Adam Smith: Morecambe sign goalkeeper on short-term deal after Stevenage exit

Morecambe have signed free agent goalkeeper Adam Smith on a deal until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old left his most recent club Stevenage last month having played 12 games since his arrival at Lamex Stadium last October.

Sunderland-born Smith, who has played 243 games for clubs including Northampton, Yeovil and Bristol Rovers, impressed during a Shrimps trial.

"I had options to play football down south," Smith told the club website.

"But as soon as I knew there was interest from Morecambe, I only ever wanted to sign here. I'm from the north as well so it was a perfect fit for me."

