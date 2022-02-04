Last updated on .From the section Eastleigh

Brett Pitman will hope to add to the 194 goals he has scored in an 18-year career with Eastleigh

Brett Pitman says it was important for his career that he moved on loan on National League side Eastleigh.

The 34-year-old has joined for the rest of the season from Bristol Rovers, having failed to establish himself in Joey Barton's side after a summer move.

"You get the feeling that it was going to be tough to get enough minutes to satisfy you," Pitman said.

"The lads at Bristol have been great, they've been doing well, so I hope they get promoted."

Pitman's three goals for Rovers came in a three-game spell in October, but the experienced former Bournemouth, Bristol City, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and Swindon Town striker started just eight league matches for the Gas.

His other eight League Two appearances came off the bench.

"I wasn't playing as much as I would have liked at Bristol Rovers so I had a good chat with the manager, who was great with me to be honest, and he said 'at your stage of your career you deserve to be playing, I don't want you here just watching'," Pitman told BBC Radio Solent.

"My family still live down in Bournemouth so to get down south and spend every night at home, in comparison to spending three or four nights a week in a hotel, was a big factor."

Former Bournemouth teammate Danny Hollands helped persuade Pitman, who has scored 194 goals in an 18-year career, to move to the Spitfires.

"He was a big part of why it happened. We've always ben in contact, we're in a close circle of friends," he said.

"He sold the club to me and said that it was a good club, good facilities, good people, maybe the confidence has taken a slight knock since they lost the manager a couple of weeks ago.

"We'll try and get that back as quickly as we can and get some results."

The Jersey connection

Eastleigh midfielder Cavaghn Miley and Pitman have both come through the ranks of Jersey side St Paul's

Pitman will join fellow Jersey-born player Cavaghn Miley at the Silverlake Stadium, both having previously played for St Paul's on the Channel Island.

It will be the first time two Jersey players have been in the squad for the same professional team in England.

"My best friend from Jersey is very good friends with him, so we have mutual friends," Pitman explained.

"He was a bit younger than me when I was in Jersey, but we know each other.

"We've had a chat, he's a good lad and I was really impressed with him, it was the first time I've really seen him in action and I thought he was very good.

"He's very comfortable on the ball and gets around the pitch, so I'm looking forward to seeing him play."