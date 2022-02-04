Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Darren Ferguson's Posh side were beaten at home by Sheffield United in their last match

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson believes the next four Championship games are "make or break" in their fight to avoid relegation.

Posh have not won any of their past five league games and are 22nd in the table, two points from safety.

Following Saturday's FA Cup meeting with QPR, they then face Cardiff, Preston, Reading and Derby.

"Now we've got a month of games that are winnable," Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"(They are) Ones we looked at months ago and said 'that's always going to be a pivotal month'.

"They are four games to look at and, let's be honest, they are going to make or break our season."

Peterborough signed Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson and Huddersfield midfielder Reece Brown on loan on transfer deadline day.

And Ferguson believes they will add a "freshness" to his squad over the second half of the campaign as Posh look to avoid an immediate return to League One.

He is also hoping that a win over QPR - in the first FA Cup meeting between the two sides since 1964 - could lead to a tie against one of the Premier League giants in round five.

"Wouldn't it be great in such an unpleasant season so far if we went through and got a Man United or a Liverpool for the fans, that would be very good for them, I feel," the 49-year-old said.

"Hopefully there isn't the stresses and pressures of the relegation fight we're in, there might be a bit more freedom to us.

"Sometimes when you're in this position, a cup run can really get your season going, and also, if we get through, we'll have the confidence of beating a very, very good team in QPR."

Meanwhile, the club have appointed former defender Bobby Copping as general manager of the Peterborough Women's team.

He had to retire from playing last year at the age of 19 after heading a ball resulted in him being hospitalised.