

Aston Villa manager Carla Ward (right) says player welfare is paramount

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said conversations around the issue were "healthy" and it was important to consider safeguarding and well-being in all discussions within clubs.

"[These are] probably some of the good developments that are happening across our sport. I think there is a lot more [discussion] internally within football clubs," she said.

Hayes said conversations were needed in general to discuss the implications of all forms of relationships at clubs.

"It's something that I think every football club is educating themselves on and making sure the support is there," she said.

Hayes also said conversations around topics which included player-coach relationships, but also racism, homophobia and boundaries, need to be discussed in "open, diverse and tolerant environments".

"All of these things have always existed within vacuums," she said.

"I think we're ahead of the men's game in making sure that we put in place the mechanisms that ultimately protect the people within [the sport]."

Aston Villa manager Carla Ward said player-coach relationships could "create a power imbalance" that often came from an "unconscious bias".

"I think there's a big difference between abusing the power of position and existing consensual relationships among adults," she added.

"As a manager in this game there's a line which is an unwritten rule and as a leader of a group you simply cannot cross that line. You have a duty of care to players. We have to make sure player welfare is paramount.

"I have certainly never crossed that line and never will."

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor added: "There need to be boundaries between coaches and players for certain. We need to make sure everybody is respected in the game.

"Making sure there is no abuse of power is really important. Even just talking about these things raises the awareness and the importance of it."