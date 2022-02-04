Adam Smith: Morecambe sign goalkeeper on short-term deal after Stevenage exit
Last updated on .From the section Morecambe
Morecambe have signed free agent goalkeeper Adam Smith on a deal until the end of the season.
The 29-year-old left his most recent club Stevenage last month having played 12 games since his arrival at Lamex Stadium last October.
Sunderland-born Smith, who has played 243 games for clubs including Northampton, Yeovil and Bristol Rovers, impressed during a Shrimps trial.
"I had options to play football down south," Smith told the club website.
"But as soon as I knew there was interest from Morecambe, I only ever wanted to sign here. I'm from the north as well so it was a perfect fit for me."
