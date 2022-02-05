Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons

Amy Irons has won three Sportscene Predictions on the bounce but an elite competitor has stepped up to try and halt that run.

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie will go up against BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter in forecasting the outcome of the weekend's six Scottish Premiership matches.

A correct scoreline gets you 40 points and the right outcome 10.

AmyRachel
Dundee v Ross County1-10-1
Hibernian v St Mirren1-02-0
Livingston v Aberdeen2-11-2
St Johnstone v Dundee United2-11-1
Motherwell v Celtic (Sun)0-21-1
Rangers v Hearts (Sun)2-22-0

Games are Saturday 15:00 GMT unless stated

Dundee v Ross County

Dundee v Ross County

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Rachel's prediction: 0-1

Hibernian v St Mirren

Hibs v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Rachel's prediction: 2-0

Livingston v Aberdeen

Livingston v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Rachel's prediction: 1-2

St Johnstone v Dundee United

St Johnstone v Dundee Utd

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Rachel's prediction: 1-1

Motherwell v Celtic (Sun 13:30)

Motherwell v Celtic

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Rachel's prediction: 1-1

Rangers v Hearts (Sun 16:00)

Rangers v Hearts

Amy's prediction: 2-2

Rachel's prediction: 2-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170
Neil Alexander100
Richard Foster80 & 50
Kris Doolan80
Richard Gordon70
Stuart Kettlewell70
Craig Levein70
Rory Loy70
James McFadden70
Michael Stewart70
Charlie Adam60
Tam Cowan60
Julie Fleeting60
Stuart Cosgrove50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40 & 20
Steven Thompson40
Allan Preston30
Craig Easton20
Marvin Bartley10
Derek Ferguson10
Total scores
Amy1100
Pundits1300
Amy v Pundits
P23W9D3L11

