The first of Sam Baldock's two goals in 14 appearances for Derby came on his debut against Hull City in August

Oxford United have signed out-of-contract striker Sam Baldock on a deal until the end of the season.

Baldock, 32, was released by Derby County last month at the end of his short-term deal.

The former MK Dons, West Ham, Bristol City, Brighton and Reading forward will be eligible for Saturday's home fixture against Portsmouth in League One.

"There's a real chance to come here and help add to a squad who are doing really well," Baldock said.

The move to Oxford marks a bit of a family trend for Baldock, whose younger brother George was a former loan signing while his older brother James is the club doctor.

"Once I knew of the club's interest it was an obvious choice for me and I'm delighted to be here," he said.

"I'm still ambitious and want to be part of a successful side and I know the club is moving forward all the time."

