Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Barry (right) was regarded as having played a key role in the Republic's improved form in the closing World Cup qualifiers after a dismal start had ended their hopes of earning a place in Qatar

Anthony Barry has left his Republic of Ireland coaching role to take a similar part-time position with Roberto Martinez's Belgium team.

The Chelsea first-team coach joined Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland backroom team last February after the departure of Damien Duff.

His first game as part of the Belgium set-up will be against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on 26 March.

The friendly is part of Belgium's preparations for this year's World Cup.

"The opportunity to move on to Belgium and to have the chance to take part in the World Cup Finals was one I felt I couldn't turn down," said Barry.

While the Liverpool-born man's stint at the Republic was relatively short, he was regarded to have played a major role in contributing to the team's improved form in the closing World Cup qualifiers after a dismal start had ended their hopes of qualifying for Qatar.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time with the team and really enjoyed working with Stephen and the entire backroom staff and players," added Barry.

"I've been fortunate to work with some outstanding managers in my career and Stephen certainly falls into that bracket."

Kenny thanked Barry for his "positive contribution" over the past year.

"Anthony had a great rapport with the staff and players, he was thought-provoking, an exceptional coach and a joy to work with. We respect his decision and he leaves with our best wishes," added the Republic manager.

Barry had spells at Yeovil Town, Fleetwood Town and Wrexham during his playing career before taking up a coaching role at Accrington Stanley.

After a stint at Wigan Athletic, he was appointed Chelsea first-team coach under Frank Lampard and was retained at Stamford Bridge after Thomas Tuchel replaced the former England international a year ago.