Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Lewis Grabban joined Forest from Bourenmouth in the summer of 2018

Nottingham Forest captain Lewis Grabban will be out of action for two months because of an ankle injury.

The 34-year-old striker is the Championship club's top scorer this season with 13 goals in 29 games.

He went off near the end of Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City, during which defender Steve Cook also picked up a calf problem.

"I feel sorry for Grabbs, he's having such a good season," boss Steve Cooper told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"He's going to be out for at least two months. We're still going through the process of whether he needs an operation or not.

"It's happened and we have to look forward now. Grabbs will get the care he needs and he'll still be around the group and be as much of a captain as he can be without contributing on the pitch."

Cooper added: "Cooky's not so bad. It was a mixture of a calf strain and a knock on it as well, so we're still waiting for the information to come down before we know how long. We're still working on that one."

Forest boosted their squad by signing forward Sam Surridge from Stoke City and defender Jonathan Panzo from French club Dijon on transfer deadline day.

Both players are eligible to play in Sunday's home FA Cup fourth-round tie against holders Leicester City.

It is the first FA Cup meeting between the teams since 2012, when Leicester won a replay 4-0 following a goalless draw in Nottingham.