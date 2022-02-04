Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Aramide Oteh also had loan spells at Walsall, Bradford City, Stevenage and Colchester during his career

Crawley Town have signed striker Aramide Oteh following his release by fellow League Two side Salford City.

The 23-year-old scored two goals in 14 appearances for Salford this season, having joined them in September.

Oteh began his career as a youth player at Tottenham before joining QPR, where he played 17 games in the Championship.

"He has a lot of EFL experience and now he's looking for a point to prove and I think he'll be a great addition to our squad," said Crawley boss John Yems.

Details of Oteh's contract with Crawley have not been disclosed.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.